By Ian Pattison
Two things happened this week that will affect the survival of the Liberals as Canada’s governing party. One is potentially good news; the other is patently terrible news from which the government may well not recover.
First, the plausible positive which, despite its silly trappings, could go some way to rescuing the Libs from a hard fall, or at least soften it.
Wednesday’s cabinet shuffle was more like opening a new deck of cards. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped seven ministers and changed about three-quarters of his front benches. Just eight ministers remain in their roles, counting Thunder Bay’s Patty Hajdu at Indigenous Services. Among seven brand new ministers, two were just elected in 2021.
A simple refresh ahead of the next election or an admission that things weren’t working? wondered popular pollster Eric Grenier.
The new and very young ministers bring exuberance but zero experience to such roles as Crown-Indigenous Relations, Citizens Services, Mental Health and Addictions, and Small Business. The veterans are sprinkled across a variety of old and new portfolios, some of which are actually logical and deserved.
Sean Fraser is an up-and-comer who should wrestle now front-and-centre Housing back to its feet following the hapless Ahmed Hussen. Whether the hirsute Pablo Rodriguez will be better at Transport than the utterly hopeless Omar Alghabra is debatable.
Jean-Yves Duclos has promise at Procurement, Marc Miller brings needed decisiveness to Immigration (though he’ll be missed by the Crown-Indigenous Relations constituency), and Dominic LeBlanc is the right fit at Public Safety.
So, then, a mixture of competence and youth meant to signal a new crew on the Liberals’ listing ship. But really, what does it matter who’s in charge of sport and physical activity (Carla Qualtrough), of Canadian Heritage (Pascale St-Onge. By the way, if it’s ‘Canadian’ Heritage, why does a Quebecer always get the job?), or even of Small Business (Rechie Valdez, who sounded a bit like a Swiftie as she was sworn in; she’s certainly full of enthusiasm).
The handful of ministers at the top – Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbault, Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne – will run the show with Trudeau and the top tier of civil servants who already shepherd much of the rest. And do we really need 39 cabinet ministers?
Preceded by selected leaks, the most important signal that Trudeau sought to send Wednesday was a change in focus by a fresh, election-ready cabinet that will continue the fine work of their predecessors.
As the Globe and Mail’s Shannon Proudfoot put it, the spin doctors say the government need all these new faces to show “we’re doing a great job, we just need better communicators to communicate what a great job we’re doing.”
If they say so.
Remember “Sunny Ways?” Long gone. How about “working for Canadians in the middle class, and those working hard to join it.” Instead, Trudeau now speaks of plans to “grow the economy in ways that work for everyone.” In other words we’re all feeling the economic crush . . . well, except for the gazillionaires who keep widening the distance between their ridiculous salaries and bonuses and the shrinking incomes of everyone else.
This explains why there is no longer a Minister of (only) Middle-Class Prosperity. Mona Fortier was later moved to head the Treasury Board and then dropped from cabinet altogether in Wednesday’s shuffle.
Also gone is Marco Mendicino – hardly a surprise given his stumbles over the stones of foreign interference, assault-style firearms and the Paul Bernardo prison transfer – and the steady David Lametti who, strangely, loses the Justice portfolio together with the $92,000 salary bump, the chauffeured car and not a little of his dignity.
In looking for ministers to dump to facilitate his wholesale cabinet revamp, Trudeau likely saw Lametti as expendable since he's held his Quebec riding for the Liberals since 2015, increasing his margin in each election.
His only evident failure as justice minister was in not putting forward names of new judges fast enough for someone's liking. To his credit, he introduced a bail reform bill in May that he said would make it more difficult for people charged with certain violent offences to access bail before a trial, and legislation seeking to establish a long-sought independent commission to review cases where a miscarriage of justice is suspected.
Meanwhile, error-prone Harjit Sajan, and Mary Ng with friends in the wrong places.
FINALLY, one of cabinet’s top performers, Anita Anand, becomes Treasury Board President responsible for the government’s fiscal operations. Some see ending her visibility at Defence to the relatively non-descript job at Treasury as sidelining her for letting her leadership ambitions show just a bit too much. Indeed, though Chrystia Freeland, who seems to have free rein and stays at Finance, has been seen as being groomed by Trudeau to succeed him, I give Anand the clear edge in a race to succeed Trudeau whenever he leaves.
So, when will Trudeau’s departure be? The PM so far insists he will lead his government into the next election despite the fact he is increasingly unpopular as a pretty-boy PM who can always be counted on to stress his own ideologically social imperatives while avoiding a clear explanation of how he will work to move Canada out of its economic mess.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre may have hit the nail on the head when he said, in light of Wednesday’s big shakeup, that the one person who should have been out of a job was Trudeau lest he drag the party down so deep no amount of deck chair re-positioning will make the passengers happy. There’s an iceberg dead ahead but the captain doesn’t see it.
THE ENTIRE ministerial crew giddily trooped up the driveway to Rideau Hall hand-in-hand with family members Wednesday, then lined up behind the boss for the obligatory staged photo-op, and actually cheered when he shot back at a reporter’s question he didn’t like.
It was all so obviously managed. The CBC’s observant Janyce McGregor called it “a group hug” and “a pep rally.”
Is it meaningful or merely visual? If Trudeau and this team can quickly convince Canadians they are deadly serious about the business of what’s not in people’s pockets, and explain how to begin filling those pockets again before summer gives way to a winter of even more discontent, there might be a chance to salvage power.
Which brings us to the week’s downside. (This won’t take long.)
Three successive public opinion polls this week put Poilievre’s Conservatives a full 10 points up on the Liberals, a gap not seen until now. And the numbers carry dangerously across regions and demographics.
The Liberals are in trouble in former safehold Atlantic Canada and out on the B.C. Left Coast. Minorities are losing faith in Trudeau and women are actually starting to consider Poilievre who has calmed his tone and softened his image with contact lenses and T-shirts. PP said it wasn’t a deliberate makeover, just that his wife wanted it. How does that sit with Canadian women?
Based on the polling, if Canadians were to vote today the Commons seat count would look like this:
Conservative: 172 (+4)
Liberal: 109 (-1)
Bloc Quebecois: 33
New Democrat: 27
Green: 2
Wow.
The Abacus poll found that among the 38 per cent who ranked the economy among their top three issues, nearly half said the Conservatives are best prepared to handle it while only 16 per cent favoured the Liberals.
Again, wow.
As irascible columnist Warren Knisella tweeted Friday, “Get ready for Team Trudeau to go neg, big. It's save the furniture time.”
Is there a prorogue near, or a summer of homework for the new cabinet in preparation for a serious charge at Canada’s economic – and climate – imperatives?
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
