By Ian Pattison
WHAT is wrong with Conservatives these days? I mean, really.
In Ontario last week, there were some disturbing revelations about how changes were made to land use on the protected Greenbelt.
Backing up a bit, changing the Greenbelt was already a stunning reversal of what Ontario Premier Doug Ford had previously promised. He would not, ever, build a thing on the environmentally-sensitive and agriculturally-rich land that arcs around the west end of Lake Ontario.
Then last year, he said he would alter the Greenbelt because Ontario is desperate for housing — which it is. Only, his own housing advisory group told him there is plenty of land, already serviced, on which to build the 1.5 million new homes he proposes by 2035.
The fact that some wealthy developer friends of Ford’s happened to own some of the land that was removed from the Greenbelt before he announced his change of heart had nothing to do with it. ‘Oh no, my housing minister and I were completely in the dark about his chief of staff getting envelopes from these honchos suggesting which parcels his hand–picked Greenbelt advisory group might want to consider, in secret.’
And voila! That land is no longer protected. Owners of the land, collectively, stand to enjoy an increase in property value of up to $8.3 billion. Nothing to see here. Move along.
Ford quickly ordered an investigation into the staffer, though not the housing minister, after the auditor-general probed the process. The OPP are looking into it, too.
So let’s wait on further Greenbelt scandal developments and move on to a similarly, inexplicably silly decision by Alberta’s United Conservative Party Premier.
DANIELLE Smith will go to the wall for private enterprise. Unless it’s private enterprise investing in green energy as opposed to the oil and gas that has enriched the province but that is now contributing to the terrifying results of runaway global heating.
No matter. Danielle Smith has put a six-month halt to green energy developments while she considers their effects.
One effect is 91 projects and $25 billion in investment put at risk. Wind and solar investors who were blindsided by Smith are surely eyeing more-welcoming jurisdictions, like Texas and Oklahoma.
Smith says she worries whether renewable energy will be sufficiently backstopped by natural gas. What? As Andrew Leach, a University of Alberta energy economist explained: “If somebody adds solar to the grid, you don’t need to add backup to compensate for it. It just adds a source of cheap electricity for times when it is sunny outside.”
Wading deeper, Smith blamed Ottawa and its 2050 net-zero electricity target for the decision. But that policy makes allowance for Alberta’s relatively high proportion of non-renewable electricity. “I would say that natural gas with carbon capture is going to continue to be part of the conversation,” Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said last month.
Smith expressed concern over farmland being taken up by renewables projects.
Farmers routinely enjoy rich compensation for allowing windmills on their land with a footprint as small as an acre. An acre of land can fit between 1,500 and 2,000 solar panels and produce anywhere from 800 to 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per day. Farmland can be legally omitted from consideration. What’s the problem?
Smith wonders about renewables’ effects on scenery. Again, what? Everyone knows what windmills and solar panels look like in operational settings. They won’t block the view of the Rockies from Red Deer, Premier.
Smith worries about reclamation security. That one’s legitimate because it’s already an issue. Correction: It was an issue until Smith came along. Multibillion-dollar oil corporations will now have at least $100 million of their royalty payments forgiven to compensate them for cleaning up dirty old oil and gas wells they’re already legally obligated to clean up. But green energy investors can sit tight while she decides if they’re welcome to spend their own money.
Alberta is already home to the largest investments in clean energy in Canada. Smith appears to think that more of it might look to her ideological brethren like she’s encouraging these green heathens. Go figure.
Fossil fuels are on the way out. Green energy is the future out of necessity for the survival of the planet, Smith’s half-baked nonsense notwithstanding.
FINALLY, we have Pierre Poilievre throwing a hissy fit over a Canadian Press story that follows him into conspiracy theory territory.
The Conservative leader posted: “Trudeau’s media are desperate to stop his continued downfall. Today, CBC’s news service CP wrote a hit piece on me because I dared criticize the World Economic Forum—a group of multinational CEOs and powerful politicians that push their interests.”
There’s a lot to unpack here.
The majority of newspapers in Canada are owned by Postmedia, hardly unfriendly to PP and his tribe. Their flagship paper is the National Post, which leans Poilievre’s way. The Toronto Star, Canada’s largest daily, and the Globe and Mail are the most popular newspapers in Canada.
Anyone who’s watched the lead interviewers on CBC, CTV and Global will know that the Justin Trudeau Liberals do not get a free ride.
Canadian Press (CP) is not CBC’s news service. Formerly a non-profit co-operative involving hundreds of newspapers, including this one, Canada’s oldest news agency has transformed itself into a multi-media organization serving news outlets, government and corporations.
As to the “hit piece,” here’s CP’s lede: “Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments.”
CP quoted a typical Conservative Party fundraising appeal from Poilievre that echoes his standard stump speech: “It’s far past time we rejected the globalist Davos elites and bring home the common sense of the common people.”
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an “international organization that convenes an annual winter conference, traditionally in Davos, Switz., for the discussion of global commerce, economic development, political concerns, and important social issues,” says Britannica.
It doesn’t do much but it’s not out to rule the world.
Former Conservative leader Stephen Harper spoke at the WEF. (Poilievre was Harper’s parliamentary secretary and attack dog in Parliament.) So did some of Poilievre’s cabinet colleagues, including his leadership campaign chair, John Baird. Poilievre himself was listed on its website but has since asked to be removed, the better to support his factitious theory. So too were the names Doug Ford and Andrew Scheer removed in the same week last February.
Speaking of Scheer, the former Conservative leader dropped a cynical post in response to the fact that a number of news outlets ran the story with the same headline: “Poilievre’s Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories.”
Suggesting this was some grand conspiracy in itself, Scheer posted: “No wonder Trudeau wants to censor all but four or five Liberals (sic) news sources: they all coordinate in attacking Poilievre with the same false headline. Collusion?”
Well, no. All CP stories go out on the wire to hundreds of clients with the same headline. Busy editors in many newsrooms simply ran the story as sent. They didn’t join a conference call to collude on the headline.
If Andrew Scheer doesn’t know how CP operates . . . Wait, he does know. He’s just spouting nonsense to exploit the ignorance of those who don’t. Misinformation defined.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
