Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip ride up St. Patrick’s Square in Port Arthur during their 1959 Canadian tour. The couple arrived aboard the Royal yacht Britannia July 10 as part of a trip to open the St. Lawrence Seaway. The car, here with clear bubble top removed following an earlier downpour, is a 1959 Cadillac Fleetwood 75 built especially for the 45-day tour during which they visited all 10 provinces on planes, trains and Britannia.