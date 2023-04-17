THUMBS UP to the Covid assessment centre at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. I unfortunately had to access their services on Easter Sunday and I can't speak highly enough about my experience. I got an appointment within an hour of calling and all of the staff - including reception, nurses, and physician - were all compassionate, understanding, and incredibly helpful. Thank you for being available to people who are sick at a time when the only other option would have been the emergency department."
THUMBS Down to some early-morning swimmers at an indoor public pool on Tuesday. "The rude and abusive language coming from senior members of our community directed at a single woman was appalling. Language like that should never be used in a family oriented facility - especially for people who should be mature enough to know better."
THUMBS Up to Dr. Gupta and the staff the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. "This Fort Frances resident recently had cataract surgery and Dr. Gupta and his staff at day surgery and in the operating room were all professional and absolutely amazing. A very pleasant experience."
THUMBS Down to an April Foolish driver. On April 1 at about 6:45 a.m., "I had the unfortunate opportunity to witness a white Toyota speed with total disregard right through a red light at Waterloo and Victoria. Then (the driver) takes an abrupt right turn into a donut shop to wait for a friend."
THUMBS Up to Mount Baldy Ski Area "for a fantastic year; and Thumbs Down to me for cutting off a young mom and her child on the bunny hill. I was going too fast in the slow area in and for that I apologize.”
THUMBS UP to some newspaper delivery drivers from a couple of readers. The first one goes to a "driver who time and time again braves the inclement weather and delivers the daily paper on the Silver Beach, Silver Harbour route." A reader in the rural Kakabeka Falls area shares: "I was delightfully surprised to find a bag of chocolate Easter eggs with my newspaper this morning. Our paper is always delivered in the wee hours of the morning, no matter what the weather. Thank you you are appreciated."
THUMBS Down to a transit driver who was southbound on Algoma Street Wednesday afternoon "cruising along in the curb lane, hitting pothole after pothole, sending huge waves of dirty water from the puddles all over unsuspecting pedestrians on the sidewalk. Two young boys were completely drenched from this inconsiderate driver who carried on his merry way. Wake up and slow down."
THUMBS Up for help during a time of need. "I wanted to thank the staff at Giant Tiger and the many people shopping there who stopped to help me after I had a bad fall outside the store. It's nice to know there are still some very caring people in Thunder Bay."
THUMBS Up to friendly folks in Terrace Bay, from the motel/restaurant staff help with the lightbulb and wifi to the library and seniors centre staff who helped with space and gave a tour. "Additionally, thanks to St. Martin's School who hosted our training. In this small town, everyone was so helpful and friendly during our one-day stay there. Thank you.”
THUMBS Up to "all the friendly, hard-working Covid screeners and swabbers at Pioneer Ridge that spent the last three years keeping residents, staff and visitors safe. Dealing with the public wasn't always easy, but you did your job with a smile. Thanks so much for all your time and effort."
THUMBS Down to the driver of a white sport utility vehicle making an illegal right-hand turn at the corner of Arthur and Waterloo. "You made a turn from the middle lane in front of my car where I was sitting at the red light. When the light turned green and I was attempting to go through, you cut in front me to make your turn. You sideswiped my car causing damage to the front end. Absolutely terrible, now costing money to repair. I didn't go after. If you drive that aggressively, I was afraid of physical aggression."
THUMBS UP to the Thunder Bay Police for conducting the distracted-driver campaign. “Brilliant idea to ride the bus. It's obvious when people text at stop sign and I see too many people doing it."
