BY IAN PATTISON
As years go, this one won’t go on too many best-of lists. But it wasn’t all bad and the New Year holds a lot of promise.
We thought we had Covid on the run and instead it spun around and punched us in the nose. The Omicron variant is surging everywhere and, while not as virulent as its Delta predecessor, it has strength in numbers enough to put our health care system in a precarious place – again.
Which leads to the obvious conclusion that under-funding and -staffing our hospitals is a recipe for trouble. And that putting the pride back in the birthplace of North American medicare in the form of more resources must be a top priority of Ottawa and the provinces in 2022.
This must start with paying our nurses a salary – or at least a healthy benefit – befitting the “hero” status conferred on them by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and every other political leader in the land during this long Covid winter of discontent. Yet nurses are lumped into Ontario Bill 124 that caps public sector wage increases at one per cent for the next three years.This same government stoutly refused to go higher than three paid sick days when it mandated a paid leave for any Ontario worker coping with COVID-19. And that measure is only temporary.
Bill 124 is viewed as a slap in the face by nurses struggling to keep up with Covid as their numbers decline. Nursing vacancies in Ontario have more than quadrupled over the last five years. Meanwhile, those who are eager to be nurses face tougher entry requirements and fewer training spots.
Heartbreaking statements of frustration and exhaustion posted by nurses online confirm the warnings of hospitals at the breaking point. With many more Omicron cases expected in the post-holiday period, mainly among the unvaccinated, catching up on other people’s medical procedures may once again be delayed. Life doesn’t get more unfair than that.
Canada has performed admirably in terms of acquiring and administering vaccines, a bright spot on an otherwise lousy year. Myriad advice pieces on how to convince anti-vaxxers to get with the program have helped to lower their numbers but 10 per cent of eligible Ontarians have yet to get a single dose. That’s half of what it was a couple of weeks ago so the glass is at least half-full.
But enough of that. There was good news to be had in 2021.
In his Christmas message, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that in the past year Canadians helped neighbours, supported local businesses, skipped social gatherings, and wore masks to keep each other safe. That same spirit of togetherness will surely outlast the pandemic which, if South Africa’s experience is an indication, may be waning.
Newly released data from Environics show that as Americans become ever-more polarized, Canadian attitudes are converging toward the fair centre. John Ibbitson writes in the Globe and Mail that on a left-to-right scale of one to 10, a third (32 per cent) of Canadians put themselves at five, in the middle, while only a fifth (18 per cent) of Americans did likewise. Twelve per cent of Americans said they were as far to the left as you can get (at one), while 17 per cent identified at the far end of right (at 10). The Canadian equivalents were four and four.
Still, Americans have not reached the point that Donald Trump tried to put them at, though the divide is deep. Despite trying to stack the courts with his sympathizers, the U.S. justice system is inching closer to putting the former president and his dysfunctional sons and daughter and cronies on trial for a variety of offences from tax fraud to insurrection.
The courts are also showing they are serious about punishing those who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot instigated by Trump. Last month, 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison. And this month, the rioter who threw a plank and a fire extinguisher at police got more than five years.
In spite of the travesty that saw young Kyle Rittenohouse walk free out of court after killing three people in Wisconsin with an assault rifle – provided by his mom who drove him to a demonstration so he could ‘protect property’ – there are flickers of common sense south of the border.
Locally, Finnish Labour Temple owner Brad McKinnon says he plans to rebuild the Bay Street landmark, keeping the original facade in place. The historic building burned for 24 hours on Dec. 22 and was the subject of national news and thousands of social media comments of sadness and hope. McKinnon’s optimism is reassuring. The board of directors seems confident. We will get our Hoito back.
Bombardier sold its Thunder Bay rail manufacturing plant to French multinational Alstom which has signalled renewed efforts to cement the facility as a mainstay in railcar making in Ontario and beyond.
Resolute, the other big private sector employer here, is holding its own in a forest industry that keeps getting pummelled by U.S. trade sanctions. How many times does Canada have to win these disputes before the other side backs down?
The Thunder Bay Regional Hospital Foundation’s latest fundraising effort sees monthly draws that topped $2 million this month. The lottery has already enabled the purchase of valuable, needed equipment to diagnose and treat illness in our hospital. Congratulations to today’s big winner which, unfortunately, wasn’t me.
The James Webb telescope was launched on Christmas Day to take a 10-year voyage into deep space to peer at the very beginning of time. You can follow its progress on the website of the Canadian Space Agency which is a partner in this exciting venture.
And filmmaker Peter Jackson allowed us to Get Back with the Beatles during the historic Let it Be recording sessions that culminated in the band’s famous last concert on the roof of their Apple Studios in London. His 8-hour opus rewrites the narrative of a band on the rocks to show music’s most famous foursome were mates to the end.
Meanwhile, many parents say their kids are really into the Beatles nearly 57 years after the parents themselves were enthralled by the Fab Four from Liverpool during their appearance on TV’s Ed Sullivan Show. There is hope for the future of good music.
Everyone’s got a good news memory or two from this otherwise challenging year and at least some level of faith in the year ahead. We humans are programmed to put hope above all else. It is the trait that keeps us centred between life’s highs and lows, the thing that places us in the position to encourage those who’ve lost hope.
Let’s redouble those efforts in the New Year. Let’s help where we can, wherever we see a need. Let’s volunteer and donate and determine to live lives worthy of our enormous potential to make this a better city, country and world.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
