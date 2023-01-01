By Ian Pattison
It’s been some year, hasn’t it? We’ll be well rid of 2022. But is ’23 looking any better? There are signs that the pendulum of weird and wacky conduct by many who have dominated the news is swinging back in favour of normalcy, but they won’t go willingly. Only continued public insistence on outing bad behaviour will ensure its defeat.
Climate heating is clearly mankind’s most pressing issue as the devastating succession of unprecedented floods and fires, drought and a fierce Christmas storm that covered most of North America proved. If snow in Mexico and pitiful New Yorkers buried alive in their cars in six-foot drifts don’t knock people out of their complacency, what will.
For every effort to prompt compliance with policy aimed at heading off a modern-day Armageddon, there are forces that seek to put off the inevitable out of greed, or fear.
The federal government’s carbon tax – widely accepted even by oil interests as the most effective method of reducing emissions – is routinely slagged by critics, including Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre who insists on framing it as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s personal gut punch to Canadian taxpayers. Drill baby drill seems to be PP’s priority and never mind the consequences.
Big Oil profits have rarely been healthier, yet U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil (Esso in this country) is suing the European Union in a bid to stop its new windfall tax on oil firms which are getting much more money for their oil and gas, partly due to supply concerns after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Profiting from this war is as immoral as the war itself.
Speaking of Justin Trudeau, will 2023 be the year that he and his ministers decide to answer the opposition instead of obfuscating at every turn? The Justin Trudeau we saw for a full day at the Emergencies Act inquiry giving fulsome answers to every question is the Justin Trudeau we need to see in the House. Skip the script and just answer the question. Canadians can take the truth but will always wonder what you’re hiding when you defer to answers written by someone whose job it is to keep us from knowing the whole story.
Many of these same ministers need a lesson in accountability as does the PM himself. How many times does the ethics commissioner need to open a new file before there are consequences?
Trudeau famously violated three sections of the Conflict of Interest Act by accepting a free 2017 Christmas vacation for family and friends at the luxurious private Caribbean island of the Aga Khan whose Canadian foundation is registered to lobby the PM’s office.
In 2021, Trudeau’s then finance minister, Bill Morneau, violated three sections of the act when he gave preferential treatment to WE charity – personally and publicly supported by the Trudeau family – by permitting his staff to help it when it sought federal funding.
This month the ethics commissioner found that Mary Ng, the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, violated political and common sense by giving two contracts worth a total of $22,790 to a PR firm owned by her good friend, Amanda Alvaro, a Liberal strategist.
Then we have a female veteran and former Paralympian telling a parliamentary committee that in response to her requests for a wheelchair ramp at her home, a Veterans Affairs case worker offered her medical assistance in dying.
A spokesperson for Veterans Affairs minister Lawrence MacAulay said he is taking the issue “very seriously,” and that an inquiry is underway. If ministerial accountability meant anything, MacAulay should have offered his resignation over this shameful episode.
All these senior leaders have apologized. None have offered or been told to resign as would have been the case in most previous administrations.
Wilful misbehaviour by influential people sends the wrong message to the public at large. When what we know at heart to be wrong is committed with casual indifference and without consequence, who can blame those who are easily influenced to follow suit?
Our permissive society has spawned a generation of youth with little or no respect for authority. The country was shocked Dec. 18 when eight girls, aged 13-16, swarmed a homeless man in downtown Toronto and allegedly stabbed him to death.
A week earlier, Thunder Bay police charged seven youths, aged 14-16 with assault after a 15-year-old student was attacked outside Hammarskjold High School and again in a school washroom. Imagine being a teacher these days trying to keep order in some classrooms.
IT IS EVENTS that shape our lives but it is people who shape events and our attitudes toward them. Nowhere is this more evident than in pop culture.
Lovable late-night talk show host James Corden took his wife to a fancy New York restaurant where she ordered an all-yolk omelette. The omelette came with bits of egg white. Corden loudly berated the staff. Lovable late night talk show host is an act; he’s really just a cad.
Wil Smith walked onstage at the Academy Awards and slapped host Chris Rock upside the head in front of millions of viewers for making a joke about his wife. One might have seen this as a bad career move but instead, Smith is out promoting his latest film, Emancipation, which has Oscar buzz.
Kanye West. Need I say more?
Finally, of course, there is Trump. One needn’t recount the long, long list of crimes against the law and human decency committed by this silly, sad character who, because he was the U.S. president, is somehow beyond judgment by millions of Republicans for whom no crime is enough to kick him into the ditch of history.
The thing is, despite his infamy, he just might return to the White House given that almost half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents actually want him to be the nominee in 2024. Only this time, he’ll have years of experience with which to skate around consequences for his absurdities. He would do this by firing every single government employee who wasn’t his lackey and installing loyalists to key cabinet posts and across the civil service.
“This is a guy for whom political revenge is pretty front and centre,” says Steven Levitsky, a professor of government at Harvard University. “He’s going to come in and use the state to go after his enemies. He has a long list of grievances against people. … He’s going to come in like an authoritarian autocrat on steroids.”
If that happens, Canadian politics will again appear staid by comparison. Which would suit the Liberals just fine, spawning inevitable comparisons between Trump and Poilievre and taking attention away from any future Liberal misdeeds.
It’s the New Year. Whatever else it holds, let us resolve to do one thing for sure. Let’s be civil to one another. Online portals allow for a sense of detachment. Anonymity lowers our filters and makes it easy to be nasty. Mutual respect is a worthy goal. Decency is the ideal. No more so than now.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
