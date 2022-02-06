BY IAN PATTISON
Canada’s Conservatives are in trouble. How bad is it? It’s bad enough that they don’t know who they are.
They look right with one leader and they can’t get elected. So they pick another leader who tacks left and they still fall short of seats. They look both ways but they still can’t get across the street.
Now they’re looking for someone new but it’s an open question as to whether that person should be a so-called Red Tory, who’ll get them more votes in an increasingly urban, multicultural society, or a Blue Tory who’ll please the largely rural Western base and maybe enough other angry Canadians to win the election in 2023.
If only they could come up with an idea that would meld both approaches, one that would be socially progressive and fiscally conservative. Progressive Conservatives has a nice ring. But that party was dismantled long ago.
John Diefenbaker managed a hugely successful PC Party from 1957 to 1963 by preaching traditional conservatism while adopting the Canadian Bill of Rights, extending the vote to Indigenous people and ending discrmination in Canada’s immigration policy.
As always happens, voters tired of the party in power and elected the Liberals who governed for the next two decades, with PC Joe Clark’s brief exception, until Brian Mulroney came along.
Mulroney’s PC government enjoyed a decade in power during heady times that saw adoption of his signature continental free trade policy. This has turned out to be anything but free – witness persistent U.S.-Canada lumber and auto disputes – and has since been extended globally to the chagrin of millions of people in multiple countries.
Free trade policy has spawned enormous inequality, yet the conservative faith in market forces continues to this day.
The PCs withered until, in 2003, they merged with the Canadian Alliance rooted in the western populism of Preston Manning’s Reform Party. Reformers supported reducing government and public debt while increasing spending on the military and law enforcement.
Stephen Harper emerged from the National Citizens Coalition to lead the new Conservative Party of Canada. Harper attempted to define a moderate stance, advocating tax relief, a balanced budget, and government transparency while endorsing conservative social policies that were at odds with many Canadians’ beliefs.
This did not win many friends and the CPC did not win the 2004 election.
Harper did win In 2006 with an agenda based on four “pillars:” accountability, security, environmental protection, and strong economic management.
Later, Harper began backing away from environmental protection and the emissions targets of the Kyoto Protocol. That was 15 years ago but Canadians were already beginning to accept the inevitable need for strong environmental policy.
Harper led an activist Conservative government until the 2015 election when Canadians, in the midst of a recession, were again ready for change and the Liberals won.
Then began the Conservatives’ search for salvation. In 2019 their direction was seen in the finalists for the leadership. Andrew Scheer, a staunch opponent of the federal carbon tax, was focused on economic development and fiscal restraint. He narrowly beat Maxime Bernier who went on to form the hard-right People’s Party of Canada.
Scheer lost the 2019 election amid criticism from within the party for the unsuccessful campaign. Sound familiar?
Scheer was succeeded by Erin O’Toole who this week was bounced by a large caucus majority annoyed with his unsuccessful election campaign against Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.
Conservatives took a chance on O’Toole, knowing he was a moderate, but believing his stated allegiance to traditional blue Tory beliefs. Instead, he abandoned many small “c” conservative principles and flip-flopped on issues including gun control. His overall pivot toward the centre was not so much his political crime as the fact that he switched party positions to get there.
NOW the Conservatives are faced with their third leadership convention in as many years. Interim leader Candice Bergen said this week her goal is to strengthen the conservative movement and heal the divide in the party that may have already decided it needs to move back toward a tougher conservatism.
The acknowledged frontrunner is the abrasive smart aleck, Pierre Poilievre, who announced his candidacy on Saturday evening.
“Some people believe that Poilievre is a political ideologue and pitbull on certain issues,” writes columnist Michael Taube in the National Post this week. “He’s certainly the former, which isn’t a bad thing when you’re trying to sell the positive aspects of Conservative ideas to a national audience. As for the latter, passion and creative language is part of his political messaging style, and he does it superbly.”
I would argue that unless Poilievre learns to tone down his raw cynicism and too-clever approach to question period, his audience will dwindle to the sort of people who’ve been terrorizing the poor residents of downtown Ottawa for the past week.
Poilievre was among Conservative MPs who strode out to meet and greet this mob. As one example of despicable behaviour after another went unchecked by any moderates in the so-called truckers’ Freedom Convoy – let alone the police who remained strangely absent until finally deploying extra officers on Friday – a parade of Conservatives was anxious to mug with the protesters.
The party is not unanimous in its support. Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson is quitting the Conservative Senate caucus over the party’s support for protesters and MP Pierre Paul-Hus, the opposition critic for public services and procurement, is calling for the removal of protesters.
How genuine is Poilievre’s support? At about his time two years ago, members of the Mohawk First Nation erected the blockade in Tyendinaga, Ont., in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, who had been trying to stop construction of a gas pipeline through their traditional territory in British Columbia.. The Mohawk demonstration had cut off major cross-country train routes, threatening parts of the Maritimes with loss of their winter propane fuel supply, and led to about 1,500 temporary layoffs and supply shortages.
Appearing on CBC’s Power and Politics Feb. 13, 2020, Poilievre had this to say: ““These blockaders are taking away the freedom of other people to move their goods and themselves … that is wrong and the government has laws and tools in place to combat it.”
Bergen was photographed, maskless, having lunch with some truckers this week but her motivation is equally suspect.
“Contrary to some, there are thousands of passionate, patriotic and peaceful Canadians on the Hill right now who just want to be heard,” she said Monday in the House. Heard they were in foul-mouthed shouting and incessant honking of truck horns.
But here’s what she had to say in an email to then-leader Erin O’Toole’s senior caucus team on the same day. “I don’t think we should be asking them to go home. I understand the mood may shift soon. So we need to turn this into the PM’s problem.”
So it’s not a matter of principle, but of rank political opportunism. If this was another anti-pipeline protest, Conservatives, like Poilieve in 2020, would be howling for their removal.
How did Conservatives come to overtly condone a demonstration in which swastikas and F-Trudeau signs are hoisted in front of the Parliament they pledge to honour? It’s a reflection of the bigotry, anger and bitterness toward leadership at all levels that cannot restore basic decency and equality to a country that should be swimming in it.
That some Conservatives are eager to stoke those sentiments shows they have a long way to go to find their way back to the side of the street where good, peaceful Canadians, equally exhausted by COVID-19, live in hope for better days.
It is more important than ever to pick a leader who can appeal to both sides of the Conservative world and a large swath of the Canadian public.
Writing in the Globe and Mail Friday, Robyn Urback offered this advice: "The Conservatives need a normal, affable, relatable new leader far more than they need one who will bring the party back over to the right. But they might be too busy laughing at Mr. Poilievre’s jokes to come to that realization."
Among possible contenders with various shades of centrist appeal there’s Peter MacKay, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, Patrick Brown and Michael Chong. Moving further to the right, besides Poilievre there's Marilyn Gladu, Brad Wall, James Moore and, dare I say it, Doug Ford.
A compromise candidate could be Michelle Rempel Garner, described by columnist Tristin Hopper as “pretty reflective of the complicated politics of the suburban Calgary riding she represents: Hardcore gun-toting conservative one minute, dovish chardonnay-drinking progressive the next.”
Rona Ambrose would be a shoo-in following her impressive tenure as interim and opposition leader post-Harper, but she says there’s no way she wants back into the dodgeball game that is politics in Canada today. Who can blame her?
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.