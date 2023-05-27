By Ian Pattison
An updated version of a column that appeared in the print edition May 27.
Imagine if you will – if you can – that the Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition is a good guy. A gentleman. A statesman. What would such a person have said in response to a report by an esteemed jurist and former governor-general that confirmed government claims that it knew nothing about particular instances of foreign government interference in federal elections?
One might assume the potential next prime minister would take a measured approach so as to not sow any more doubt in the public mind than already exists, then suggest constructive steps forward and signal to bad foreign actors that Canada is united in confronting and stopping their meddling.
Of course, that’s not what happened. Pierre Poilievre doesn’t know how to be a good guy, a gentleman, a statesmen. He is instead a sarcastic excuse for a party leader whose sole interest in this matter is to browbeat the messenger and demean the prime minister with a view to electoral success. And to hell with due process.
We know this because Poilievre has refused an invitation from David Johnston, who led the inquiry into China’s deviousness, to renew his security clearance (he’s a former Conservative cabinet minister) and view the secret information upon which Johnston based his conclusions.
Oh no, I’m not falling for that trick, says PP. I’d be sworn to secrecy and have to shut up.
No, you could frame your concerns on the basis of your knowledge without revealing state secrets.
As Toronto Star columnist Chantal Hebert said during a CBC News Network discussion the other day, “The notion that Pierre Polievre will not be able to attack the government if he goes and finds out what the big picture looks like is kind of saying 'I don't want to know more because it allows me to say just about anything I want’.”
Poilievre’s argument against seeing the information for himself makes no sense. He says that “when I’m the prime minister I will immediately order a public inquiry.” So what will he do with the secret information that he would have to see, as PM, that he now refuses to see?
Johnston invited all federal party leaders to meet with him and his team “asking if they had any information that could assist the process” (Page 8 in his report which should be required reading to understand just how thorough he was). The Liberal, NDP and Bloc leaders accepted the invitation. Poilievre did not bother to respond.
Johnston issued a second invitation and then a third without response. He asked Poilievre to meet with him personally after former CPC leader Eric O’Toole’s allegations concerning Chinese threats against him. Again, no response from the opposition leader. The man has gall if nothing else.
Poilievre prefers self-induced nescience over knowing how Johnston concluded the following: “I have not found examples of ministers, the Prime Minister or their offices knowingly ignoring intelligence, advice or recommendations on foreign interference or being driven by partisan considerations in dealing with these issues.”
That doesn’t suit the sneering Poilievre’s naked ambition and so he will continue to rail on about Johnston being:
- “Justin Trudeau’s ski buddy” – when Trudeau was a kid, skiing with Johnston’s children;
- Trudeau’s “cottage neighbour” – when Trudeau’s father, Pierre, owned a family ski chalet 50 km away;
- “A member of the Beijing-financed Trudeau Foundation” when he was a member of a periodic advisory group to the board of the foundation established by Pierre Trudeau, which Justin Trudeau left when he entered politics.
Of course, the fact that Johnston and his team “have not found” instances of ministerial knowledge doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t exist. But Johnston said he had unrestricted access to Canadian security intelligence information on Chinese meddling and full co-operation from intelligence officials in the preparation of his initial report. So we are faced with the question of trusting Johnston’s thoroughness and his word or not.
Poilievre says he doesn’t because to do so would cancel his narrative. That being, the Liberals and their cronies like Johnston cannot be trusted. Only a Conservative government under me, me, me, can get to the bottom of this with a full public inquiry.
Except a public inquiry won’t be public. It can’t be public without revealing state secrets and endangering the lives of our agents and sources in sketchy places around the world.
No matter, insists PP. We’ll root out the truth and show Liberals for liars and Johnston for the stooge that he is.
JOHNSTON, a man of eminence, expertise and grace, placed the service of his country above the risk of wicked characterizations of cronyism and for that we should be grateful. But – and it’s a big but – should Trudeau have even asked him to take an impossible job he knew Johnston would accept, knew it would rain partisan hellfire on his head.
Poilievre has no decency. Not a whit. He knowingly fans the flames of misinformation and disinformation to get ahead and will worry about the consequences later. Except there are bigger consequences at play right now, identified by Johnston.
We have intentional leaks of information from inside our security intelligence service. Why?
It appears that the leakers are not acting out of frustration about government inaction on this file. Instead it seems they are so concerned about the inability of their superiors to put such serious matters forcefully before senior civil servants, and/or the ability of those civil servants to grasp the gravity of those files, that they have decided to go rogue.
Johnston found that the facts of a variety of foreign influence efforts never got past upper-level staffers and into the offices of chiefs of staff to ministers. That – that – is where our attention ought to be, not on nasty, biased arguments that seek to tarnish Johnston’s reputation and further deepen public mistrust in our democratic institutions.
SO, is a public inquiry the vehicle in which to arrive at the truth? Although there is little of substance that will be made public at a public inquiry that involves classified information and officials sworn to secrecy, there is merit in the process.
But only if the process is respected. Poilievre and his security committee toadies like Michael Cooper have no interest whatsoever in a respectful process aimed at finding the whole story, redacted though it would have to be. Public trust is so damaged that no matter which avenue is travelled, political camps cemented in place will never accept that there is another side to the story.
Johnston wants us instead – and Trudeau (alone among the leaders) agrees – to trust in a series of hearings that he will chair to which witnesses will be invited to testify. This differs from a formal public inquiry which comes with a full set of judicial powers, including the ability to subpoena documents and compel witnesses to testify under oath.
Johnston, who will appear before a parliamentary committee June 6 to explain his report and his decision against recommending an inquiry, is saying ‘trust me.’ In another time that would be sufficient to allow hearings to proceed, with public judgment of their worth to come once completed.
In today’s torrid political maelstrom, trust is virtually absent because some players want it that way. Exhibit A is Poilievre, a man without principles, a man who places his own political future above the public trust that he is legally obligated to uphold. Fat chance of that ever happening.
And so, despite its built-in shortcomings, a full public inquiry led by a clearly impartial judge is the only way that Canadians are going to trust that we will get to the very bottom of Chinese meddling.
Once that’s done, we need to get a lot more serious about how we respond.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
