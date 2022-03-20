BY IAN PATTISON
Monday is the day we’ve all been waiting for. Some of us are anticipating it with glee. Others are dreading it. Most of us fall somewhere in between, not sure quite how to feel about the end of mask mandates in Ontario.
Masks have been mandatory in most indoor settings since July 2020, four months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada. On Monday the Ontario government says we can drop them everywhere but in hospitals, long-term care homes, jails, and public transit where mandates are scheduled to end April 27.
Scheduled because … well, you know, in the meantime we might face the unthinkable – a fourth wave. Or would it be the fifth, or sixth. I’ve lost count because, like most people, I no longer dwell on the subject. But I don’t ignore it either. I’m still going to be careful when I need to be, and rip off my N95 with abandon when I can.
Remaining prudent is just common sense. Those of us with underlying conditions will especially need to keep our masks handy and put them on in most indoor settings. Because the Omicron is still with us.
The current strain of the virus worrying doctors is BA.2, a subvariant, which the World Health Organization has declared another variant of concern. (There’s a term we can do without anytime now.) It’s even more contagious than the highly-transmissible BA.1, the initial Omicron strain.
BA.2 has overtaken BA.1 in several overseas countries and as of this week, almost half of all new Covid cases in Canada are BA.2 cases.
The prevailing feeling among most people is that it is “time to live with Covid.” Indeed, though Ontario’s Covid science table predicts an uptick in cases once masks are dropped, severity remains less than earlier strains and increased hospitalizations will be far less than our experience with the more virulent strains of the past.
Still, there were 166 active confirmed cases of Covid in Thunder Bay and district on Friday, an increase of 79. There are 29 people in hospital with Covid, six of them sick enough to be in the ICU. Total confirmed Covid cases since the pandemic began are inching toward 10,000 locally and 82 people have died. The global death toll stands at an astounding six million souls.
"Older adults, immunocompromised, unvaccinated and marginalized individuals and groups are still susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19," the science table report this week noted.
Most Canadians understand this and remain willing to act accordingly. A new Angus Reid poll finds that across the country, nearly three-quarters of Canadians said they would support the idea of keeping masking requirements in public spaces. And 64 per cent agreed with restaurants, movie theatres, and other indoor spaces requiring proof of vaccination for entry.
This tells us that Canadians are largely more responsible than the provincial governments that are dropping mask mandates because they think that’s what people want. It may be what they want but it’s not what their gut is telling them.
Most Canadians say that even after public health restrictions are lifted, they plan to keep regularly sanitizing their hands in addition to washing (63 per cent), distance from people when possible (60 per cent), and avoid large groups (53 per cent). By the way, why do 37 per cent have a problem with sanitizing their hands? Seriously, it's not that hard.
Half of respondents will continue to wear a mask inside when they’re among strangers, 34 per cent won’t be shaking hands or hugging, and 31 per cent said they will refrain from traveling abroad.
Thunder Bay District Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Janet DeMille, plans to keep wearing a mask indoors for at least the next two weeks. That’s sound advice.
Covid has impacted our relationships. More than half of respondents polled said they experienced conflict with friends and family about vaccination. Almost as many (45 per cent) said they refused invitations because they were intent on following restrictions.
Working to maintain these relationships has proven to be one of the harder parts of this pandemic. Especially when a friend or relative is so far down the rabbit hole that scientific facts are no longer facts but conspiracies designed to control the population. Others are genuinely afraid of vaccines and need our understanding.
Being reasonable about this thing is what’s kept our numbers relatively low, especially in Thunder Bay which has earned kudos from health officials for taking Covid seriously and acting accordingly.
Being sick and tired of Covid is no reason to give up on being careful when need be. It is certainly no reason to harangue someone still wearing a mask after Monday.
“Stop living in fear,” is a favourite online comment among those who dismiss the danger that Covid still presents. “Masks don’t work” is another.
Think so? When was the last time you had the flu? Or anyone you know.
Waning immunity has prompted talk of the need for a second booster while some authorities look beyond that to the possibility of a new variant to challenge all that we’ve accomplished to date.
Surely Canada has enough immunity to weather what might come without having to resort to the really tough restrictions that we’ve come to dislike so much. Ninety per cent of Canadians aged 5 and up have had at least one dose of vaccine; 85 per cent are fully vaccinated and 56 per cent 18 and older have had a booster shot.
Blame fear-mongers repeating pseudo-science for instilling in many of the rest the thought that maybe there’s something to the claim that vaccines can hurt you now or in the future. Vaccine side-effects, some of them awful, are still rare occurrences.
As for the future, those with long Covid are the ones who need our attention and medical science’s best efforts even as the rest of us prepare to throw off Covid’s yoke.
Canadians with long Covid say they often feel frustrated as they grapple with the long-term effects of the virus. One woman told The Canadian Press of gasping for breath when walking. Headaches are frequent and her vision turns blurry at times. She suffers from brain fog, fatigue, memory loss and a chronic sore throat.
"I never realized how good it would be to wake up and feel like myself because I haven't done that in two years," said Samantha Cover of Toronto.
With spring breaking this winter’s iron grip, and thoughts turn to U.S. travel again as of April 1, it might be easy to forget about people like Samantha or people who need to carry on with full precautions because to do otherwise would be to risk compromising some other serious condition.
For years now many of us have signed off conversations by saying, “Take care.” For most of the past two years, it’s been “Stay safe.” The former is general in nature; the latter is specific to Covid and shows that we worry about each other. That we believe there is still a danger to this pandemic and we want those that we know and love to avoid it.
Covid restrictions may be lifted, but Covid itself remains a real and present danger to those we mustn’t overlook.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
