‘MEET the new boss, same as the old boss,” sang Roger Daltry on The Who’s classic “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” That’s the extent of much analysis of the outcome of this week’s federal election in which Justin Trudeau was returned as Liberal prime minister in a Parliament hardly different from the last one.
Was the election an expensive waste of time based solely on a vain Trudeau bid for a majority government? As with most things, it’s not that simple.
THEORY
After pumping out CERB cheques and delivering more than enough vaccines, Liberals thought they’d be riding favourable polls to a majority, even if that was Trudeau’s sole motivation.
REALITY
Trudeau decided to call a snap vote after opposition members blocked his budget and other bills during a charged June session, three well-placed Liberal sources told Reuters.
“The events of June made clear we had to go to the polls in the summer,” said one Liberal. Trudeau himself often called the House dysfunctional.
But from the day Trudeau made the call on Aug 15, he faced opposition accusations that it was simply a power grab.
“There was a recoil (by voters). Trudeau said ‘I have good numbers. I can go into an election,’ not realizing that he had good numbers because there was no election,” said Philippe Fournier, analyst at the 338Canada.com political website.
Aside from all that, Trudeau is a polarizing figure. To some his style and manner are grating while a (shrinking) majority continue to support and even adore him. Internationally, he remains a political rock star.
What of Trudeau’s future? Some insiders say it’s doubtful he’ll want to run again. Coming up short in a third election could spur him to step down to avoid the possibility of losing badly in a fourth and leaving the party to regroup. Only one other prime minister has won four elections -- Justin’s father, Pierre.
Trudeau is not alone in facing an uncertain future.
THEORY
Erin O’Toole ruined Conservative chances by pulling toward the centre in a failed bid to attract wider support.
REALITY
O’Toole faces the toughest task of all three leaders in his review of the party’s stagnant finish.
Canada is not the place it was even a decade ago. It’s changing demographics reflect an increasingly progressive society in which many citizens who fled here from repressive countries relish the inclusiveness and generosity of the Canadian system.
The old Tory values of strict self-reliance and less government no longer resonate with a large swath of the Canadian public who like the Liberals’ big tent. O’Toole’s attempt to reach a more moderate audience failed miserably because he sprang it during a short election campaign, couldn’t explain it half the time, and alienated many members of his own party in the process. It was seen as desperate floundering instead of carefully crafted policy.
O’Toole began his leadership insisting he was a “true blue” Conservative. His attempt to transform into a red Tory in order to widen the party base is an exercise as old as the Conservative party itself. And it shows no sign of abating as insiders argue whether O’Toole should stay or go.
The party caucus -- including strong Tory partisan Pierre Poilievre who was seen as former leader Andrew Scheer's successor but didn't run -- meets Oct. 5 to decide his fate. They would do well to remember that Brian Mulroney and John Diefenbaker before him established enduring Tory legacies with exactly O’Toole’s approach.
What of Jagmeet Singh and the NDP?
THEORY
A nice enough guy, Singh has led New Democrats to two successive election defeats, and bad ones. His credibility is shot and for that he must go.
REALITY
In this case, the theory is probably the fact. But the NDP’s dilemma is as much the party’s fault as it is the leader’s.
In an excellent analysis in The Globe and Mail this week, columnist Lawrence Martin recalls the dogged efforts of Jack Layton and Tom Mulcair to successfully build inroads in Quebec which is essential to any federal election win. It resulted in the NDP’s remarkable “Orange Crush” rise to opposition party status in 2011.
As in this week’s election, the one in 2015 saw religious garb in Quebec as a key issue. Mulcair stood on principle in supporting a woman’s right to wear a niqab and the party’s Quebec base collapsed sending it back to third place in Ottawa.
The party then dumped Mulcair in favour of Singh who was unknown in Quebec and who proudly wears a turban while Quebec bans civil servants from wearing religious symbols. After this election, in which the party doubled its spending, the NDP has just two seats in Quebec. Politics is cruel business but the NDP should have seen this coming.
With no apparent route to resurrection, Singh may be forced to step down. This would re-open the door for deputy leader Alexandre Boulerice who held his seat in Montreal making him the NDP's sole Quebec MP for the second consecutive election. Boulerice, a strong, combative orator in the House, was touted as Mulcair's successor before the party chose Singh.
AS FOR the also-rans, PPC leader Maxime Bernier speaks for a rabid minority that dangerously defies the realities of climate change and the Covid pandemic. They won no seats but managed nearly 5,000 votes in the two Thunder Bay ridings, 800,000+ nationally. That’s a lot of pent-up right-wing anger in our midst.
The Greens are riven by internal conflict between leader Annamie Paul, who placed fourth in her riding, and the party council that denied her funds to campaign beyond it. Two seats for a party with the strongest environmental policy amid a looming climate crisis is a horrible, self-made failure.
Voters have signalled that they are perfectly happy with having the ruling party in a minority position, having to seek co-operation with others to pass legislation. But some of that goodwill has surely evaporated in the wake of a nasty election campaign. Woe is Canada if these people can’t learn to play nice with Parliament set to pick up right where it left off.
Before that, Trudeau must re-make his ministry. With the loss of four women from cabinet that Trudeau wants gender-balanced, and with Covid taking another run at the country, it would be surprising if Thunder Bay’s Patty Hajdu was shifted out of Health.
Asked on election night if she thinks she’ll be back there, Hajdu said she is happy to serve “in whatever role I am given.” She has performed capably and with the provinces united in pressing for higher health transfers, she will need to be willing and creative to respond to Canada’s real health care shortages.
Beyond that, and with Trudeau’s future in question, Hajdu seems to be hinting at much more to come.
Just after her strong election win she spoke about looking ahead “no matter which way I serve.”
In her victory speech Hajdu said that as the first female MP elected in the riding she was encouraged by the number of girls who were thrilled to see her campaigning on their doorsteps. “And g---dammit, we are going to have a female prime minister one day, one way or another.”
Then, in a well-produced post-election video on her Facebook page, Hajdu says, “... I contribute, I think, to my fullest degree, but who knows, maybe there’s more.”
Political observation or a personal aspiration?
