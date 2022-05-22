By Ian Pattison
This is an updated and expanded version of a column that appeared in the print edition May 21.
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are locked in one “Battle of Alberta.” Jason Kenney lost the other one Wednesday, and for the embattled premier there is no overtime.
Riven by dissension within its ranks, the United Conservative Party could not agree on the premier’s pandemic performance. An early leadership review saw him win barely half the votes. The way to the door was clear to Kenney who nonetheless shocked just about everyone by stepping through it. (He’ll stay on as premier until the party picks a new leader.)
Dissidents within the caucus are openly complaining that Kenney’s public health restrictions during Covid infringed on their “freedom.” The more centrist group felt instead that he had not done enough to protect Albertans from the virus.
In many ways this split reflects the differences between the two NHL cities now cheering their teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
“Calgary . . . feature(s) an eclectic mix of specialty shops, boutiques and restaurants,” according to the online living guide Expatra. “Edmontonians do the majority of their shopping at indoor shopping malls.
“While Edmonton is interwoven with pubs and bars, Calgary has a far more diverse array of nightclubs and nightlife vibes to give it a more cosmopolitan feel.”
It’s a difference that courses right through the country – urban versus rural. White collar versus blue. Lexus versus F-150. Liberal and NDP versus Conservative. Most people used to get along. Not any more.
Whereas Conservatives of old sought to be socially liberal and fiscally conservative, appealing broadly to voters, these days there is a lurch to the right. Harder hearts embrace divisive policies.
As former Stephen Harper adviser Sean Speer wrote upon Kenney’s departure, “These people aren’t interested in incremental policy reforms. They’re looking for a fight . . . (they) aren’t interested in or capable of making conservatism relevant to ordinary working people. They have nothing of an affirmative agenda. They are agents of outrage and that’s it.”
Citizens frustrated about Canada’s state of affairs and looking for answers glom onto bizarre messages floated on social media that are endorsed by some leading conservative voices.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the Conservative Party leadership race where initial speculation had the moderate Jean Charest the odds-on favourite to win, coming out of retirement to try to bring the party and the country together.
What he and prognosticators failed to foresee was the extent to which party firebrand Pierre Poilievre was willing to tap into and exploit concerns about Covid and anger over rising prices and interest rates.
Poilievre likes to blame “the system” for this, including the 'gatekeepers" and the "elites" and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for whom he shows inordinate dislike.
On a roll in the polls, Poilievre famously said the central Bank of Canada is a useless player in the global economic mess and threatened to fire its chief the moment he becomes prime minister.
This drew comment from officials usually loath to say anything publicly. The former BoC governor, David Dodge, called Poilievre’s analysis ‘bullshit,” saying it sends all the wrong signals to the world investment community.
Even some Conservative caucus members are warning Poilievre to tone it down. Ed Fast is out as the party’s finance critic after saying Poilievre’s statement hurts the party’s credibility on economic issues.
There are more things the bank can and should do to wrestle down inflation, but it cannot act hastily in such uncertain times. Brash criticism won’t make the problem disappear.
Poilievre likes to say he’ll make Canada “the freest country on Earth.” Freedom House is a non-profit organization in Washington that conducts research on democracy, political freedom, and human rights. Recently, it posted a Global Freedom Score that placed Canada fifth out of 200 countries.
“This will come as a shock to those who are furious they had to wear a mask at Home Depot for awhile,” wrote one woman on Twitter.
It will not come as a shock to the majority of Canadians who are doing their best to cope with an unsettled world economic situation caused by pandemic supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.
It will be mocked by a minority who resent government’s presence in their lives. Well, except for public health care and police protection and paved streets and the Canada Pension Plan and . . . .
This mindset was on full display during the so-called “truckers Freedom Convoy” that occupied Ottawa for weeks on end this winter while local police seemed unable to uphold the law and restore order.
Finally, and briefly, the Trudeau government imposed the Emergencies Act that saw police reinforcements conduct an orderly dispersal of truckers who said they’d park their rigs outside Parliament for as long as it took to get Ottawa to un-mandate health restrictions enacted to protect Canadians from the pandemic. Apparently, this was an affront to the “freedom” to live – and die.
While there were indeed truckers with a legitimate beef about losing work at being prevented from driving across the U.S. border, there were, as we now know, darker forces that usurped the convoy with a mind to oust the government. It was the same mindset that saw a violent mob storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
In both cases, demonstrators screamed “freedom!” as if we are all living in dictatorships. In both cases they stole the national flag as a symbol of protest instead of national pride and unity.
Poilievre saw an opportunity to curry favour with these yobs and strode out of Parliament to warmly shake hands with them. He was eager to be photographed with members of a demonstration that had flown Confederate and Nazi flags, desecrated a Terry Fox statue, honked their air horns at all hours, and harassed people at a homeless shelter.
Poilievre shares and exploits a shocking hatred for Trudeau that is routinely shared online. It was expressed most visibly in the “F— Trudeau” banner plastered across a semi blocking Wellington Street in January. Entitled rich kid, maybe, but holder of an office that demands a measure of respect.
Don't expect anything like that from the extremists whom Kenney called "lunatics" in a leaked recording. Well, the lunatics are taking over the asylum that is home to a growing number of immoderate Conservatives, including interim leader Candice Bergen once photographed wearing a camo Trump MAGA cap.
As Globe and Mail columnist Gary Mason wrote Monday, Poilievre “has given these people reason to believe Mr. Trudeau is one of the most despicable people in this country.
“He’s done this by running one of the most dishonest, contemptible political campaigns ever seen in Canada. Every day he seems to find a new low, accusing the Prime Minister of sinister things that the so-called ‘freedom convoy’ folks lap up like mindless fools.
“Last week, he told his would-be supporters that Mr. Trudeau was spying on them, everywhere . . . ‘Stop the surveillance state,’ he tweeted.
“He does not seem to care about the damage that such ludicrous statements cause. Or about the future crisis he could be causing in this country with his burn-the-house-down approach to politics.”
Any person seeking to lead this country ought to be making every effort to stanch the blood of division that stains the Internet and makes enemies out of friends.
Right now, Poilievre is a vicious piece of political theatre. If he’s still leading the pack when the curtain comes down on the Conservative leadership this fall, heaven help Canada.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
