By Ian Pattison
I received a text message from a neighbour the other day wondering if I’d heard anything about big changes in municipal bylaws. I said I’d look into it and asked what prompted his question. He said he was worried about an attached Instagram post, so I had a look.
The video from @charterofrights features a woman in a Texas T-shirt with the words “C40.org is coming for you (sic) land and 15-min prison cities.”
Whoa! Sounds ominous, but it’s nonsense. C40 is described as “A global network of mayors taking urgent action to confront the climate crisis and create a future where everyone can thrive.” Good for them. So far in Canada, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal are signed up.
The related 15-minute city concept is a climate adaptation plan described by Vancouver's chief planner this way: "If you can get everything you need or want within 15 minutes of where you live, by foot or by bike, that means you're not car dependent."
It's a planning initiative designed to bring services closer to people. It’s not some Hunger Games-style government plot to trap people in their neighbourhoods, as one story put it. The government is not going to confiscate your car. It is going to try to get you to use it less often so that we can, hopefully, escape climate Armageddon.
Let’s counter some more misinformation.
After all the righteous indignation over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unprecedented decision to declare a national emergency in response to last winter’s anti-government, anti-vaccine mandate protests that gridlocked Ottawa and jammed several border crossings, we didn’t hear much from the convoy crowd when Justice Paul Rouleau rendered his verdict last week.
Invoking the Emergencies Act was justified, Rouleau said. And the air hissed out of a thousand flag-flying, F— Trudeau-stickered truck tires. Despite claims that participants’ rights and “freedoms” were trampled on, Rouleau found that Trudeau acted reasonably in using the act to end the three-week occupation of Canada’s capital city and related demonstrations elsewhere across the country, some with dangerous overtones.
Demonstrators’ juvenile claims that the Ottawa event was all harmless fun and games were refuted by Rouleau who said their activities were “unsafe and chaotic. ”The country was “at risk of becoming dangerous and unmanageable.”
Rouleau put to rest the oft-heard claim that if only Trudeau had agreed to meet with demonstrators and hear their demands, they would go away quietly. He found that this would not have ended the occupation. No amount of reasoning would have made a difference.
Rouleau did single out Trudeau for using inflammatory language when he said that protesters were part of a “fringe minority” with “unacceptable views.” Yet the prime minister, who has apologized, was referring to racist and extremist elements and messages, not convoy participants as a whole. Context is always important.
What’s more, many demonstrators and supporters were duped as Russian propaganda outlet RT zeroed in on the protests early, producing sympathetic coverage of the convoy and painting the Trudeau government as oppressive.
Still, the protests in and of themselves were “legitimate” in Rouleau’s words. There can be no doubt that some number of Canadians, including many convoy participants, opposed vaccines and the mandates that went with them and resented being forced to comply. That was cause for a peaceful demonstration. But it turned ugly when elements that infiltrated the convoy, and were not rooted out by whatever passed for leadership, got the attention they craved.
As for the COVID-19 pandemic itself, the endless and mindless conspiracy theories that compounded events led directly to thousands of unnecessary deaths and hospital stays and cost the health care system at least $300-million, according to a report that highlights the urgent risk to society of such falsehoods.
The report on the work of an expert panel of the Council of Canadian Academies settles largely on how misinformation is eroding trust in public institutions and highlights the danger that inevitably follows.
Misinformation, much of it malevolent, has led to threats against valued health-care personnel, politicians who determine health and safety protocols in the public interest, and news media that report on events as they transpire.
As misinformation multiplies on social media, traditional media that seeks to broaden discussion and verify facts come in for increasing criticism by those who cling to narrow views.
“At its best, deeply reported journalism can take multiple strands of information and synthesize them into a coherent narrative, with context, that acknowledges what is not yet known,” said Alessandra Galloni, editor-in-chief of Reuters, the respected news agency that has 2,500 journalists in 150 countries, in a recent lecture.
As reported by Bruce Campion-Smith, the Toronto Star’s public editor, Galloni highlighted how social media has “democratized” access to information by enabling more diverse voices and providing eyewitness viewpoints of events.
But “more information and better access is not always more and better,” Galloni said. Social media and citizen journalists can give a vital window into unfolding news events, but “can’t necessarily provide a true reflection of all the facts, or a clearer understanding of the big picture,” she said.
Nor can it always be trusted. We know social media is rife with unverified information, deliberate fabrications and conspiracy theories. “What happens when there is a relentless, often malicious campaign on the facts themselves — and against those impartial journalists who deliver them?” she said.
Mainstream media, though it may harbour some measure of political bias, can generally be counted on to acknowledge all sides of a story, whereas social media warriors not only don’t want you to consider another side, they will demonize or simply ignore it. All the more reason to know, and trust, your sources of information.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
