Talk about mixed messaging. On Thursday, the Ontario government finally got serious about its pandemic response, adopting a gradual three-step plan to re-opening that keeps most restrictions in place until at least the middle of June. Projections show daily new infections dipping below the target of 1,000 a day just after June 4, followed by a further decline.
The province recorded 1,794 new cases on Saturday, higher than in previous days, validating an ongoing abundance of caution. Meanwhile in the District of Thunder Bay, cases numbered just 25 on Saturday. And yet the government stubbornly refuses to adopt a regional approach to re-opening as widely advocated by local authorities who see that sustained public adherence to the rules has met with great success.
Premier Doug Ford insists that all Ontarians must live with restrictions for at least two more weeks before they can begin to be rewarded, in effect punishing the people of Thunder Bay who have managed to minimize the pandemic in this neck of the woods.
At a press conference to reveal latest modelling Thursday, Ontario’s chief medical health officer Dr. David Williams credited the Thunder Bay district with hunkering down, respecting the rules and getting vaccinated to achieve a weekly positivity rate below one per cent. By comparison, the Ontario rate is six per cent with a case rate of 94 per 100,000 people.
Also of note is that resolved cases in this district are almost as high as the cumulative case count since the pandemic began more than a year ago -- 3,081 to 3,175.
Solicitor General Sylvia Jones explained the government’s rationale for a sectoral approach: “We know what happens is people move and are more likely to move from place to place if we go to a regional approach and have certain parts of the province with tighter restrictions than others.”
In southern Ontario we have seen people in highly infectious places driving a few hours to enjoy a restaurant meal or a haircut in a region with lower case counts. Does the Ford government have a map of Ontario? Do they honestly expect that someone in hard-hit Brampton would travel to a salon in Thunder Bay for want of a hairdo?
This is all about not wanting to alienate people in one part of Ontario who might feel unfairly treated in comparison to those in another part. So, might as well heap all the unfairness on 150,000 of us in Thunder Bay district rather than invite the wrath of 6.4 million people/voters in the GTA, many of whom haven’t been nearly as diligent in Covid prevention.
Ontario used to have a regional approach based on a colour-coded system that the health ministry confirmed earlier this week will be discarded. The coding was confusing and cancelling it may be an attempt by the government to score some goodwill. But as a rationale for refusing a logical regional approach to reviving the social and business lives of Thunder Bayans it stinks.
“I think it’s reasonable to do some reopening in our area and I would like to see the reopening of schools in our area and outdoor opportunities,” district medical health officer Dr. Janet DeMille reportedly said Thursday, and not for the first time. “It is much safer to be outside than it is to be inside in terms of transmission.”
Bowing to an avalanche of earlier criticism at its refusal to countenance golf and tennis, for example, these safe outdoor activities and others limited to five people outdoors with social distancing are permitted as of this long weekend. Included on the list are driving ranges, soccer and other sports fields, basketball courts, splash pads and skate parks. But outdoor restaurant patios and non-essential shopping remain prohibited province-wide until mid-June, based on hitting vaccination benchmarks.
Schools remain closed for now. The Canadian Paediatric Society says the province must prioritize reopening schools for the sake of children’s mental health. Pediatricians told the Toronto Star that even a few weeks in the classroom will be beneficial for children who have been starved of socialization.
To its credit, the government this time followed the advice of its medical and science tables in adopting a cautious approach that sees more activities allowed in each of three phases separated by 21-day intervals.
Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario’s COVIC-19 science advisory table, made a point of saying Thursday that success is far more likely, with higher ability to respond to variants, if re-opening is delayed until mid-June when the 1,000 daily case count target is expected to be reached. A June 2 re-opening had been widely predicted.
All that said, there is reason for optimism.
Dr. Isaac Bogach, member of Ontario’s Covid task force, said it’s important to consider community case count, hospital admissions and vaccine rollout. Thunder Bay is reliably low on the first two and high and rising on injections after a lull when local vaccine shipments were diverted to southern hot spots.
Last week alone, the health unit, hospital and pharmacies administered more than 9,000 doses throughout the district at a rate of between 750 and 800 a day. This is expected to grow as supplies shipped here increase and DeMille said she expects that second doses will be available sooner than the current 16-week interval.
The modelling projects optimism. Nationally, Canada is set to get one dose to more than half the population before the end of the long weekend. Canada and Ontario are gaining on the pandemic. Thunder Bay is ahead of the herd as we race toward immunity.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
