BY IAN PATTISON
POLICE in Canada are notoriously protective of their power and authority. They don’t readily share information with the public during ongoing investigations, alleging that just about any detail might jeopardize the outcome. They routinely refuse to participate in examinations of their conduct, as with the current inquiry into the dreadful events at Portapique, N.S. They are able to withhold the notes they take, as in a years-ago Special Investigations Unit inquiry into the fatal police shooting of a man in Red Lake.
This habitual turf guarding has become painfully obvious during the inquiry into use of the Emergencies Act to quell the lawless occupation of downtown Ottawa last winter by the so-called truckers’ Freedom Convoy.
On the inquiry’s opening day, the lawyer for the Ontario Provincial Police said that while the emergencies legislation provided useful tools, “there was sufficient legal authority in their absence to deal with the protest activities that took place over this period of time.”
If there was sufficient authority to end the loud and at times violent occupation of the national capital, why did it last three weeks and only end as the act was being implemented despite the presence of a huge police contingent?
The answer is again about police jurisdiction. Ottawa police insisted they alone could handle the situation themselves — or at least the chief did — and he appeared to resent the growing presence of Ontario Provincial Police, RCMP and other police in his city.
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly refused to acknowledge early OPP intelligence that Ottawa should prepare to confront truckers’ plans to settle in for a long time, right in front of the Parliament buildings.
Seven advance intelligence reports presented at the inquiry showed the convoy was well financed and ideologically determined to “gridlock” areas around Parliament.
Organizers representing the convoy said publicly that they planned to remain in Ottawa “for as long as it takes” for governments across Canada to end all mandates associated with COVID-19.
As convoys of hundreds of semis headed for Ottawa from three directions, Sloly insisted the whole thing would be over in a weekend — Monday, Jan. 31 at the latest.
The city’s police service didn’t come up with a serious plan to deal with the large group of protesters until Feb. 13, by which time things were largely out of control. The federal government invoked the Emergencies Act the next day.
In the absence of a plan by the presiding police force, confusion reigned. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson pleaded with senior levels of government for reinforcements. Ottawa told him there were hundreds of Mounties on duty. It turned out most of them were assigned to guard federal buildings.
Meanwhile, the province claimed it had sent 1,500 Ontario Provincial Police officers to help, but Watson said the true number was actually closer to 50 or 60.
In a Feb. 8 call, Watson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked about Premier Doug Ford’s absence from meetings meant to co-ordinate the response to the disruptive protest. Ford, so far, has not committed to testifying at the inquiry. He must, in spite of the fact the province didn’t opt to seek standing at the inquiry.
As the occupation dragged on there were growing reports of police siding with demonstrators. Indeed, the biggest question among besieged Ottawans and Canadians viewing from afar was how the truckers were able to act with such impunity. Bouncy castles, hot tubs, makeshift buildings, vast stores of diesel fuel to keep the big honking rigs idling day and night, offensive flags, desecration of national monuments — all while police roamed the streets watching it all unfold.
One OPP officer didn’t help the cause of law and order when he leaned into the window of a truck and told the driver and his passenger recording on her phone, “I get what you guys are doing. I support you one hundred per cent.”
A Durham Regional Police officer faces disciplinary charges for posting a video online while in her uniform referring to those protesting vaccine mandates in Ottawa as “true heroes.”
ONE WEEK into the protest, another OPP report warned of a different source of comfort for the occupiers: “The apparent support from Canadian political figures is certain to further embolden those organizing and participating in the blockade, lending credibility and validating their tactics,” the report read.
Presented this week at the inquiry, it concerned a number of photo-ops staged by members of the federal Conservative Party.
Former party leader Andrew Scheer, four other Saskatchewan Tory MPs and a senator made themselves available to the news media standing in front of a truck with a Saskatchewan flag.
Then interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen was pictured having lunch with truckers in an Ottawa restaurant. She advised senior Conservative MPs not to tell members of the convoy to leave Ottawa and instead make the protests the prime minister’s problem — in other words make it a political wedge issue in the Tories’ favour.
Future and current Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre offered himself up for photos with truckers who were making life miserable for the residents and businesses of downtown Ottawa.
Four months later, the day before Canada Day and long after the dangerous nature of some of the protesters and the enormous costs to the Canadian economy were known, Poilievre marched down an Ottawa street with a crowd of flag-waving convoy supporters behind him.
Poilievre still hadn’t got the message that support by major political figures for a cause riddled with extremists was not in the national interest.
THE FOCUS of the Public Order Emergency Commission is supposed to be on the federal government’s decision-making. So far, though, it’s about police confusion and misplaced political priorities.
According to the Emergencies Act, a public order emergency can be declared only when threats to the security of Canada are so serious that they constitute a national crisis that cannot be effectively dealt with under any other existing law.
Robert MacKinnon, a lawyer for the federal government, told the commission the act’s invocation was “a reasonable and necessary decision given the escalating volatile and urgent circumstances across the country.”
Lawyers for the protesters will argue otherwise but the question will ultimately come down to this: Did the government — viewing weeks of confusion among police and provocation by political leaders, costly chaos at trade-dependent border crossings, and intelligence reports of extremist elements associated with the convoy whose social media posts veered into dangerous territory — believe emergency powers were needed to protect national security?
Based on the evidence to date, there would appear to be little doubt the government acted responsibly and in good faith to prevent a very bad outcome.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
