By Ian Pattison
Why is it that, as things are getting worse, government isn’t getting better? We elect political parties based on proposals that resonate with us. Then we watch as they change for the worse, especially in trying times, or because of them.
Here are some examples.
Doug Ford sold himself as a friend to everyman and woman. A straight-shootin’ guy you could find at the pub drinking beer with the boys. Except these days it is less likely to be a Blue at Grossman’s than Macallan at Canoe on the TD Bank tower’s 54th floor.
Ford is lately showing himself to be more a friend to business than to anyone else. He overrode evidence of harm and pledged to build a new highway across southern Ontario because it would save commuters a lot of time. Someone did the math and found drivers would save a few minutes.
Fewer polluting cars on existing highways ought to be the goal, especially with so many public transit alternatives. Down there instead of driving you can take subways and streetcars, GO trains and Via trains. But Ford pushed ahead while journalists examined who owned the land along the route of Highway 413.
Surprise! It’s a bunch of big-time donors to Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who stand to make millions.
Eight of Ontario’s most powerful land developers own thousands of acres of prime real estate near the proposed route of the highway, a National Observer/Torstar investigation found. Four of the developers are connected to Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government through party officials and former Tory politicians now acting as registered lobbyists.
If built, the road will raze 2,000 acres of farmland, cut across 85 waterways and pave nearly 400 acres of protected Greenbelt land. It would disrupt 220 wetlands and the habitats of 10 species-at-risk, according to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.
The value of those lands could rise dramatically if the highway is built and residential, commercial and industrial development is allowed to spread along the route.
The bully tactic mirrors Ford’s latest legislation, the More Homes Built Faster Act aimed at building 1.5 million homes by 2031.
Funds now paid to municipalities by developers for rights to build are being capped and then eliminated. Municipalities will lose millions.
Also capped will be inclusionary zoning, a program that requires developers to build a percentage of affordable units in new developments. This in the midst of the worst affordable housing crisis in recent memory.
The enabling Bill 23 proposes to “renew and update heritage policies,” that advocates say will make it virtually impossible to protect most of the identified heritage properties in the province.
The changes in Bill 23 will severely narrow the scope of the province’s 36 conservation authorities in the development process and prohibit them from offering their expertise outside their “core mandate” of flooding and erosion hazards, even if municipalities ask them for it.
As if to stick in the knife, the province has gone so far as to ask the conservation authorities to “identify conservation authority owned or controlled lands that could support housing development.”
Several well-established developers are also among the owners of the 15 parcels of land the Ford government is proposing to open up for housing in the protected Greenbelt in the Greater Toronto Area. Deja vu all over again.
Does Ontario need more housing? Absolutely. Does it need to be built on sensitive lands and remove provincial oversight while blatantly enriching Ford’s developer friends? No. Streamline the existing approvals process, don’t gut it.
OUT in Alberta this week, new Premier Danielle Smith held a prime-time TV address to hide some damage with wads of cash.
Smith will reach deep into a provincial treasury enriched by soaring oil and gas revenues to dole out payments to families and those on incomes supports to tide them over inflation and high prices. The provincial fuel tax will be waived and there will be electricity bill rebates.
This and more will cost $2.9 billion and while it will certainly be welcomed by eligible Albertans with household incomes under $180,000 (for once, government assistance goes to the longsuffering middle class as well as to lower-income people) its six-month operational window happens to coincide with the period before the next Alberta election which current polling shows Rachel Notley’s NDP will win.
Almost as an afterthought in the TV address was mention of the now more palatably-named Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act. Originally called simply the Alberta Sovereignty Act, it caused an uproar across the country with its promise – threat, really – to somehow allow Alberta to skirt enforcing federal laws it doesn’t like.
“The government in Ottawa is intentionally and systematically attempting to control and regulate all aspects of our province’s economy, resources and social programs,” said Smith, taking overreach to new heights.
The University of Calgary Faculty of Law issued a paper saying that the act is “fundamentally incompatible” with the rule of law, the separation of powers between the three branches of government, and the division of powers between the federal and provincial legislatures. Watching Smith try to wriggle out of that conundrum will be a spectacle to behold.
The premier wrapped up her address by apologizing for a series of stumbles since she won the United Conservative leadership race in early October. There was support for Russian disinformation about the war in Ukraine, a questionable claim to have Cherokee heritage, and calling unvaccinated people the most discriminated against people she’s ever seen.
On that final discordant note she has fired the medical officer of health and dismissed the entire board of Alberta Health Services replacing it with an administrator who shares her view that vaccine mandates are just not right.
Alone among the premiers, she pledged never to reimpose any pandemic-related mandates, even a mask mandate. She’s asked her justice minister to remove the power of school boards to impose their own mask mandates.
Polling finds that many Albertans see health care as the biggest problem facing the province and see Smith as the least trustworthy leader to fix it. Damn the torpedoes, just get it done, Smith seems to be saying.
It’s as if these people are using the fact our attention is squarely fixed on the economic malaise to ram through measures that otherwise wouldn’t dare see the light of day. Actually, it’s not “as if” that’s the case, that’s exactly what’s happening and all Canadians should be worried about it.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
