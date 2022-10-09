BY IAN PATTISON
“Come on people now, smile on your brother, everybody get together, try to love one another right now.”
– The Youngbloods, “Get Together,” the band’s 1967 hit-song appeal for peace and brotherhood.
“The guy who has done more to provoke division and stoke anger across this country is Justin Trudeau, with his jabbing his fingers in people’s faces and baring his fangs and calling people ugly names even though he’s never met them.”
– Pierre Poilievre, then Conservative party leadership candidate, in a March interview with Maclean’s.
THE DIFFERENCE in approach could not be more pronounced. One is a reflection of the Summer of Love; the other is an example of the political and social divide that signals a winter of discontent as Canada and a world struggle with seemingly insurmountable difficulties that have brought out the worst in any number of people.
Recently, we could count the number of really awful leaders on one hand. Idi Amin, Pol Pot. Augusto Pinochet, Robert Mugabe and Mao Tse Tung stood out. Since then much of the world learned the lesson that peace works, war and oppression hurt. A sense of global interaction was aimed at bettering lives. International affiliations thrived.
Everything works in cycles and the one we’re in now sees a multitude of troubles piling up fast. Inflation is eating people’s savings. Inequality is rampant while corporate leaders drive up prices and pare employment to a bare minimum, paying as little as possible. (Lately, that’s come back to bite them as the hunt for reluctant employees grows intense.)
Energy and supply chains are broken as the Russian war on Ukraine and resulting sanctions disrupt the availability of nearly everything.
The novel coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into every aspect of life for two years and the resulting chaos is proving difficult to overcome.
On top of it all, climate change is wreaking havoc on a planet that ignored the warnings for so long that the sacrifices required now are almost impossible to comprehend, let alone accept.
The world is in a state of fear and confusion. But rather than “come together” to work it out as best they can, political leaders and challengers are at each other's throats, largely avoiding the pressing issues in the process.
Division is the name of the game these days, and political opportunists are all too eager to seize on people’s fears and encourage them to believe the most cockamamie theories, to lash out against perceived “woke” governments (sometimes excessively woke) and force rigid, rightist policies instead.
In 2022 there are 57 dictatorships in the world. Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-Un are the most visible extremists but many others are joining the ranks.
Giorgia Meloni is the first far-right leader to head Italy since the last great war. A right-wing bloc won a majority in the Swedish parliament this year. The far-right candidate in France, Marine Le Pen, barely lost her race against President Emmanuel Macron. Germany’s AfD party has 94 seats in the Bundestag where it opposes migrants, climate protection, LGBTQ rights, socialism and the European Union.
The EU parliament recently declared Hungary to no longer be a “full democracy” under Viktor Orban, the darling of American conservatives. Poland’s president Andrzei Duda won re-election in 2020 with a focus on anti-LGBTQ sentiment. Duda is another favorite of Trump’s.
Donald Trump is primarily where this modern-day allowance for extremism began, of course. The former, and possibly next, U.S. president successfully demonized anyone and anything that stood in the way of his bizarre theories and selfish bid for supreme power.
Incredibly, even after his many, many misdeeds have been exposed, more than 41 per cent of Americans still have a favourable opinion of him, including seven in 10 Republicans. Five per cent favour using force to put him back in the White House.
ALTHOUGH not nearly as severe, the rightward swing has taken hold in Canada. There are only two centre-left provincial governments in Canada – British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador. All the rest but centrist Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are considered centre-right.
Quebec’s sovereignty movement may be slumbering but control over immigration and a religious symbols ban could be sources of conflict between Ottawa and the province as Premier François Legault begins his second mandate.
Alberta has long leaned farther right than most provinces and Danielle Smith’s selection this week as ruling United Conservative Party Leader stands to take it further right still.
“Ottawa is creating the chaos,” she said in a recent leadership debate, defending her so-called Sovereignty Act proposal to opt out of any federal legislation she doesn’t like.
Legal scholars say such a bill is not only illegal but also a dangerous dismissal of respect for the rule of law. Others note it will create particularly untimely business uncertainty. But establishment pushback is generally treated with disdain by politicians who blame sitting governments for developments often out of their control.
Pierre Poilievre, the new Conservative leader in Ottawa, likes to blame the Liberal government in general and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in particular, for just about everything that’s wrong with Canada.
Poilievre has orbited dangerously close to extremist elements.
The so-called “trucker convoy” that arrived in Ottawa last winter to disrupt life and, ultimately, to overthrow the government, was actually just a bunch of misunderstood people seeking Trudeau’s ear, said Poilievre. As if the meeting they didn’t get would have sent them happily home.
Some of the most radical in that group, who’ve been photographed with Poilievre, are now either in jail or charged or under investigation for serious crimes. His response: I can’t help who comes to my rallies and can’t know everyone who’s there. And yet, there they were, flocking to his message of us-versus-them.
This week, Global News reported that Poilievre’s official YouTube videos included a hidden tag appealing to misogynistic online movements that Canada’s intelligence agencies view as a danger. His answer: I had no idea about that and have corrected the problem. And yet, there it was, feeding the purveyors of male supremacy who see a society that has been corrupted by feminism.
The thing is, Poilievre has it in him to be a great leader. He’s smart, savvy, well-informed and knows how to galvanize people. He doesn’t need to promote extremist ideas and appeal to vile constituencies to attract support.
The Liberals need a good kick in the pants and very probably a new leader if they are to survive the next election. Poilievre can win it with a far more reasonable approach than he’s using.
We are a world in a world of trouble. Casting aspersions on “the others” doesn’t help. Using public fear about the future to gain political power is the height of irresponsibility.
Can’t we all just get along? Is that too simplistic, too naive? Maybe it’s just what we need right now.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
