Telephone of the Wind at Hike for Hospice

BY KATHLEEN BUSO
WHEN someone we love dies, the list of things we miss about them can be endless. Grief counsellors often suggest creating ‘mourning rituals’ to help us cope with our grief. Dr Alan D Wolfelt, one of North America’s leading death educators, describes a mourning ritual as a “symbolic activity that helps us, together with our families and friends, express our deepest thoughts and feelings about life’s most important events.”
Establishing these rituals can allow the grieving person to feel connected to their friend or family member after a death. Memorial events like the Hike for Hospice, which takes place Sunday May 28th, can provide opportunities for these rituals to be established.
Unique remembrance elements are woven throughout the annual Hike around Boulevard Lake. For example, all participants are invited to share a photo of their loved one, which will be added to the montage of memorial photos in our Hike Remembrance video
Each hiker also receives a beautiful flower, donated by Rollason’s Flowers. The flower can be released into the water at Boulevard Lake, much in the same way as a balloon release is done, but without the environmental concerns. This year, we are offering the option of adding a handwritten note to the flower, using biodegradable ribbon and rice paper – a note to your loved one which can be a simple ‘I love you’, a poem or some other meaningful words. The flowers are placed on the surface of the water and hikers can watch them float away, as a symbolic way of releasing some of the grief they may feel.
Colourful silk ribbons are also available, which can be personalized with the name of a deceased loved one and tied to our Butterfly Remembrance Wall in the Adelaide Monarch Butterfly Garden.
Personalized memorial heart charms can be purchased prior to the Hike, and they can be added to the butterfly wall or brought home to use for some other purpose. This year, we are offering a small lock and key for sale, which can be used to secure the heart to the butterfly wall.
A brand new addition to the 2023 Hike, now in it’s 12th year, is the introduction of Thunder Bay’s first Wind Phone. The Wind Phone will be set up along the Boulevard Lake Trail, at km point 3. The first wind phone was installed in Japan in 2010 by garden designer Itaru Sasaki to help him cope with his sadness over his cousin's death. It consists of an unconnected phone by which visitors can hold one way conversations with loved ones who have died. Since then, wind phones have sprung up around the world, with only a few so far in Canada. While our wind phone will be a temporary installation for our 2023 Hike, it is our plan to work on a permanent wind phone installation in Thunder Bay over the coming year.
Finally, we believe that the walk itself can be a spiritual and meaningful memorial. The act of walking in nature has been proven to have calming and healing effects for grieving individuals. Thousands of people each year embark on long walks or pilgrimages in search of spiritual healing, meaning, purpose, values or truth. With so much happening in the world these days, the simple act of walking can help us restore a sense of inner peace and allow us to connect with beloved memories of those who may no longer be with us. If we are walking with friends or family, we can take that time to share those memories aloud. The 5 km walk around Boulevard Lake is a serene and scenic way to do just that.
In addition to these significant memorial aspects, the Hike for Hospice allows Hospice Northwest to raise much needed funds and awareness of our programs and services, all of which are offered at no cost to our community. In order to educate our hikers on what we offer, we have added a new feature to the 2023 Hike. This year, the 5 km points around Boulevard Lake will be set up with information tables, allowing our participants the chance to “Hike Through Hospice”. The tables will feature information about each of our areas of service, which include our Palliative, Grief, Outreach, Compassionate Communities and Volunteer Programs. Hikers will be given a passport to stamp at each of the km points, which will be entered into several prize draws.
If you are interested in finding out more about the 2023 Hike for Hospice, please visit www.hikeforhospicetbay.ca or call Kathleen at 8970626-5573 for more information.
