BY IAN PATTISON
I was born a royalist. Like many of my generation, I remain a loyal but mildly conflicted one. In the wake of the death of our Queen, please indulge me a personal narrative.
My mother and her mother before her were great admirers of the Royal Family. Mom was a longtime member of the Princess Beatrice chapter of the Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire (IODE), a national charitable federation of women to promote patriotism and service to others.
It was a big part of her life and I can recall the membership pin she often wore. There was always a porcelain image of the queen hanging on a living room wall and Royal Crown Derby was her china pattern.
I was born in 1947, the year in which Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, Princess of York, made her historic broadcast of dedication to the service of Britain and the Commonwealth on her 21st birthday
In it, she spoke of her resolve to carry out the duties that lay ahead of her as an unexpected queen, thrust into the job by the abdication of her uncle, King Edward VIII:
“There is a motto which has been borne by many of my ancestors -- a noble motto, ‘I serve’,” she said.
“I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong . . .
“God help me to make good my vow, and God bless all of you who are willing to share in it.”
I can still hear the words because my mother had, and I retain, a 1953 long-play recording called Queen Elizabeth II – Through Childhood To The Throne. “It is,” say the liner notes, “a story told from recordings made through the years from the day of her birth on April 21, 1926 until, as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, she spoke to her peoples from Sandringham House on Christmas Day, 1952.”
They were words written for her, of course, but her adept delivery speaks to the life that she was learning, one that we have all seen in a succession of royals born to luxury constrained by the responsibilities of their inherited titles. Some revel in it while a few have rebelled. Above them all was the queen’s example of stoic service to her subjects.
Despite concerns about the Crown’s distant colonial past, there are few on this Earth who do not hold Queen Elizabeth in the highest regard.
You can see that in multiple posts to a variety of local history sites on Facebook where people are sharing personal snapshots of the Royal couple’s four visits to the Lakehead.
The queen demonstrated her love of Canada by touring here more than any other country. In return, while they admire the late queen, most Canadians tell pollsters they favour a withdrawal from the monarchy.
THAT 1952 Christmas broadcast continued a tradition, begun by her grandfather 20 years earlier. My mom never missed it. The annual address continued unbroken save for 1969 when the BBC instead aired its Royal Family documentary.
The idea was to open a window on the family’s private life. The queen was not amused.
As Sandra Martin writes in a superb obituary of the queen in Thursday’s Globe and Mail, “The hardest lesson she learned on the job was opening the curtains on her public stoicism to reveal her private emotions. Ritual and mystery, camouflaging her natural reserve, were essential to preserving the idea of the monarchy in the psyches of her subjects.
“Too much familiarity, as in the behind-the-robes documentary on the Royal Family, was a mistake, and she made sure it was never rebroadcast on public television in her lifetime . . . .”
This internal conflict was perhaps most visible after the death of Princess Diana. Beloved by the world but unable to endure what she saw as royal suffocation, and ultimately unloved by her husband, Prince Charles, the queen’s first born, she fled the pomp and palaces for the life of her playboy paramour Dodi Fayed.
Chased to her death by paparazzi in a Paris car crash, Diana presented perhaps the greatest challenge to the queen’s determination to serve in public and live in private. It was, writes Martin, “an abject public lesson in abandoning protocol to respond to the emotional needs of her subjects.”
We are all familiar with and respect the phrase, “The family requests privacy at this difficult time.” It was the queen’s belief that Diana’s death was a private family tragedy to be mourned behind palace walls. Furthermore, she was determined to shield her beloved grandsons, William and Harry, from the glare of press and of a public anxious to share their own grief with that of the Royals.
Suddenly, a public that had adored its queen turned on her as cold and uncaring. “As a monarch determined to cloak her emotions underneath an imperturbable demeanor,” writes Martin, “the Queen was canny enough to recognize a public-relations crisis.”
In an extraordinary break with tradition she ordered the flag on Buckingham Palace lowered to half-mast and, with the family, ventured outside the gates to view countless floral bouquets and mingle with the crowd.
Her image restored, her place in public hearts validated, the queen retreated to her home and returned to her duties.
It was the beginning of a series of family foibles that tested the royal image, most notably son Prince Andrew’s dalliances and grandson Harry and wife Meghan’s break from the fold.
The death of her beloved husband Prince Philip in 2021, took an immense toll on the now 95-year-old queen who was forced to scale back the public appearances she loved. Her last was on Tuesday to welcome with that radiant smile, tartan skirt and sensible shoes, the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle where she died just two days later.
Public mourning will give way to royal pageantry as only this family can muster. Then will begin the inevitable speculation of whether now King Charles III, and ultimately William, the new Prince of Wales, should continue as kings of the Commonwealth, or whether Commonwealth countries, including Canada, should, after a respectful period, begin to move away from the monarchy.
Despite some doubts about Charles’ ability to maintain his “mama’s” example (at least partially offset by an impressive first address Friday as king), I, for one, hope that tradition prevails. It is one of the few constants left in a world adrift. I know that my mother, and mothers of her generation everywhere, would concur.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
