BY IAN PATTISON
This is an updated and extended version of a column that first appeared Sept. 19 in the print edition.
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness…"
Charles Dickens could have been writing about Canada in 2022 rather than 18th-century England and France in A Tale Of Two Cities. In both cases, things start out well enough but end badly. Canada still has its fate in its hands but for the moment, things do not look good.
What began as collective determination to minimize the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in this country a little over two years ago has crumbled into warring factions. We are all sick and tired of pandemic restrictions but even as they are being lifted, there is little joy, only more confusion, indecision and arguing. Lots of arguing.
Ontario has announced a three-step plan to gradually lift restrictions on public activities even as it declared a state of emergency over truck blockades in Ottawa and at the international bridge linking Windsor and Detroit.
An important aside: As The Globe and Mail put it in a Saturday editorial, the reason the provinces are relaxing the rules now is because people got vaccinated, not because a handful of anti-vaxxers were soaking in hot tubs in front of Parliament Hill.
The Windsor bridge blockade has since been dismantled by police, but any joy that might have lifted spirits has been subdued. In Ottawa, until removal operations began Friday, stubborn truck drivers and supporters continued to lay siege to the national capital over demands that all Covid mandates be lifted immediately — health care be damned.
The federal government has announced some easing of travel restrictions while considering further measures to improve life and business as COVID-19 appears to wane. This comes as it initiated unprecedented measures Friday under the Emergencies Act to force big trucks parked in front of Parliament for the past three weeks, their drivers and supporters to move out. The move is supported by two-thirds of Canadians in a Maru Public Opinion poll.
Ottawa police had appeared powerless to do much more than prevent violence until Friday’s massive joint police operation slowly but surely towed 53 big rigs and squeezed reluctant protesters on foot into a containment zone where more than 170 had been arrested by Saturday evening. In fact, if local police had tried to stop the occupation they would surely have lost the fight.
Much has been made by Conservatives of imposition of the Emergencies Act – supported by the Canadian Trucking Alliance among others – and whether it amounts to a long overreach by the government.
Increasing violence by some “truckers” and by extremist sympathizers who joined and supported the convoy movement dictated the need for extraordinary measures before things got really out of hand. We have been dealing not only with large protests in various locations designed to annoy the public and damage the economy, but with organizers who do not respect the rule of law while demanding “freedom” to hurt the country’s health and economy.
As of Saturday, trucker protests had appeared in Quebec City, Fort Erie, Ont., Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Surrey, B.C.
Pat King, one of the key convoy organizers, has spoken about the need for “bullets.” He and three more main instigators of the convoy that began in B.C. three weeks ago, were arrested Friday on charges of counselling their many followers to ignore the law.
A large cash of weapons and ammunition was seized near the former border blockade in Alberta and those arrested face charges including attempted murder of police after a truck and a farm tractor rammed a police vehicle. What might have happened if police hadn’t found those weapons? What was the plan?
A woman who threatened to bomb the Windsor mayor’s home was arrested.
Authorities have linked financial support for the protest movement to extremists on both sides of the border. The longer their involvement was allowed to continue, the deeper the difficulty for law enforcement to find and stop them.
Conservatives pestering the prime minister and his government over Emergencies Act measures to cut off the flow of funds to this movement might want to remember their earlier outrage over foreign funding for environmental groups.
As Trudeau said in the House this week, Conservatives seem to want things two ways on the issue of the Emergencies Act that is still being debated. Early on they accused the government of not doing enough, now they accuse it of doing too much.
For his part, Trudeau has inflamed the issue from the outset with dismissive language that does not befit the role of a statesman. Still, he heads the democratically-elected government that is acting in Canada’s best interests by seeking to keep a large, multi-pronged demonstration from becoming an insurrection.
Every party in Parliament has acknowledged that politicians cannot tell the police how to conduct their operations. It appears the federal government waited as long as it dared for Ottawa police to enforce the law before having to use the act to get action.
The threat of violence is all around this movement and the Emergencies Act appears to be all that has managed to root out the long, loud siege of Ottawa and the longsuffering residents living in and around the downtown.
Take a step back and recall convoy organizers’ original demand to set themselves up as part of a new government of Canada. That’s as nonsensical as it gets but there were many deluded and frustrated people willing to believe it was possible.
This alternate reality was plainly evident in Ottawa beginning on Friday. As police in large numbers moved in lines against taunting demonstrators who had vowed to “hold the line,” there was genuine disbelief that the police would do this.
Some of the loudest voices kept demanding – and expecting – police to lay down their badges and join the movement to disrupt law and order in the capital of Canada. Incredible but true.
Some protesters prayed, leading one commentator to describe “a mix of Christ and conspiracy” in the convoy movement.
It began, writes Anglican clergyman Michael Coren on the TVO website this week, as a conscious attempt by American evangelicals to use the spiritual to underpin the social, to justify force on the political right.
“In the case of the Canadian convoys, it’s all an extension of the fundamentalist paranoia south of the border,” writes Coren. “Government, especially Liberal government, has long been seen as oppressive, because it supports, for example, abortion rights, equal marriage, and the control of gun ownership.
“Then came the perfect storm: the pandemic, vaccinations, lockdowns, and even church closings,” he continued.
“Those (in the movement) who believed COVID-19 was real argued that the government was exploiting it to extend its power. Those who argued it was a hoax — and you’d be stunned how many do — believed the whole thing was a plot by secular ‘globalists’ to limit the population, abolish individual rights, control churches, and win the war between good and evil.”
Ironically, by the time the Emergencies Act debate in Parliament is over, the active police operation in Ottawa may be ended, though their presence will be felt for a while. By the time an approved Emergencies Act runs its scheduled 30-day course, Covid restrictions may largely be lifted.
But that won’t be the end of this. We must look beyond Ottawa and Windsor and Coutts and Emerson to try and foresee what we face as this large and hardened constituency seeks to extend its reach and influence over Canadian affairs. Civil society is in trouble if we can’t bridge this gap.
In A Tale of Two Cities, Dickens, deals with the themes of revolution and resurrection. He is sympathetic to the overthrow of the French aristocracy but highly critical of the reign of terror that followed. Canada must guard against this outcome at all costs.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
