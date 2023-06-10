By Ian Pattison
Now do you believe in climate change? Deniers squinting through the eerie haze enveloping eastern North America this week must be having second thoughts, if not conniptions. Residents from Ottawa and Toronto down through New York have been digging out their KN95 masks as dense smoke billowed from early-season wildfires burning in record size and numbers.
Canada marked Clean Air Day Wednesday with among the worst air quality in the world. The number of wildfires and the area burned has already set a Canadian record and we’re not even half-way through June. Of the 414 fires currently raging from the west to east coasts, half are out of control.
Hell on Earth well describes conditions this week but some politicians don’t get why.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stoutly refused to acknowledge the undeniable link between mankind’s burning of fossil fuels and the rapidly heating climate leading directly to this dangerous fire situation. Questioned by NDP Opposition Leader Marit Stiles, Ford blamed lightning and campfires and accused Stiles of politicizing the forest fires. “They happen every year,” he said.
Indeed they do, and lighting and human carelessness are each responsible for half the fires started each year. But it is forests drying earlier and faster under a growing dome of gases that is making things so much worse.
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is busy filibustering the Liberal budget this week demanding, among other things, that the government “axe the carbon tax” widely accepted as an essential method to force reductions in industrial pollution. The tax is hurting Canadians, he says. It’s supposed to hurt. That’s why it works, to encourage Canadians to change their ways.
It seems doubtful that either man can be swayed by even the deadly smoke blowing into their legislative buildings.
Ford’s record includes:
Cancelling cap-and-trade which capped greenhouse gas emissions while allowing polluters to buy and trade exemptions.
Fighting the federal carbon in court while instituting that silly gas pump sticker campaign.
Reducing funding to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, including emergency forest firefighting.
Poilievre would build more pipelines to funnel more oil and “natural” gas – actually a processed fossil fuel composed almost entirely of methane – and would rely on technology to tackle greenhouse-gas emissions.
He touts carbon capture and storage, an unproven distraction from the need for governments to concentrate on scaling up proven technologies like renewable energies and energy efficiency.
Then there is People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier who had this to tweet on Monday: “I bet a good portion of the wildfires raging across the country were started by green terrorists who want to give their climate change campaign a little boost.”
The PPC is currently at 3 per cent in the polls and dead last. No wonder.
The smoke pouring onto the U.S. eastern seaboard reverses the decades-long trend that saw American cities vastly reduce the toxic substances emitted by smokestacks and tailpipes. Smog is like wildfire smoke. Tiny particles can easily enter the lungs while the tiniest get directly into the bloodstream.
Research from The Lancet found long-term exposure to wildfires may increase Canadians’ risk of developing lung cancer and brain tumors. Cardiovascular conditions are almost immediately exacerbated by breathing in wildfire smoke which is inescapable in high enough concentrations such as those in east-central North America this week.
While the right challenges the science behind climate change, the health and science community fights to be heard over the unholy din of minority denial. A study led by Harvard University found that one in five deaths worldwide is a direct consequence of fine particulate pollution from burning fossil fuels. Add forest fire ash to the mix.
DOUBTERS TEND to dwell on several fallacies to buttress their case.
A popular theory is that there have always been hot and cold periods in Earth’s history. This is just a cycle, they say. Things will cool off again.
It's true that within its 4.5-billion-year history, planet Earth has experienced periods of lesser and greater warmth, determined by variations in Earth's orbit around the sun.
In the late 20th century, scientists observed a much faster rate of planetary warming from the 1980s than had previously been recorded.
Using ice cores, tree rings and corals, the research illustrated little variation for many hundreds of years until the 20th century, when there was suddenly a sharp rise.
In 2013, research published in the journal Science analyzed even earlier temperatures, dating back 11,000 years. The conclusion was the same: our planet has warmed faster in the past century than at any time since the end of the last ice age.
If there is anyone who still doubts that serious change is afoot, they should monitor their insurance policy rate as record floods and fires pile on cost.
Blacklegged ticks are expanding into Canada by roughly 28 miles every year. Lyme disease is serious.
Most of our produce comes from California which has been consistently ravaged by drought. Your grocery bill tells the tale.
Ninety-seven per cent of climate scientists agree that all of this is due solely to industrial air pollution from fossil fuel combustion. Now we have the added calamity of forest fires that are burning hotter on literal scorched earth due to climate heating.
ANOTHER tenet of climate change denialism is to blame China. Why should Canada suffer to make a relatively small contribution to solving the problem when China produces a third of the world’s emissions, more than all of the developed world and 20 times Canada’s carbon output?
True enough, writes Max Fawcett in Canada’s National Observer this week. “But when you look at cumulative emissions — the total volume of greenhouse gases emitted by a country — China’s role starts to look much less outsized. Despite having 37 times Canada’s population, it has produced less than eight times our cumulative emissions.
“And while China continues to build new coal-fired electricity capacity, it’s doing that to backstop massive investments in renewable energy. The country produced nearly 50 per cent more wind power last year than all of continental Europe.”
Its solar capacity is growing even faster, with 34 gigawatts of new solar added in the first quarter of 2023, more than triple the figure from a year earlier. And China is quickly capturing electric vehicle market share.
Inaccurately comparing Canada to China “is just defeatism masquerading as wisdom,” writes Fawcett.
Canada’s political leaders need to get on board the train to climate change solutions. Poilievre likes to blame Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for every facet of our economic travails, including high inflation which is affecting every country on Earth.
The future of economic recovery is climate policy – attracting “green” capital and investment.
Growth in Alberta's renewable energy sector could have the province poised to be the Canadian leader in utility-scale wind and solar capacity as early as 2025 – despite insistence by conservative Premier Danielle Smith, and others, that oil and gas is more important. With much of Canada’s forest fire calamity centered in her province, she should know better.
After 50 years at the newspaper, Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
