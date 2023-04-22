By Ian Pattison
An updated version of a column that appeared in the print edition April 22.
It is easy to dismiss the topless climate activist who tossed a can of pink paint on the grey stone entrance to the Prime Minister’s Office last weekend as a wingnut. After all, she’s the same woman who hopped on stage, again topless, at last month’s Juno Awards earning a stern rebuke from pop star presenter Avril Lavigne.
That was nothing compared with acerbic National Post columnist Rex Murphy’s take on the pink paint provocateur, calling it “a display of desperate intellectual incapacity, delusionary arrogance, and the “Hey-I’m-saving-the-world-so-I-can-be-as-stupid-and-supremely-annoying-to-anyone-as-I-f—-ing-well-choose” attitude . . . .”
Casey Hatherly’s bizarre theatrics aside – illegal too; she’s been charged with mischief – maybe, just maybe she’s worried. Scared silly, so to speak.
Maybe she is one of 74 per cent of Canadians who view climate change as a major threat to the country. Of those, reports Statista, 28 per cent are “very worried” while 46 per cent are merely “worried.”
Incredibly, despite ferocious evidence to the contrary, 21 per cent are “not very worried” and 6 per cent aren’t worried at all about the tide of climate catastrophes. Or maybe they’re just in denial.
Along political party lines the differences are even more stark. Sixty-seven per cent of Green Party members are “very concerned” about the impacts of climate change on Canada, according to a Politico poll, followed by New Democrats (58 per cent), Liberals (48 per cent) and Conservatives (just 20 per cent). A mere 6 per cent of Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party members care about climate change. Bernier doesn’t have a hope of becoming our next prime minister but the Conservatives under leader Pierre Poilievre are ahead of all parties in the polls.
If Poilievre wins, will he act on behalf of the three-quarters of Canadians who are worried about the climate or the 75 per cent of Tories whose attitudes range from “somewhat concerned” to “not concerned at all?”
Rex Murphy’s rant against the half-nude paint pitcher echoed that of Bernier who lit into young Swedish climate crusader Greta Thunberg in ugly fashion.
After Thunberg galvanized a global following by picketing outside the Swedish Parliament and addressing world political gatherings to demand action to ease global heating, Bernier tweeted this: “Greta Thunberg is clearly mentally unstable. Not only autistic, but obsessive-compulsive, eating disorder, depression and lethargy, and she lives in a constant state of fear. She wants us to feel the same . . . .”
What a man.
Thunberg, who set an example by sailing across the Atlantic to a New York climate summit to which most participants flew (the emissions of global aviation are more than that of most countries) tweeted this in response: “When haters go after your looks and differences (she has Asperger’s) it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning.”
Fox ‘News’ pundits joined right-wing politicians in Europe and then-U.S. president Donald Trump in heaping sarcasm and scorn on the youngster as she dominated climate news cycles throughout much of 2019. She was not cowed.
Denigrating young people who face an uncertain and potentially dangerous climate future is unusually cruel. A 2021 survey of 10 countries led by Bath University illustrates the depth of anxiety many young people are feeling about climate change.
Nearly 60 per cent of young people approached said they felt very worried or extremely worried.
More than 45 per cent of those questioned said feelings about the climate affected their daily lives.
Three-quarters of them said they thought the future was frightening. Over half (56 per cent) say they think humanity is doomed.
CONCERN about the climate crisis is equal parts fear of what the onrushing future holds, and frustration at those in various forms of authority who ignore, minimize or deny the fact that our weather is turning on us in increasingly frightful ways.
No need to recite the litany of weather disasters, each one worse than the last and growing in number and ferocity. Yet, despite knowing what’s causing these calamities (Imperial Oil’s own research showed decades ago the industry’s enormous effect on climate), most countries and companies carry on as if there’s no tomorrow – which just might be the case if we don’t get serious. Nearly every climate scientist agrees.
To those who view these weather warnings as temporary aberrations, activists who express their concern in the ways of Ms Hatherly and millions of others are “the high priests and savants of the net-zero fantasy,” writes Murphy. So the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 is impossible? Not so, says the International Energy Agency, but it will require some big changes – most notably huge declines in burning oil, gas and coal.
Today is Earth Day and despite a change in public attitude, things are worse than when the event was established 53 years ago. Our situation here in Canada was laid out Friday by Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development Jerry DeMarco. His report documents that three decades of federal government commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have yielded an increase of more than 20 per cent in emissions since 1990.
As a major oil and gas producer and exporter, the challenge to those governments has been immense. Our economy is so closely tied to these resources that virtually every move to lessen that dependence is met with political backlash from the producing provinces.
In Ottawa, Poilievre has said he will simply cancel the Liberals’ carbon tax despite its proven effectiveness and support within the industry. Mark Little, former head of Suncor, for example, told a Texas energy conference that the company has "been a huge supporter of a carbon price for literally over two decades." It hurts, but it works to change public attitudes and compel industry to change direction.
Other countries are making more headway in abandoning fossil fuels. Surprisingly, China is among the leaders in solar, wind and hydro-electric power production. The U.S. is heavily involved in solar and wind power and leads the world in geothermal power, using the Earth’s largest source of energy -- its own internal heat.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, made up of the world’s leading climate scientists, delivered a “final warning” in the last part of its mammoth assessment report last month.
The comprehensive review of human knowledge of the climate crisis took hundreds of scientists eight years to compile and runs to thousands of pages, but boiled down to one message: act now, or it will be too late.
We’re past the point of stalling. Silly political manoeuvres that delay the inevitable must be challenged at every turn. Canada can no longer wait. We’ve got to push ahead with determination to reduce our dependence on oil and gas while developing every bit of wind, solar, geothermal, hydro and tidal power that we can manage. We need to help lead the world to a safer future, not be an embarrassment to the cause.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this column incorrectly referred to Greta Thunberg as Norwegian. She is Swedish.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
