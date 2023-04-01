ON March 28 at approximately 12:40 p.m., I was involved in a brutal collision on Fort William Road that left me unable to exit my crumpled vehicle. In those moments of raw vulnerability, I was fortunate to be supported by some wonderful souls who I believe deserve recognition.
To the retired firefighter from Kelowna, thank you for holding my hand and treating me like a loved one. Your kindness and compassion will forever be remembered by me, and the impulse to care for me in that moment helped me through the scariest moments of my life.
To the paramedic who navigated the most awkward of interactions and kept me smiling through the tears, your empathy and commitment to helping the community you serve is notable and I appreciate you.
To the bystanders who called my loved ones, continuously checked on me while waiting for first responders, and who stuck around to make sure everything was handled properly, you have my gratitude.
In moments of chaos, if you choose to look for it, you will see the helpers. A reminder that there is good everywhere you look, you just have to know what you're looking for.
More importantly, I have found a restoration in my faith for what this community is really made of.
Katie Watson
THUNDER BAY
