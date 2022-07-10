BY IAN PATTISON
For all the efforts that have gone into getting more women into power positions in this country, the results lately are less than encouraging.
RoseAnne Archibald is one of at least seven prominent women whose careers are stalled, mired in controversy or over.
Archibald’s ascent has been remarkable. She was the first woman and the youngest chief to be elected by Taykwa Tagamou Nation near Cochrane, Ont. She was the first woman and youngest Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy grand chief and last year she became the first female national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.
Not everyone in the AFN is happy about that.
Archibald hired four people to staff senior positions in her Ottawa office. Within a year the staffers filed bullying and harassment complaints prompting the AFN to launch an investigation.
Archibald welcomed it and went further, calling for a forensic audit and independent inquiry into the last eight years of AFN operations.
“I have spent my 33 years in leadership cleaning up political messes … and that is why I was elected” she said. But while residents of the AFN’s 634 member communities may back efforts at fixing problems that begin with who-you-know elections at the band level, chiefs and other officials are often resistant to change that will cost them power and influence.
The dispute ultimately pitted Archibald against the majority of regional chiefs, who suspended after her public statements accusing the four staff members of requesting more than $1 million in severance payouts. Archibald said an audit will determine how many of these sorts of payments have been made and to whom.
The whole mess landed before the AFN general assembly this week where enough delegates thought enough of Archibald to re-assert her position and support an audit.
There must be a lot of people worried after Archibald alleged there is evidence of contracts given by the AFN to First Nation chiefs who are already paid by their own band governments – a form of double-dipping.
AFN receives most of its funding from Ottawa with terms and conditions about how it should be spent. As such there are implications for the civil servants who are supposed to oversee the flow of these funds.
Archibald said Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller support the steps the AFN is about to take.
But the audit is not guaranteed. Neither is Archibald’s job.
A chiefs’ committee will look into AFN finances, specifically staff payouts, and is scheduled to report by March of next year at which time the AFN chiefs in assembly will determine whether a forensic audit is necessary. The success or failure of Archibald’s push for transparency thus still rests in the hands of chiefs, including some who want her gone.
The findings are expected to be presented to the AFN chiefs at their winter assembly in December where they will decide whether to hold a special assembly to determine if Archibald should be censured.
So while the national chief’s job is safe for the time being, her future remains as murky as the process with which the AFN makes its decisions.
FORMER Green leader Annamie Paul was the first Black Canadian and first Jewish woman to be elected leader of a federal party in Canada before being forced out after controversy over the floor crossing of a Green MP.
In 2021 Jenica Atwin condemned Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip and called Israel's control of the area apartheid. It is a view that has gained increasing credence worldwide.
Atwin also called out Paul’s statement on the conflict calling for de-escalation and more dialogue as "totally inadequate."
Atwin joined the Liberals and the Greens sank into turmoil to the point that Paul’s position became untenable.
Jody Wilson-Raybould was elected a Liberal MP in Vancouver in 2015. Named the first Indigenous Minister of Justice she was “paraded like a prize trophy” as evidence of the party’s professed new approach to openness and reconciliation.
Four years later, her resistance to pressure from the PMO in the prosecution of SNC Lavalin resulted in her demotion to the Veterans' Affairs portfolio in a cabinet shuffle. Party insiders called her “difficult.” She resigned but remains vocal about Indigenous issues.
Michelle Rempel Garner was elected a Conservative MP in Calgary in 2011 and seen as a star within the party. She is effective on social media and vocal about the need for Tories to more fully embrace minority rights.
Her consideration to seek Alberta’s United Conservative Party leadership and her decision to back federal Tory leadership candidate Patrick Brown were seen by some as signs of a tenuous relationship with her fellow Conservative MPs, many of whom support firebrand Pierre Poilievre as leader and some of whom are threatening Rempel Garner with expulsion from the caucus.
Her situation was summed up in 2018 when, upon learning the party had taken a position on one of her files without telling her, she tweeted, “Guess the boys met without me.”
Liz Cheney chaired the U.S. House Republican Conference after being elected to the Wyoming seat previously held by her father, former vice-president Dick Cheney. Despite her bona fides Cheney has fallen out of favour with many in the party for daring to call out former president and all-around jerk Donald Trump, voting to impeach him last year.
Cheney is highly effective as co-chair of the congressional committee examining the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that is slowly but surely painting Trump and his enablers as criminals. But despite her popularity nationally she’s well down in the polls in Republican Wyoming behind a candidate endorsed by Trump in the August primary.
HERE in Thunder Bay, the city's first female police chief, Sylvie Hauth, was suspended last month after “serious allegations” were brought forward by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission which announced Hauth was also facing a hearing on three counts of alleged misconduct.
Among Hauth’s critics has been Georjann Morriseau. The former Fort William First Nation chief is a member of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board, and its former chair. Morriseau’s complaints about the force and the board resulted in an internal investigation of Hauth that has had implications for the careers of several police service leaders. A number of officers have brought human rights complaints against Hauth and the force.
Seven powerful women in seven tenuous situations that are about all-too familiar perceptions of their leadership capabilities.
* * *
IN PASSING: A former colleague, friend and media personality beloved by many in Thunder Bay over the years is gone. Howard Reid began his news career at the former CFPA radio station before moving to The Chronicle-Journal where his People column was a must-read.
This business somehow attracts a lot of “characters” and Howard was definitely that. Those of us who worked with him in ‘the good old days’ will remember his best-known quip. Upon entering a hotel meeting room for a press conference, he would look about for the bar. If one wasn’t present, Reid would joke, “No booze, no news.” He’d still write the story, of course, but whomever hosted the event would likely have drinks available at the next one.
Howard had that essential instinct to disarm his subjects and get them talking as if to an old friend. His capers aside, he always got the best out of a story and told it in a way that was both revealing and entertaining.
Howard died in hospital this week at the age of 90.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
