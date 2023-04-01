By Ian Pattison
The Mass Casualty Commission could not have been more succinct. The RCMP blew it at Portapique nearly two years ago. While Gabriel Wortman freely roamed the Nova Scotia countryside armed with a cache of automatic weapons, killing just about everyone he encountered – 22 in all – the federal police force was in stunning disarray. Things could hardly have gone worse as outlined in a report Thursday that tries to make sense of that which defies any sense at all.
The Mounties knew this day would come. The details of just how badly they handled the worst mass killing in Canadian history began to emerge almost as soon as Wortman was killed by chance at a gas station where police pulled in to refuel. That they found him by accident as opposed to by sleuthing is typical of how those two grim days went.
So, was RCMP brass ready to face the music on Thursday when the MCC report was released in Truro?
The report had been given to them at 9 a.m., Wednesday, and to news media on an embargo basis so that reporters could be prepared to ask questions. Reporters were all set but RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme was unable, or unwilling, to shed much light on how the force handled events and how it will respond to the report’s 130 recommendations.
Duheme stunned the victims’ families, other onlookers and reporters when he said this: “I haven’t reviewed it . . . I just haven’t had time to go through the recommendations.”
Duheme had 30 hours to read at least the executive summary. Under questioning by David Cochrane on CBC’s Power and Politics, Duheme said he spent Wednesday travelling to tour the areas where the shootings occurred and to speak with residents. With respect, that should have been done earlier.
Duheme was thrust into this mess just 12 days earlier after his predecessor, Brenda Lucki, ducked answering for it by resigning. But still, the day the Mounties got their hands on the report should have been set aside for the commissioner to read it in order to be able to fully answer the questions he knew would be coming.
Duheme refused to admit mistakes were made in Portapique. Officers did the best they could with the equipment and training they had, he said repeatedly. So that means the Mounties are off the hook?
The 130 recommendations are there for all to see but among the most damning are these:
It took the RCMP more than two hours to alert the public to what was clearly a dangerous public emergency, and then in a Tweet.
The emergency alert system by which many more people would have been automatically notified was not used – because Mounties didn’t think the public could handle the news of what was happening. This is all too typical of police throughout most of Canada who jealously guard information to a degree not usually necessary to protect the integrity of investigations, which is the usual excuse.
“The widespread beliefs that community members will panic and that they cannot be trusted to respond appropriately to information about threats to their safety are myths,” argues the report in a section that should be absorbed by every police chief in Canada.
Police ignored multiple warnings from Portapique residents, including Wortman’s common-law spouse, that the suspect was dressed as a Mountie and driving what appeared to be an RCMP vehicle.
They simply didn’t believe that this was possible. Yet, even Hollywood knows that it is. There are multiple motion pictures about criminals doing exactly what happened. Let’s Be Cops, among others, is about “two guys impersonating police officers, complete with seemingly authentic costumes and a seemingly authentic LAPD cruiser.”
Much earlier, the Mounties had ignored repeated concerns by residents about a virtual arsenal collected by Wortman, perhaps because he had been a source of intelligence for police on other criminal matters.
They also ignored his known history of abusing his spouse who is now suing the force for allegedly treating her poorly in the immediate aftermath of the night’s terrible events which she escaped by running into the bush until Wortman left on his epic killing spree.
His "pattern and escalation of violence could and should have been addressed," the report said, an indictment of the habit of too many authorities to downplay warning signs that too often play out in tragedy.
The first three officers to arrive in Portapique have been lauded for their performance for 90 minutes without help. But after that a series of organizational failures by senior personnel left every cop on the scene wondering who was in charge; no one was assigned as incident commander.
Reinforcements were told to wait at the entrance to Portapique for fear of officers shooting each other. This despite the GPS tracking system built into the Mounties’ hand-held radios — a system which the team searching Portapique did not even know existed.
The police responsible for this relatively small area of the province were unaware of a road by which Wortman escaped the Portapique area to continue methodically killing elsewhere as police hunted him for 13 hours.
They didn’t conduct a door-to-door search of the tiny community until 19 hours after the first 911 call came in.
This entire sad scenario doesn’t instill a lot of confidence in a police force the commissioner claimed Thursday is among the best in the world.
Among the 130 recommendations let’s agree that none is as important as the one that urges the Criminal Code be changed to prohibit all semi-automatic handguns, semi-automatic rifles, and shotguns that discharge centre-fire ammunition and are designed to accept detachable magazines with capacities of more than five rounds; and ban the use of a magazine with more than five rounds.
No one – no one other than law enforcement and the military – needs to possess these weapons. And to keep them out of the country the border service needs to have increased powers and resources to find and stop smugglers while Canadian police agencies must work far more often with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to jointly trace who purchased these deadly weapons.
In both countries, gun crime is responsible for far, far too many needless deaths. It’s time to end this conversation, time to get serious about gun control and stop caving in to the gun lobby.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
