Alpha, Beta, Delta, Lambda and some versions of COVID-19 in between that apparently were too insignificant to worry about. Now there’s Omicron. Now we’re worried. At least, most of us are. Those that aren’t, or say they aren’t and behave like they don’t, are the problem. And the problem is getting worse, fast. But what is “worse” and how much worse is this one than the last one?
This pandemic is zigging and zagging in ways that even the experts didn’t foresee and the Omicron variant is proving to be a puzzle. Apparently it’s more contagious but causes less serious sickness. At least that’s the theory today. Tomorrow may well be different as science races to understand why Omicron can move so quickly.
Even if Omicron leads to less severe illness, the sheer numbers could spark a big increase in hospitalizations among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.
When something this virulent is this unpredictable, everyone’s got a theory. The way ahead isn’t clear. People need certainty in situations like this and the only thing certain is that this pandemic is gearing up again just when we need it least.
As Alberta Premier Jason Kenney put it this week, if government tells people they’ll have to miss another family Christmas, people will essentially tell government to stick it.
Strict public-health measures are increasingly out of step with how Albertans, at least, are behaving, Kenney said, and “widespread non-compliance” is harming the credibility of public-health measures. Many Albertans, he said, “have just tuned us out.” So he’s loosening restrictions just as Omicron heats up.
It’s the same to varying degrees throughout the country. People are sick and tired of being good, then being told things are bad again so ‘you’ll have to be patient a little while longer, continue what you’ve been doing, and we’ll try and sort things out in time for … spring?’
David Dozois, a psychology professor at the University of Western Ontario, told Canadian Press that some people have become "desensitized" to COVID-19, and as a result, are experiencing "caution fatigue." He described it as demotivation to follow expert advice about COVID-19 and growing more tired of measures such as physical distancing, good hand washing and wearing masks.
Ain’t that the truth?
“I think the mistake that people will make is to … say, there’s nothing we can do,” Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto told the Star. “And I think that it’s a mistake from a psychological point of view, and it’s a mistake from a strategic point of view.
“It’s definitely way more transmissible, but it does require human behaviour (to spread). The problem is I don’t think that behaviour is going to stop until, or unless people start getting scared.”
Cases are doubling every couple of days right now. At that rate there will be 10,000 new daily cases in Ontario cases by Christmas. For many people that will be scary only if more people get really sick, especially among people they know.
So far, though more than 5 million people have died worldwide from Covid – including 30,000 Canadians – most of us still don’t know more than a handful of victims of this young pandemic, if that. We do know, or know of people who have contracted Covid and survived, often with relatively mild symptoms.
What does that tell us? It tells us that the public health measures that drive us bonkers day in and day out are working.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and federal officials keep hammering home that point and urging people to get vaccinated and boosted. The rush is on to find a place to get a shot in time for Christmas and for many people it’s already too late for that. I tried Wednesday to book a booster at the CLE and I can’t get in until Dec. 27. I’ll keep that appointment while looking elsewhere for a jab sooner. And I won’t lose hope.
Hope is in increasingly short supply as Covid drags on and fatigue sets in. Ford realizes that and has opted against another lockdown. Instead he’s followed the advice of his science table that more “circuit breaker” measures to halve contacts are needed in addition to increased booster shots. Why he waited until Friday to substantially cut indoor gathering limits when modelling showed the infection trend Wednesday is a question he didn’t answer convincingly. Still, he’s now acted to the degree he thinks people will accept. The federal government is taking the same approach, advising people not to travel but not ordering against it.
It seems they realize that people have reached their limit. But with 20 per cent of Ontarians still not fully vaccinated, we are taking a chance that the initial analysis of Omicron’s behaviour holds up.
“Increasing vaccination is not enough to slow this wave,” said Dr. Steini Brown, co-chair of the science table this week, noting each person infected with Omicron is spreading it to six others.
And so we’re back to the same old rules. The sticking point remains that 20 per cent who refuse to take the medical advice and free vaccines offered them.
Why are they so reluctant? Research suggests that one fundamental instinct drives it: A lack of trust. According to a New York Times analysis, getting people to overcome their hesitancy will require restoring their trust in science, their leaders, and, quite possibly, one another. “The crisis of vaccine hesitancy and the crisis of cratering trust in institutions are one and the same.”
If the vaccine-hesitant continue to ignore public-health measures offered by their leaders and adopted by the majority, and Omicron lashes them with severe illness, they will begin to fill up hospital beds and ICU wards like they did before. That will again lead to delays in treatment of other, serious diseases and this time, Canadians who have followed the rules won’t be so patient.
The time is coming when people who miss their cancer treatments resent the unvaccinated who took their hospital space and question why they get to enter hospital at all.
Meanwhile, just as Alpha led to Delta led to Omicron, there will likely be another variant. The next one in the Greek alphabet is Pi. In mathematics, Pi is an irrational number – a decimal with no end. That will be the case with Covid -- an endemic that will be with us for good.
Good, that is, if we all knuckle down, protect ourselves and others with the measures at hand, and wait till this thing peters out and a yearly vaccination keeps it in check. That will require everyone’s participation. Every holdout is another delay on the road to recovery.
