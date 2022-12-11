By Ian Pattison
Eeny meeny, miny, moe is a children’s counting rhyme used to select someone in a game of tag to be “it.” No kid wants to be “it” whereas four of Canada’s premiers are vying to be every bit of “it” they can possibly be.
Ontario’s Doug Ford, Alberta’s Danielle Smith, Quebec’s François Legault and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe appear to be doing everything in their power to kick down the walls that hold Canada together as a democracy admired for respect for the rule of law and for one another.
Ford got elected in 2018 by promising to do what’s right “for the people.” But his re-election this year seems to have set him off on a tangent that provoked Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell to issue what sounded like a rebuke in her year-end speech to MPPs Thursday.
Warning of its “fragility,” Dowdeswell told a hushed legislature, “I feel a heavy weight … to protect and nurture something that we all hold so precious and that’s our democracy.”
Unlike throne speeches where the government writes the words, Dowdeswell spoke without notes to chide her audience: “Everyone has a role to play in democracy.”
She spoke after giving Royal assent to Bill 39 giving “strong mayor” powers to big-city mayors to pass legislation with minority council support. It allows mayors of Toronto and Ottawa to veto council decisions deemed to hamper new housing and back the province’s new housing bill which itself allows developers to build some of Ford’s planned 1.5 million new homes on sensitive land known as the greenbelt.
The bill strips conservation authorities of their power to intervene in harmful development proposals and will cost municipalities millions in cancelled development fees used to service new neighbouorhoods.
Someone counted the number of times Ford promised he’d never build anything on the greenbelt –18 – while someone else dug up a video of the premier joking with developers at a private 2018 campaign event in Markham: “We will open up the greenbelt. We’re going to open a big chunk of it up and start building,” he said.
Although the greenbelt protects wetlands and forests, Ford tells supporters not to worry, because “it’s just farmers’ fields.” As if that makes it OK.
A Toronto Star/Narwhal team examined who owns greenbelt land that would be stripped and found that eight big developers bought it, mostly since the 2018 election despite the fact that it would have been undevelopable.
This week reporters asked Ford if he’d tipped off these developers, four of whom are financial supporters of his party, to get in while the getting was about to get good. Oh no, he said, there were “checks and balances” in place to prevent such shenanigans, without explaining what they were. We haven’t heard the end of this.
In November, the government tabled Bill 28, which invoked the notwithstanding clause to strip the Canadian Union of Public Employees of their democratic right to collective bargaining, and enforced a contract on 55,000 education support workers.
The bill was eventually repealed after the government faced fierce backlash and threats of a potential general strike.
Our Constitution and our country are feeling vulnerable.
OUT in Alberta, talk show host-turned conservative Premier Danielle Smith made good on her loony promise to pass a Sovereignty Act that she says will allow the province to simply ignore federal laws she and her government don’t like.
Cabinet, she decreed, can do this if it’s been decided that a federal law is unconstitutional, or even just “harmful,” without first testing the constitutionality of the law in question in court, and without defining the word “harmful.”
The uproar was so loud that Smith changed the name of the plan to the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act so that no one would think Alberta was threatening to leave the federation the way Quebec did with its failed sovereignty legislation.
But wait. Canada's Constitution is not a legitimate document, says one of the act’s architects, and has not safeguarded Alberta's interests within the federation.
"I want the Constitution to be changed, or we'll have another referendum," U of Calgary political scientist Barry Cooper said on CBC’s The Current, referring to independence referendums in Quebec in the 1980s and ’90s.
That sounds a lot like blackmail.
Added Smith: “It’s not like Ottawa is a national government.” What?
OVER in Quebec, meanwhile, Premier Legault continues the province’s assault on the English language in an officially bilingual country that spends $2.4 billion a year to keep it that way.
Earlier laws have prevented businesses in mainly English-speaking areas of Montreal from posting signs in English.
Bill 96, which passed earlier this year through misuse of the notwithstanding clause to make the law immune from constitutional challenges, will require new immigrants and refugees to communicate with provincial officials exclusively in French six months after arriving or face a loss of services. The bill also limits the use of English in the legal system and caps enrolment at the province’s English-language schools.
The separatist Parti Quebecois says the act doesn’t go far enough.
FINALLY, we have Saskatchewan’s Premier Moe who says he has felt disenfranchised at times with Ottawa’s decision-making.
“But we are not discouraged, and we are not backing down,” Moe said during a fundraiser dinner last week.
The premier referred to a policy paper highlighting his government’s plan to flex its autonomy as well as a bill introduced this fall to address federalism. Sounds like more sovereignty in the making.
Moe has long resisted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government’s environmental policies in the name of Saskatchewan’s resource sector. He cautioned that Canada could be moving too quickly into renewable energy without a proper backup plan.
That’s always the way with resource-rich jurisdictions whose leaders prefer to roll in the riches of oil and gas while minimizing the climate catastrophes that pummel the planet every day.
It is impossible to ‘move too quickly’ against climate heating. Sensible leaders would embrace the challenge and sink their revenues into research to develop renewable energy. Moe and Smith think otherwise.
As for Ford, an Angus Reid survey released Wednesday suggests his approval rate sits around 34 per cent, down seven points from September and 11 points since the June election.
And Legault? Well, it seems that Quebec will never be satisfied within Confederation. We’re used to that, but these other assaults on nationhood feel different. Democracy is under threat, and not just elsewhere.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
