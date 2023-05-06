By Ian Pattison
Nostalgia is a wonderful thing. We get to look back on our past and relive happy times, indeed better times. Thunder Bay is still a great place to live (well, except for the roads) but it is not at all like it was.
There are entire social media pages devoted to life in the former cities of Port Arthur and Fort William. (I might have chosen alphabetical precedence there but I grew up in Mariday Park so the hill city naturally comes first.)
Members post grainy photos of cars cruising and teens strolling along Victoria Avenue, trolley buses passing St. James Stereo on Arthur Street (now Red River Road), parades with high school marching bands and girls twirling batons, impressive buildings long since demolished, often in favour of boring boxes with nary a thought to architectural imagination let alone historical preservation.
Grand passenger liners plied the Great Lakes to this, their northern terminus, met by passenger trains, The Canadian and The Dominion, that took people farther west from railway stations on either side of town.
It was a time when kids rode bikes hither and yon until the street lights came on. Milk and bread were delivered in horse-drawn wagons to housewives who paid in change at the front door. Dad was at work with the family car when cars vied for attention with designs that actually changed from year to year.
Corner stores were everywhere with penny candy and 10-cent pop in coolers where the bottles were slid down a row and up through a clunky mechanism to be opened with a satisfying “thunk” as the cap hit the bottom of a metal box in front.
Schools were in every neighbourhood and they were full. Kids walked there and home; the few school buses were reserved for students from “the country.”
We had cap guns and hula hoops, marbles and squirt guns, comic books and board games and Dinky Toys to while away hours at play. There were 45s on the hi-fi and View-Masters with miraculous 3D. Pick-Up Sticks, Meccano sets and Tinker Toys. Swing sets where you’d pump yourself so high the legs would lift off the ground.
There wasn’t much to worry about in those days as post-war Canada blossomed with vigour and enthusiasm. Even as bigger cities began to experience some of the challenges of growth, the Lakehead was, for many years, spared by its isolation.
Oh sure, there were the characteristics of a “frontier town” that came with their own set of challenges. Mostly, though, they had to do with hard lifestyles and hard drinking. The police had their hands full on weekends with bar fights and drunk drivers, booze cans and bawdy houses. That hasn’t changed much but nowadays . . . well, there is simply no comparison.
NO CITY has escaped society’s descent into danger and discord but lately, this city seems to have more than its share of troubles. It has become infested with young, gun-toting drug gangs from bigger cities that see in it a prime market to capitalize on the hopeless.
Drugs that are hard enough already are laced with fentanyl that, by some counts, kills two people every day here.
It seems that at least once a week police bust some house or other where they find bags and bags of dope and cash and – this is new – loaded handguns and the odd sawed-off shotgun.
The drug trade flourishes by intimidation as gangs walk in and take over homes to try to hide in plain sight. Cops work overtime to generate intelligence and track down leads to find and arrest dealers. But there appear to be more of them all the time and police may be falling behind the scourge.
Earlier this year, in a sign of growing drug violence, a city man was killed with a handgun on John Street and a 17-year-old from Hamilton was charged with his murder.
Det. Insp. Jeremy Pearson with the Thunder Bay Police had this to say: “It’s a matter of grave concern . . . that we are now encountering firearm violence as the rule as opposed to the exception. The fact that it is now so common in our community is a source of concern above and beyond the shocking fact that it is a youth accused.”
Things took a dramatic and frightening turn for the much, much worse on Tuesday when a gun battle erupted outside a Westfort apartment building. It was like a scene in a movie, only it was the real thing. Police posted surveillance video to alert the community to this terrifying escalation of violence,
It is early afternoon in the densely populated neighbourhood. Three people run from the building followed by a fourth who opens fire on them with an automatic handgun. The bearded, shirtless man with red shoes gets off a dozen rounds before ducking back inside. He re-emerges, firing more shots at the trio who take cover behind their car, two of them firing wildly as they struggle to open the doors, get inside and get away. The lone gunman runs off in the other direction.
Police get a description and quickly arrest a man nearby carrying a handgun and crack cocaine. Twenty years old from Toronto, he faces multiple charges including attempted murder. Then on Friday they arrest a second suspect, a local woman aged 36. The other two remain at large.
Det. Insp. Pearson is on this case, too. As if to confirm his warning about the rise in criminal gunfire from four months ago, he said, “We look at this and see a wanton disregard for the safety of the public, for the safety of the community, and that should be of grave concern.”
The good old days are long gone but there are hopeful signs that a new day may be coming. While it seeks to end the need for them (and placate the neighbours) city council has endorsed a new, empathetic approach to tent encampments. More generally it is pressing the province hard for more resources to confront a variety of issues that have stretched social, health and emergency services well past their ability to respond adequately.
On Friday, the province – finally – tripled its funding for new supportive housing units with a shortfall in the hundreds. Much more remains to be acknowledged but it’s a start.
What this city desperately and urgently needs is a joint task force of local, provincial, First Nation and federal police with the funds and the mandate to clean up the hard drug traders that have invaded Thunder Bay making every single other challenge that much harder to overcome.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
