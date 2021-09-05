BY IAN PATTISON
This is an updated version of a column that first appeared in the print edition Sept. 4.
Our pussy-footing premier has had to reverse himself yet again -- this time on COVID-19 vaccine passports. After vowing to never bring them in, Doug Ford was forced this week by alarming new infection levels and widespread urgings to announce that, starting Sept. 22, passports will be necessary to enter public spaces where the coronavirus is likely to be spread. These include non-essential locations like restaurants, bars, gyms, casinos, theatres and concert venues.
Places where people are most apt to gather closely and often -- grocery and liquor stores, pharmacies and places of worship -- are notable by their absence on the list. Several religious leaders have asked to be included.
The decision to exempt some non-essential businesses such as salons and barbershops is said to be because the transmission risk is not as high in those settings due to strong infection control practices. It is hard to imagine that this is universal.
Ontario’s back-to-school plan will make masks mandatory indoors for all staff and students, but teachers won’t be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when classes resume next week. Does Ford really believe that masks are enough in settings where youngsters under 12 remain ineligible for vaccines? Angus Reid polling finds that four-in-five parents with kids aged 5 to 11 believe vaccines should be mandatory for school staff including teachers.
"The venues we have chosen are responsive to the risk we've found in Ontario," Ford said. If cases rise in other venues, he said more restrictions can be added.
Ford is reported to have nixed an earlier, more comprehensive list of no-go spaces recommended by his science panel that might have included some essential service locations. Ford has a bad habit of ignoring expert advice while insisting that he is guided by it.
On multiple occasions Ford delayed ordering recommended restrictions on public gatherings as viral infections grew and hospitals filled. When he did finally relent, families were left counting sickness and death that might have been avoided.
Now Ford has decided to avoid further scrutiny by proroguing the legislature for three weeks, a decision opposition leader Andrea Horwath calls “an unprecedented abdication of responsibility during a crisis.”
Meanwhile, Ontarians who’d been putting off getting their shots have suddenly realized that the freedoms they enjoyed following months of lockdowns will again be denied to them without passports. And so vaccine appointments doubled in one day after Ford’s announcement, half of them for first shots. Still, with about two million adults still unvaccinated and most children under 12 not yet eligible, numbers remain below the levels needed to reinvigorate a jab campaign that has plateaued despite warnings of a difficult fall and winter.
Unfortunately, the introduction of passports will also further antagonize those who cling to vaccine horror stories perpetuated on silly social media sites, refusing to wear masks or keep away from crowds. Watch for some in this stubborn minority to use faked printouts of vaccine receipts until Oct. 22, when the province says the secure passport will be available. And pity the poor employees who’ll be tasked with enforcing the passport ruling at the doors of their establishments when angrily confronted by these misguided citizens.
In the meantime they can be found at mainly Liberal election events, screaming profanities at candidates who find themselves in the unfortunate position of being aligned with Justin Trudeau. The prime minister’s “sunny ways” have given way to a tide of gloom brought on in large part by the very restrictions that have dragged on for a year-and-a-half as governments tilted toward public freedoms over public protection. The PM’s often smug demeanor doesn’t help his cause.
Outside hospitals in various Canadian cities these protesters are harassing doctors, delaying patients entering for treatment and blocking access to ambulances. Where has decency gone? Where are the police?
Those decrying the loss of personal freedoms have a point -- up to a point. These are exceptional circumstances and they require a level of co-operation and understanding that exceeds the rights we normally take for granted.
Thunder Bay-Superior North MP and Health Minister Patty Hajdu felt this group’s wrath last week. During a campaign trip to Geraldton and Longlac, Hajdu was confronted by individuals, some wearing People’s Party of Canada shirts, critical of the government’s pandemic protection measures. Supporters of PPC candidate Rick Daines are seen in a video applauding a woman hollering at Hajdu about Nazi Germany and “no new world order.”
The Toronto Star reported this week that a loose network of COVID-19 vaccine and lockdown protesters is using digital tools to make the federal election campaign one of the most vitriolic in recent memory, congregating in encrypted chats to track Trudeau's whereabouts and organize disruptions of his public events.
These individuals appear oblivious to the highly infectious Delta variant which continues to confound medical science. Though about 83 per cent of Ontarians have had at least one shot of vaccine and 77 per cent are fully immunized, Delta has caught up to those numbers thought earlier to be sufficient to keep coronavirus at bay. Now we find that Delta can infect even some of the fully vaccinated, thorough with far less serious symptoms, leading to emerging plans for a third booster in vulnerable people -- and maybe everyone, eventually.
Vaccination numbers in the District of Thunder Bay mirror those province-wide but were reached a little earlier, confirming its status as a leader in public co-operation with Covid prevention measures.
The Delta variant currently makes up an estimated 99 per cent of Covid cases in Ontario, which reported more than 900 new infections Saturday, the highest in almost three months. Delta has certainly found its way to Thunder Bay. While the district health unit is preparing to include details in its daily coronavirus update soon, it is not reporting how many Delta cases, if any, are included in the current district total of 10, the first time we’ve hit double digits in weeks.
On Friday, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said if the current rate of transmission of COVID-19 remains the same, Canada could see more than 15,000 new cases a day by the beginning of October. The current daily case number is around 3,000.
Calling the contagious Delta “an acute threat to public health,” the science table advising Ford said this week that Ontario needs to boost vaccination levels “substantially above” 85 per cent, continue with indoor masking and reduce person-to-person contacts to avoid a fall lockdown and potential crowding of hospital intensive care units.
Like vaccines, however, passports alone are not enough to stem the tide of Covid’s fourth wave. Continued use of masks and social distancing are essential while vaccinations chase immunity against the virus and its deadly mutations.
It’s the news that no one wants to hear. But Covid, like bad news, travels fast. We need to use every weapon at our disposal to finish it off. As long as governments refuse tough action (hello Alberta and Saskatchewan), and a percentage of people refuse to acknowledge reality, we’ll keep getting unpleasant surprises from this most unwelcome visitor.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
