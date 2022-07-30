THUMBS Down to a lack of respect. “I am so disgusted with the dog owner who continuously brings their dog to Mountain View Cemetery to do its business and leave it there on a family member’s grave site. Shame on you. You also brush your furry friend there and leave that mess.”
THUMBS Down. “We were camping at Trowbridge Falls campground last night, July 22nd and went to use the bathroom at Section C. When we entered the building, I heard water running and assumed someone was having a shower. To my disbelief, someone had turned the middle sink tap on, left it running, and stuffed paper towel in the drain. The sink was overflowing and there was water everywhere. How disgusting.”
THUMBS Down to the irresponsible and inconsiderate fishermen who dumped buckets of fish in the ditch of Melbourne Road. “The smell was so atrocious that even animals did not attempt to eat it. Thumbs Up to the MNR for partly addressing one bucket of open, rotting fish. Then, three weeks later, Thumbs Up to some brave considerate citizen who removed the remaining buckets of fish and rotting garbage. It’s very disgusting and disappointing that some people feel country roads are dumping grounds for their garbage. Be responsible and take care of your own garbage.”
THUMBS Up to the Country On The Bay music festival. “A glorious event which was extremely well organized. The venue was amazing. The organizers of bluesfest could learn a thing or two from the organizers of this event.”
THUMBS Down to all the speeders on Gore Street between James and Edward streets. “Some of you are exceeding the speed limit by 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. It’s a residential neighbourhood, not and Indy-car raceway. And Thumbs Down to our police department for not doing their job.”
THUMBS Up to the amazing and empathetic staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor. “You’re hard work does not go unnoticed by families.”
(Originally published July 30, 2022)
