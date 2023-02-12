By Ian Pattison
“You can’t say that!” The exclamation is heard more and more often as political correctness smothers plain English and common sense. Is there no end to the tut-tutting of the so-called “woke” crowd who look for offence in every utterance they encounter?
Uninformed speech needs redress but when people have to stop and think about saying something that is true for fear of offending someone or group, we begin to lose the right to reasonable freedom of expression that is supposed to be the bedrock of democracy.
Take the case of Josh Alexander who was expelled and ultimately arrested and charged at his Toronto Catholic high school for attending after being “excluded for indicating my intent to adhere to my religious beliefs.”
Alexander told the National Post that he made comments during a class discussion on gender last November.
“It was about male students using female washrooms, gender dysphoria and male breastfeeding. Everyone was sharing their opinions … . I said there were only two genders, and you were born either a male or a female, and that got me into trouble. And then I said that gender doesn’t trump biology.”
Out you go, young man!
On Monday, Alexander returned to school and was met by the vice-principal, arrested by two local police officers and charged with trespassing.
Apparently, Catholic teaching can no longer be practised at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.
A somewhat similar exchange occurred at a recent U.S. church confirmation class when Catholic scholar John Grabowski referenced current cultural confusion on gender: “70-plus gender options on Facebook; the UN debating treaties which would recognize over 100 genders as part of promoting human rights across the globe …,” as he later put it on a church website.
A young man in the class asked a question: “But how many genders are there?”
“Two,” Grabowski said, “scripture (i.e., belief) and science (fact) tell us there are only two: male and female.”
“We can look at the way different cultures understand and live out what it means to be male or female,” he wrote. “But when that is separated from our bodies and their actual physical sex, it goes off the rails.”
Is Josh Alexander to be denied a school education because he says what his church and anatomy teach him?
“My issue was never with any individual trans student,” he said in an interview. “I have some sympathy for them. My issue is with the education (system) that pushes it and indoctrinates impressionable minds. … I am focusing on getting my diploma and that is proving to be difficult.”
Meanwhile, a male teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School who identifies and dresses as a woman was back at work Wednesday after photos in the teacher’s shop class caused much controversy.
“Teacher Kayla Lemieux dressing up with Z-cup prosthetics breasts and a blonde wig is welcome in school but a kid in the same province who has a belief that there are only male and female genders is charged with the non-criminal offence of trespassing,” wrote Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington.
The school board considered imposing a dress code on the teacher but decided it risked being charged with discrimination.
A similar controversy erupted here in Northwestern Ontario last fall when someone called the OPP with concerns that planned drag events in Dryden could upset children. One performer’s lewd name was mentioned.
Caitlin Hartlen is a Dryden drag king who goes by the stage name Jack Doff.
Get it?
When Harlen performs for crowds under the age of 19, her character goes by "Jack D," so there is at least recognition of potential harm to impressionable young minds.
Hartlen’s persona was inspired by the first drag performer she saw, in Halifax, who went by the name Mike Hunt.
Now do you get it?
Some parents worry about the growing prevalence of exotically-dressed drag queens visiting primary schools and library events for children. These parents are called dinosaurs who need to get with the times. When parents with genuine concern for the wellbeing of their children are criticized for it, we’ve entered a different realm.
Sincere and lasting understanding of issues such as gender identity demands that all parties feel they can speak openly on a subject that has overlapping considerations. It’s not just about biology, it’s not just about emotion, it’s not just about society and it’s not just about individuality. Approaching the subject with curiosity will be more constructive than imposing conclusions.
Patience is essential. The assumption of malice dismisses the opportunity found in the often-forgotten reality that most people actually do want to be kind.
Reasonable people want to accommodate the lifestyle choices of their neighbours but resent being pilloried for having and expressing their own, similarly hard-held beliefs against in-your-face gender projections that worry them.
The world is being forced to live on tip-toes. How crazy is it? There is a lengthy discussion around use of the Thumbs Up emoji in social media conversations as being passive-aggressive.
The Associated Press has announced that the article “the” should be avoided in many circumstances because it is “dehumanizing.” It warns writers to avoid saying things like “the French” as offensive. This from [ITAL] The [END ITAL] Associated Press.
A nurse in Joliette, Que., who was accused of racism against an indigenous patient must be allowed to return to her job at the medical clinic where she'd worked, an arbitration tribunal ruled last summer.
As reported by CBC, Sylvie Bellemare was fired by the regional health authority after her patient, Jocelyne Ottawa, said the nurse treated her with disdain and humiliated her when she visited the clinic for a wound treatment.
Ottawa said Bellemare asked her to sing a song in Atikamekw and asked her if she is known as Joyce in her community.
Bellemare told the tribunal she had been trying to put her cultural sensitivity training into practice, after being taught that Atikamekw people often use nicknames, and said she had thought she would put Ottawa at ease by asking her to sing in her language.
The arbitrator said the nurse should "assume her fair share of responsibility" for what happened, but should not "have to carry the burden of a colonialist legacy on her shoulders and burn at the stake alone."
The turn of phrase is apt in this discussion. It describes the ancient form of cruel execution, mainly for heresy, a belief or opinion that does not agree with the official belief or opinion.
What is “official” anymore and is it ‘real”?
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
