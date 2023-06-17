By Ian Pattison
Ottawa’s favourite game show – gong show, some might say – is about to begin. And now, here he is, your host for the evening, Justin Trudeau.
“Good evening everyone and welcome to Name That Minister. Let’s see if our panel can guess their identity.
“Who said that he was shocked that serial killer Paul Bernardo was being transferred from maximum to medium-security detention, though his office knew in advance?”
“Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino?”
“Correct. But of course that’s understandable. What a minister knows and what his office knows aren’t always the same thing.
“Next, who said that police asked the federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act as the truckers’ convoy occupied downtown Ottawa when no police force said they did so?”
“Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, again.”
“That is correct. But my able colleague was able to deduce from what they weren’t saying that they really meant they needed the act in order to quell the disturbance.
“Which minister said the RCMP had shut down a series of clandestine Chinese ‘police stations’ operating in Canada to keep tabs on their expatriate community when at least two of them remained in operation?”
“Wellll, that would be Marco Mendicino.”
“Right again but … but … never mind.
“Who said he ‘never got briefings on candidates receiving money from China’ although anonymous national security sources described years of ‘interactive’ dialogue between senior intelligence officials and his office regarding China's incursions into Canadian elections?”
“Um, that was you, Justin.”
“Moving on, which minister said he never read a spy agency memo issued directly to him about China targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong?”
“That would be Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair.”
“Right, but ministers are busy people with lots of information coming their way so they can’t know everything.
“Anyway, that’s it for this topic. We have to move on because there’s a pattern here that I don’t like and since I’m the host, I get to make the rules.”
IN THIS fictitious game show, the pattern that emerges is of federal cabinet ministers seriously out of touch with information circulating within their own offices. While it is true that they cannot be expected to be aware of every single detail of matters that flow to their staffs, those staffs have to be able to sort through the deluge and identify matters that ministers simply must be aware of before they attend question period or face the media.
Ottawa’s other favourite game show is trying to divine when the next cabinet shuffle will occur. By some accounts, Trudeau will move the chairs this summer and while Mendicino is the minister facing the most heat right now, the exigent Bernardo affair is no reason to kick him out. At least, not if what appears to have happened, happened.
Bernardo is among Canada’s most notorious serial killers. His brutal adventures began with a visit to his fiancé Karla Homolka’s St. Catharines family home for Christmas in 1990. The pair drugged Homolka’s younger sister, Tammy, then videotaped themselves raping her. She awoke and choked to death on her own vomit. The couple hid their involvement and officials ruled the death was accidental.
The couple, now married, went on to commit the same crimes against Ontario school girls Leslie Mahaffy, 14, and 15-year-old Kristen French.
Authorities caught up with the couple in 1993 when Bernardo was charged for the two murders – and eventually many more – while Homolka got charged with manslaughter. After a trial Bernardo was sent to prison for life while Homolka got 12 years in return for testifying against her husband.
In March, Correctional Services Canada alerted Trudeau’s office which then notified Mendicino’s staff that the decision had been made to transfer Bernardo from the maximum security Millhaven Prison in Kingston to a medium-security institution in Quebec.
Trudeau himself was briefed on May 29, the day the killer was moved. Mendicino’s staff did not tell him until May 30 whereupon he expressed shock.
The minister has since thrown Correctional Services under the bus for the transfer and acknowledged that he has taken internal office action for not being told. He didn’t say whether anyone was fired but that simply, “I’ve dealt with it.”
How could Mendicino’s staff have possibly decided the boss needn’t know about the transfer of the notorious Bernardo whose case riveted national public attention in horror when it happened?
Maybe it’s as simple as a generational slip-up. It is entirely possible that a good portion of Mendicino’s employees were young children when the Bernardo-Homolka killings occurred. Without direct experience it would not be unreasonable for them to overlook the seriousness of this matter. The name Bernardo just didn’t register.
If staff didn’t tell the minister to provide him with plausible deniability when the news broke, well, that’s another matter entirely for which heads should definitely roll.
NEITHER the PMO nor the Public Safety Minister’s office control decisions around offenders, yet the opposition parties are using public anger to suggest otherwise. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spuriously accused Mendicino of “feigning” surprise and of “lying” about what he knew and when.
Poilievre is terribly fond of saying he’ll get rid of the “gatekeepers” in official Ottawa. Yet he wants Trudeau and Mendicino to step in and close the gate on Bernardo’s transfer when it is legally not their decision. Conversely, one can easily imagine Poilievre having a fit if the PM or a minister stepped in on behalf of a friend of the government facing controversy.
Canada’s correctional system is rooted in rehabilitation as much as punishment. Only corrections officials – who will have known full well the gravity of their decision – know why Bernardo has been moved.
The prison service refused to answer questions about the reason for moving Bernardo or details of his custody conditions, citing his privacy rights. That will not go over well with the 80 per cent of the public already annoyed, Leger found, with repeat violent offenders being offered bail.
Liberal House Leader Mark Holland told MPs that Correctional Services’ review of Bernardo’s security classification will be completed in two weeks – after MPs have left Ottawa for the summer. Any review of this mess must include assurance that families of victims of crimes of this magnitude are alerted before any change in custody conditions are announced publicly. The French and Mahaffy families were taken by surprise on this one.
Beyond that, the questions of competence arising from multiple cases of major communications failures within senior cabinet ministers’ offices must be answered, and fixed, before the government resumes sitting in the fall. Canadians expect a level of sound management of their affairs and right now, they aren’t getting anything like it.
After 50 years at the newspaper, Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
