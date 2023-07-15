By Ian Pattison
Some political photo-ops are de rigueur. Dropping your ballot into the box at election time. Bringing your family on stage if and when you win. Shovelling dirt to start a funded construction project and cutting a ribbon to open it.
One of the oddest photo necessities is flipping pancakes at the Calgary Stampede. Politicos who spend every other day in fashionable suits put on checked shirts, jeans with big belt buckles, cowboy boots and Stetsons to wander around “The Greatest Outdoor Show On Earth” (except for all the dead horses) to curry favour with Albertans.
Selfies are taken, hands are shaken and at some point the leaders find themselves in front of a hot grill where pancakes are being cooked and served.
In an ideal world, you grab a spatula, slide it under a nicely browned flapjack, toss it into the air and, if you really want to appear deft, catch it on the spatula on its way down. Which is what Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre managed to do earlier this week.
He looked relieved that it went so well.
Not so Justin Trudeau. Here’s how veteran Alberta Tory MP Michelle Rempel Garner described how things unfolded for the Prime Minister on her popular social media site:
“Watching the video, it's clear that Trudeau was in trouble before he began his ill-fated flip . . . his advance team didn't catch that the grill was glistening with the sheen of too much oil. . . . And worse, the pancake, which was the subject of Trudeau's upcoming ministrations, was still raw and needed more time to be ready for action.
“But Trudeau had been pushed to the grill and was surrounded by cameras and thousands of onlookers. It was showtime.
“So with ostentatious flair, he scooped up that runny half-formed flapjack, over-executed the flip, with the pancake re-entering the grill's atmosphere with a dramatically explosive splat that sent batter shrapnel flying across the entire grill. Gasps and groans from the crowd ensued. In short, it was the worst-case scenario for a pancake-flipping photo-op, a politician's worst Stampede nightmare. Instead of a flip, it was a flop.”
(As an aside, if Poilievre fails to take the CPC to power when Canadians next vote, the party would do well to consider putting whip-smart Rempel Garner, a star in the Canadian conservative movement, in his place.)
But that’s not the whole story.
Trudeau successfully flipped many other pancakes that day and even managed to flip well with his left hand for a bit so that, as he explained, he could shake the many hands extended to him with his right. Despite the narrative that Alberta hates Trudeau, thousands wanted to meet him.
Speaking of Trudeau’s left hand, the hard-right Arizona-based Western Journal somehow managed to zero in on that oddly contorted appendage as he flipped with his right and publish an entire “news” story titled “There's Something 'Seriously Wrong' with Trudeau's Left Hand in Viral Video of Him Flipping Pancakes.” This prompted one reader to speculate that Trudeau suffers from Parsonage-Turner syndrome as a result of – wait for it – a Covid vaccination.
Poilievre, meanwhile, made the most of his Stampede sojourn to show off his new look. He’s ditched his glasses for contact lenses in a move his handlers may have found necessary to end his nerdy habit of tilting his head to adjust them while conjuring up another sarcastic remark about Trudeau being personally responsible for every single life challenge facing every single Canadian. No matter that high interest rates, inflation and food prices afflict most countries on Earth these days.
Poilievre ambled around the Stampede, pausing at times to remove his aviator sunglasses and hang them from the neck of his white T-shirt, seeking to appear every bit the everyday Joe instead of the lifetime politician that he is.
It wasn’t lost on this corner, at least, that Poilievre wore a black Stetson whereas Trudeau’s was white. Was he deliberately playing the bad guy to Trudeau’s sheriff in town?
As Leanne Delap wrote in the Toronto Star Wednesday, “It was all very “Top Gun: Maverick”: laid-back, masculine, approachable. The new image is a clear effort to grow Poilievre’s likability ratings for a broader electorate.”
IT MIGHT be working. In a new Ipsos poll this month, 37 per cent of Canadians said they would vote for Poilievre’s Conservatives, up four points since February. The Liberals would fall behind with 32 per cent of votes, one point lower than they got four months ago in Ipsos’ last poll.
Since 2019, the two parties have been “locked in a logjam,” but this is the first time that either side has been able to break out, said Darrell Bricker, global CEO of Ipsos public affairs.
He said the poll was reflecting “fatigue” with the Liberal government more so than growing support for the Conservatives.
Still, enough Canadians are willing to believe Poilievre’s persistent claim that it’s all Trudeau’s fault. But if you delve deeper, things aren’t that bad, at least on paper.
Bloomberg, the respected financial news source, published a piece last month titled “Canada’s economy is winning and nobody realizes it.”
Our economy is expected to expand at the fastest pace in the G7 next year, says Bloomberg, and Canada is “actually taking home fatter paycheques than all of her other G7 friends.” Business “is booming like it never has before” and Canada is experiencing “unprecedented population growth, record-low unemployment” and “a world-beating stock market.”
Yet, as The Canadian Press reported this week, more than half of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month. Citing a report by insolvency firm MNP Ltd., CP reports the escalating burden of household bills and food prices has intensified Canadians' financial anxiety. It doesn’t help that their household indebtedness is highest in the G7.
Clearly, these two observations don’t compute, suggesting systemic issues in need of global solutions.
Can either of our top political leaders help to fix this? Just over half of Canadians believe the Liberals and Conservatives both need new leaders heading into the next federal election, according to a new Nanos Research poll.
Enter Rempel Garner? Or Michael Chong? No one else in the opposition stands out.
For the Liberals, Francois-Philippe Champagne is reputed to have an interest while Melanie Joly has been touted as a possibility, though neither has developed a deep political gravitas. Jean-Yves Duclos could have a chance. The one name that quietly stands out to me is Anita Anand who has demonstrated competence at Defence in these troubled times.
Trudeau is laden with baggage. Poilievre is viewed as an angry opportunist. Jagmeet Singh’s recent claim as “Canada’s next prime minister” was rightly ridiculed. Who then, has what it takes to guide Canada through current turmoil into better times. The suggestion box is wide open.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
