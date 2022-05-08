BY IAN PATTISON
This is an updated version of a column that appeared in the print edition May 7.
Conservatives in general, and Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives in particular, are fond of criticizing “tax-and-spend Liberals” during election campaigns. While Premier Doug Ford has promised some tax cuts and rebates, his giant spending plans rival those of just about any liberal party anywhere at any time.
Even before this week’s start of the 43rd Ontario election campaign, Ford and his ministers had rolled out some $10 billion in campaign-style promises. Then came the April 27 budget which spends about $40 billion more than the government’s first budget.
Much of the spending is targeted in ridings that are crucial to his party's chances of winning a second straight majority in the June 2 election. The savings are much more broadly based but take all voters for chumps who won’t see themselves being bought – or not caring.
Scrapping renewal fees for license plate stickers, for example, came in the form of cheques in every driver’s mailbox in the leadup to the election.
Ford’s promise to cut gas and fuel taxes won’t materialize until July 1, a month after the election. Trust us, says the man who earlier promised the same thing and didn’t deliver. This time the promise is to cut the taxes for just six months.
He’s offering nurses $5,000 bonuses for staying on the job amid serious hospital staffing shortages. Nurses would get half the “retention bonus” before the election and half afterwards — a move their union calls a “pay-as-you vote gimmick.”
“Importantly,” writes veteran columnist Bob Hepburn in the Toronto Star, “what Ford is doing is taking this depressing pre-election tactic to new heights — or lows, if you’d like — by the sheer scale of his photo-op driven blitz of announcements.”
Ford has clearly decided that conservatism no longer means reigning in spending, and it could be that voters – including his base – see through the hypocrisy of it all.
Heading into the campaign it seemed a foregone conclusion that the PCs would walk away with the election. Results of a new Leger poll for the National Post show the early 14-point lead previously enjoyed by the Tories cut in half, with the Ontario Liberals breaking away from the NDP.
PCs now rank first among respondents, with 36-per-cent support, the Liberals came in second, with 29 per cent, and the NDP had 25-per-cent support.
Coming in fourth with five per cent was the Green Party, followed by two per cent for the New Blue Party, formed by a couple ousted by the PCs over their criticism that it has strayed from values it once held.
Nobody could accuse Liberal leader Steven Del Duca of peaking too soon. After two years in charge, and no seat in the legislature, he was largely unknown to average Ontarians despite having served in the former Liberal cabinet. Lately, though, he’s turning up the heat on Ford with ideas designed to resonate with voters worried about the economy and struggling public programs.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is gamely conducting her fourth and likely last campaign as her party looks, for the time being, to lose its status of official opposition to the surging Liberals. The current 338canada.com compilation of polls projects the Liberals winning 23 seats, up from their current seven, to 21 seats for the NDP, down from 38.
Green Leader Mike Schreiner is counting on public concern about a heating planet to draw voters from their old election habits. He opened his campaign with a fleet of electric cars in which he plans to tour the province. Venturing north of Sudbury will test the theory that EVs don’t have enough range to be useful in a province as big as Ontario.
Leaders spent the first days of the campaign in and around the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area which any party must win in order to take the election. It will be interesting to see how many leaders venture north where some seats are in play — and how often. Ford is reportedly visiting Thunder Bay today.
Thunder Bay-Superior North was thrown into question when popular Liberal MPP Michael Gravelle was forced to surrender his bid for an eighth term due to a recurrence of cancer. Gravelle was first elected in 1995 and was heartbroken to be forced to give up the work that he thrived on and the constituency he adores.
Liberals had to find a new candidate in a hurry and chose city councillor Shelby Ch’ng who, just three days earlier, embraced her appointment to the beleaguered police services board.
I asked Ch’ng how the decision to run provincially will affect that and her council seat.
“I’ll be taking an unpaid leave of absence from council,” she replied. “This includes all my boards and committees I sit on, not just the police board.”
Ch’ng faces NDP candidate Lise Vaugeois who nearly beat Gravelle in the 2018 election, and fellow councillor Peng You, who also took an unpaid leave to run for the Conservatives. Tracey MacKinnon is the Green Party candidate and Kathy Suutari represents the New Blue Party.
333canada.com currently sees the riding as a “safe” Liberal hold – 54 per cent to 25 per cent NDP and 15 per cent PC – but may not have caught up to the fact that the likable Gravelle isn’t running. Either that or someone read Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley’s provocative piece claiming Vaugeois questioned the value of the national anthem in a podcast that shows something entirely different. It will no doubt be pointed out by some that Lilley has had a relationship with Ivana Yelich, Ford’s media relations director.
Over in Thunder Bay-Atikokan, 333canada.com makes a similarly surprising prediction that sees a “likely Liberal gain” for first-time candidate Rob Barrett over incumbent New Democrat Judith Monteith-Farrell. She beat former Liberal MPP, and now city mayor, Bill Mauro by only 81 votes in 2018 but has since been effective at raising issues important to the riding.
Here too the PCs run third at 22 per cent but are closer to the NDP at 28 with Liberal support up at 42 per cent. Conmee Mayor Kevin Holland represents the Tories with Eric Arner running for the Green Party and David Tommasini for New Blue Party.
It should be noted that in both ridings, especially among the front-runners, the website shows statistical variations of eight and nine per cent that could mean things are much closer.
With nearly a month to go, there is plenty of time for gains and stumbles in an election that mirrors a common conundrum: will voters worried about the economy and tired or confused about the pandemic choose to go left or to veer right the way those in other jurisdictions have followed populist prophets.
Ontario feels more stable than, say, the U.S. where Donald Trump still leads a worrisome rightward swing, and France and other European countries where the hard right is gaining momentum.
But Doug Ford is full of surprises, and if the bellicose Pierre Poilievre wins Canada’s Conservative leadership, the Ontario leader will find cover for a more strident approach.
* * *
Corrections and amplifications
It is the Correctional Centre housing male adult offenders that is being expanded in conjunction with the new Thunder Bay Correctional Complex being built on Highway 61, not the adjacent Youth Centre as stated in last weekend’s column.
Tom Jones Corp., worked as construction manager in a joint venture with Ellis-Don Corp., to build Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.