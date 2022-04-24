BY IAN PATTISON
This is an expanded version of a column that appeared April 23 in the print edition.
Jean Charest has gone where no other serious political leadership candidate has dared to go. The veteran Conservative has proposed allowing the provinces to employ more private health-care delivery.
Given the serious challenges exposed by the COVID-10 pandemic piled onto an already stressed health-care system – crowded hospital wards and ICUs, staff burnout, patient backlogs – perhaps it is time to consider this option. But only with effective safeguards for public health’s assurance of care that is universal, accessible, and free from extra charges.
Seeking to boost his standing in the Conservative leadership race, Charest unveiled a plan Thursday that he said would be a “sea change” for Canadian health care. It would be paid for by the provinces and patients would not have to cover the cost of care personally.
One example would be a private clinic specializing in knee and hip surgery. That clinic would come to an agreement with a province to take on a set number of cases and treat the patients from the diagnostic stage through to operation and rehabilitation.
"That way, you gain in efficiency, you gain in cost and also you free up hospital beds to be able to care for people who have more serious, more complicated cases," he said.
This and other measures would require an increase in federal health transfers to the provinces and territories which have been after Ottawa to boost the federal share of spending from 22 per cent to 35 per cent. What about innovation?
Ottawa quickly found wads of money to tide Canadians over the pandemic but has not been able to stem the longstanding spiral in health care that sees more Canadians waiting longer to see fewer doctors and get treatment.
Perhaps that is because the feds have been unwilling to consider new private options that could be built into the public system.
Dr. Albert Schumacher, a former president of the Canadian Medical Association has estimated that 75 per cent of health-care services are already delivered privately, but funded publicly.
Doctors themselves are mostly private business people paid by provincial health systems. Think about how often your doctor refers you to care outside the office for imaging, physiotherapy, breathing, heart, sleep tests and so on.
Lifelabs does most blood work, billing the province. If you need an ambulance, you will be billed, directly or through your insurance company. Once you’re admitted to hospital, if you want a private or semi-private room, an extra charge will come out of your pocket, unless you have extended health coverage either through your employer or through a policy you have bought yourself.
What government legislation seeks to prevent is health care professionals in the public sector engaging in practices that closely resemble those of privatized health care systems, including directly billing insured patients for medical services that are available in public health plans.
Where the public system falls down, of course, is in the Canada Health Act’s written guarantee of timely care. That is a thing of the past and is why new ideas like Charest’s are necessary.
These ideas needn’t be anathema to public health care, they just need to be effectively incorporated into the public network to prevent a two-tier system that allows wealthy Canadians to buy their way to the front of the line for faster care.
Charest’s approach is shared by the Ontario Medical Association.
Dryden’s Dr. Stephen Viherjoki is district chair of the OMA. He told CBC this week that hospitals and clinics throughout the Northwest are operating “absolutely at capacity.” Thunder Bay Regional hospital routinely operates beyond its capacity.
A recent OMA study confirmed that compared with the rest of Ontario, Thunder Bay and area patients are waiting longer for MRIs and for joint replacement surgeries in particular. People are being forced to live longer with debilitating arthritic conditions of the hip and knee and doctors are unable to order timely MRIs for people with less urgent conditions like rotator cuff and meniscal tears.
Assuming a hospital is running at 120-per-cent capacity, Viherjoki said, it will take the health care system 31 months to clear the backlog of knee replacements, 26 months for cataract surgery, and 19 months for hip replacements.
The regional hospital is replacing old imaging and other equipment as fast as it can – the 50/50 lottery is a big help – but older equipment can break down. Meanwhile, there aren’t enough staff to operate the machines or in any area of care.
The Thunder Bay area alone is short 70 physicians, said Viherjoki. With every region in the country trying hard to recruit physicians, “we need to rely on people with strong roots in the Northwest.”
The Northern Ontario School of Medicine, with campuses in Thunder Bay and Sudbury, was supposed to fix this. Established in 2002, the school has produced more than 780 MD graduates and 692 residents have completed NOSM programs. But only about half have chosen to remain in the region.
"With the Ontario government’s recent announcement of medical education expansion, NOSM University will increase its medical degree enrolment by 47 per cent and residency positions by 68 per cent over the next five years," NOSM said in a statement earlier this month. "It is estimated that 300 physicians are still needed in Northern Ontario to meet the immediate demand."
But churning out more personnel alone won’t solve the problem and time is of the essence. New models of care are clearly needed and the OMA has ideas that mirror Charest’s approach.
One recommendation, said Viherjoki, is for independent ambulatory medical centres that would work with local hospitals to provide OHIP-insured medical services including surgeries and procedures on an outpatient basis.
OMA has also issued a five-point plan for better health care that it says would reduce the backlog and wait times for services, expand mental health and addiction services, improve and expand home care and other community care, strengthen public health and pandemic preparedness, and give every patient a team of health care providers and link them digitally.
Universal coverage is essential, and it can be provided by private practitioners who are required by law to adhere to the tenets of public health care.
The United States does not have universal health care and outcomes are “terrible,” said Barry Goldlist, professor of medicine at the University of Toronto in a letter to the Globe and Mail this week.
“Only Canada has no private option, and it has mediocre outcomes at high costs. Perhaps there is a lesson here.”
Goldlist was responding to a Globe editorial that identified four countries with lower costs and better performing health-care systems. Norway, the Netherlands, Australia and the U.K. all have significant privately funded acute care, said Al Raftis of Guelph in another letter. “In this country, we have allowed our politicians to effectively shut down serious discussion of increased private acute care. In Canada, universal health care means nobody gets better access than anyone else – so we all wait.”
More money alone won’t solve Canada’s health-care dilemma. Some additional federal health transfers to pay for innovative new approaches to the provision of health care is what is desperately needed.
Something’s got to give.
We have to break free of the status quo that has us spending more and more for lesser and poorer service overall.
