By Ian Pattison
Apparently, we’re rude. Not as rude as five other Canadian cities, mind you, but ruder than 38 more.
This news comes from a survey of 1,500 Canadians in 44 cities conducted last month by Preply, an online tutorial company.
Subjects were asked how often they witness 26 common disrespectful behaviors where they live. They were asked how often they swear and also how often they say “sorry.” (Nine times a day each is the average.)
The three rudest Canadian cities are Vaughan, Coquitlam, and Brampton with rudeness scores of 8.05, 7.85, and 7.05, respectively compared to the average of 5.22, Vaughan and neighbouring Brampton are busy commuter hubs and “may be part of the reason why residents have become frustrated and why you’re more likely to encounter people who won’t wave a thank you if you let them merge here than anywhere else,” the survey says.
Coquitlam is exceptionally damp with a lot with a lot of steep hills so drivers there may be less likely to bring a good mood to the road.
Thunder Bay’s lack of turn lanes on busy streets (north-bound on Water turning west onto Central, for example) and jack-rabbit drivers who can’t stand someone beating them to an open space should put this city in the same league.
But it’s other bad habits that put us in sixth place with a rudeness score of 6.71.
The most common rude behaviors in Canada include being absorbed by your phone or being noisy in public, not letting people merge in traffic, not slowing down near pedestrians (and puddles) and not picking up dog feces. Thunder Bay is guilty on all counts.
Instead, though, the survey singles out Thunder Bay for two bad habits.
First is the prevalence of “closed-off body language.”
According to online lifestyle site Ideapod, “Closed-off personalities tend to be private, secretive and guarded. They can find it challenging to connect with others and may easily become suspicious or distrustful of people. That’s why people who have closed-off personalities can appear to be cold and distant.”
So these people are not so much rude as they are victims of their own shyness which can be misunderstood by those who encounter it.
Others in this group are different. They “tend to focus on what’s wrong with other people rather than what’s right with them,” says Ideapod.
They tend to inhabit the Internet where their bad habit is fed by an army of nags and conspiracy theorists just itching to find converts.
“They’ll pick at every little thing and nitpick over every detail.”
We all know someone like that.
The only other sign of Thunder Bay rudeness identified in Preply’s overview (I couldn’t locate the whole survey) is not saying thank you to the driver when getting off a city bus.
I don’t envy bus drivers who put up with a lot of bad behaviour every day. Things are so bad that the union representing Thunder Bay Transit drivers has called on city council to increase safety for their members with protective shields and panic buttons as they face an increasing number of physical assaults.
This may be one reason why Thunder Bay remains reluctant to take the bus instead of driving everywhere – leading to more traffic and impatience which causes drivers to abandon courtesy.
Thunder Bay is not on the list of the 10 most polite Canadian cities – not even close. They range from Markham, with a rudeness score of ust 2.91 to London at 4.55, two points better than here.
“Canada is a rare nation of polite residents, and 83 per cent of Canucks agree with the stereotype that Canadians are polite,” according to Preply.
Given how often people in Thunder Bay say “sorry” when they might be seen to be in someone’s way, I’m surprised we didn’t make the Top 10 list of cities that apologize the most.
Burlington enjoys that distinction with 18 apologies a day, but it’s also the city that swears the most. Maybe people there apologize for cursing in public.
Again, I’m surprised Thunder Bay is not on the list of cities that swear. Public profanity is common and I’m often saddened and embarrassed when cursers are oblivious to children or silver-haired grandmothers nearby. One guy in a grocery store recently let loose a string of f-bombs that matched his F— Trudeau t-shirt. Classy, fella.
OF COURSE, no worst-of list would be complete without Thunder Bay’s distinction as the murder capital of Canada. We’ve been at the top so often that it’s become ingrained in the Canadian consciousness, which means it’ll be tough to get it out.
Statistics Canada shows Thunder Bay’s 2022 homicide rate per 100,000 population as 12.05, the only city in double digits. In 2021 we were essentially tied with Winnipeg but in the preceding three years we easily led the list.
“The city has struggled with a high violent crime rate, particularly among its Indigenous population,” according to an analysis by University Magazine.
On top of that there is the influx of drug gangs who’ve assigned lieutenants to smother Thunder Bay’s itinerant and homeless populations with hard drugs and deputize addicts to sell them. Gang members often take over the homes of their prey from which to get a foothold in new neighbourhoods.
They have brought a new level of violence to the streets where knifings and shootings are increasingly common. Loaded handguns are often seized by police.
A daytime shootout in the parking lot of a Westfort apartment building earlier this year brought things to a whole new level.
Like bus drivers, city police are forced to cope with violence the likes of which they’ve never seen before. If you can’t get a cop to answer your call about a prowler or an accident it may be because patrol officers have been pulled off duty to help secure another murder scene or hunt for suspects.
With a murder rate akin to a city of closer to a million people, an official population of 108,000 that’s likely undercounted by 25,000 meaning funding doesn’t match the challenges, and a revolving door at the city courthouse where sentencing guidelines let dangerous offenders back onto the street too soon, Thunder Bay will not be safe again until Ottawa enacts sensible bail reform and Queen’s Park allots cash commensurate with the city’s crime rate and multiple social ills.
Maybe there’s a reason we’re rude.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
