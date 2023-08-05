By Ian Pattison
The separation of the Trudeaus, Justin and Sophie, was not a shock to those who’ve been speculating over the years about the state of their marriage. Because, of course, they think they know the inner workings, the ups and downs, the true state of this relationship. A relationship that is, by its very nature, more public than most but that, most of the time, is the same as any marriage. That is to say two people working every day to make the best of things. Most of the time that works; sometimes it stops working, becomes irretrievable, and leads to a parting of the ways.
The separation of the Prime Minister and his wife, jointly announced Wednesday on their Instagram accounts, did shock most Canadians who actually don’t know the nature of this famous marriage beyond what they see in public. And what they’ve seen over most of these past 18 years is a couple who appeared madly in love even as they periodically admitted to bumps along the way.
Most people deal with those bumps in private. Not so a celebrity prime minister and an attractive spouse subject to public scrutiny the likes of which might have ruined a lot of other marriages a lot sooner than this one.
Ruined is actually too strong a term, for this is a separation, not a divorce. Many couples work things out over time and renew their relationship. This separation involves three children – all the more reason for the Trudeaus to try to find a way back together.
What really was shocking Wednesday was the outpouring of vitriol in answer to the couple’s posts. Voices expressing support were in the minority, though they grew in number as they day progressed.
I won’t repeat much of what was said because it’s just too ugly and represents a base minority with nothing better to do than toss their hate around the Internet.
Among the tamer remarks was one from a woman who reflected others: “Good riddance. Sophie and the children will be better off without you.”
As usual, these ‘experts’ didn’t read the whole story.
While Sophie will move to a separate home in Ottawa, when Trudeau is away she will spend time at Rideau Cottage where the children are expected to live with him for stability. The couple will share parenting responsibilities.
The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement: "Both parents will be a constant presence in their children's lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together."
Trudeau is preparing to go on summer vacation with the entire family.
“Families are personal, although today’s news will send tongues wagging,” wrote Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association and a frequent critic of Trudeau policy, on social media.
Those tongues like to gossip about the ‘other’ women and men in the Trudeaus’ lives. They don’t know and they shouldn’t speculate.
“Glib commentary on this one says a lot more about you than about them,” wrote Volpe.
Political strategist Tim Powers lamented the "sewage seeping" out on Twitter/X during an appearance on CBC’s Power and Politics.
Where does this anger come from? And why are we seeing it more often all the time?
THE “truckers” convoy occupation of Ottawa last winter laid bare the nature of not just disagreement with Trudeau’s policies but a foaming personal hatred of the man.
The same “F— TRUDEAU” flags are still being flown 18 months later by individuals with about as much couth as a snail. It happened during a walkabout in Belleville, Ont., the other day when Trudeau was surrounded by an estimated 100 snotty protesters.
One beefy man screamed in Trudeau’s face, “You’re a traitor. You’re a piece of s--t . . . a f—ing criminal.” This is what counts for political discourse among a craven minority of Canadians these days.
Women in politics are not spared the hostility. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was confronted by a man in Alberta last summer, who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
After enduring a barrage of online hate and physical attacks on her constituency office during her six years as an MP, former environment minister Catherine McKenna quit politics altogether.
Things are getting so bad that the RCMP's close protection unit is running short of the specialized officers it needs to protect elected officials.
FEW POLITICIANS are immune but it is Trudeau who bears the brunt of the toxicity in Canada. As columnist Gary Mason wrote in the Globe and Mail a year ago this week, “Mr. Trudeau incites a visceral response in many Canadians . . . There has always been a ‘to-the-manor-born’ aura about the Prime Minister, something that comes with being the scion of a famous family.
“Mr. Trudeau has also been hurt by self-inflicted wounds.” No need to recite that long list. Suffice it to say that combined with Canadians’ increasing financial insecurity, it’s easy to blame the rich man they view as a woke virtue signaller responsible for every ill in their lives. No matter that the same general set of challenges is besetting most nations on Earth.
This infection of the public morality has spread far and wide a dangerous rage. “Social media and the internet broadly have become cesspools of hate, and when you wallow in such toxic waters it is easy to become intoxicated by anger and bitterness,” wrote Mason in another column.
We’ve all seen it. Some of us are alarmed, determined to be better in the face of it. Others take license – primarily from the detestable Donald Trump – to drop their inhibitions and unleash torrents of harassment and abuse.
It seems there is little if anything that rational people can do about it. Trudeau must be inwardly beside himself as he wonders how he can possibly overcome such open-ended anger to turn public attention toward his plans to try to repair Canada’s tatters.
Trudeau’s father, Pierre, took his famous “walk in the snow,” one winter night in 1984 during a particularly tumultuous time for his government, and announced his retirement the next day.
Justin Trudeau has insisted he will lead a government reinvigorated by a new cabinet into the next election scheduled for 2025. As hatred rains down around him, and with his family now splintered, Trudeau has to be weighing his political future.
Thinking that he and he alone can save a government falling in popularity not so much behind its Opposition as in public disillusionment with its performance is naive. Then again, if he can roust himself to perform genuinely and in parallel with public concerns, he has the ability to turn things around. He’s done it before. If he can do this and rescue his family unit at the same time, it will be a remarkable achievement.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
