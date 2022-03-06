BY IAN PATTISON
This is an updated version of a column that appeared in the print edition Feb. 5.
Ukraine’s dilemma is three-fold. Under brutal assault by Russian forces, the Eastern European country is pleading for more Western assistance. But Western countries are so far intent on helping only from a distance because Ukraine is not a NATO member. And yet, Russia says it launched its attack precisely because the West has continued to suggest that it will admit Ukraine to the military alliance. It’s a vicious circle, like a noose tightening around Ukraine’s exposed neck.
After a cautious start, Canada has moved carefully but firmly in the past week to ramp up its military and economic pressure on Russia, part of a wider Western campaign to force Putin to re-think his strategy.
So far it’s not working. Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday that he intends to overcome Ukraine “no matter what.”
While sanctions are sinking in, the Russian advance is intensifying. Without Western army boots on the ground – and planes in the air as requested but refused – Ukrainians are left to defend themselves which they are doing with remarkable courage.
The irony is that while Ukrainians are handed guns and told how to make Molotov cocktails with which to defend themselves, a massive Western troop presence sits on the country’s eastern border, ready to defend against any movement of Russians past that line but not before.
The irony is compounded by the fact that those troops, including Canadians, are positioned among countries that once were part of the former Soviet Union, or in its orbit, that Putin seeks to re-form.
No one said that international relations would be easy.
Still, nothing can justify Putin’s vicious assault on the people of Ukraine. Or, for that matter, the blizzard of willful misinformation that has enveloped this war.
In one case swirling around social media, a man who calls himself "Coach Red Pill" claims that criminals in Ukraine have got their hands on military-grade weapons after President Volodymyr Zelensky's regime declared that it would arm all civilians willing to fight against Russian forces. These criminals are said to be looting and raping their way through Kyiv.
Unable to confirm anything like this on media websites from CBC to Breitbart, a wider internet search supported the story from only three sources – Tass, Russia Today and a vile outlet called Daily Stormer which claims, “Russia isn’t even shooting enemy soldiers, but the fascist and neo-Nazi Jew-run Ukraine is going to shoot ‘looters’ on sight.”
Misinformation trickles into relatively mundane stories on the war, too. To illustrate a piece on the LCBO decision to pull Russian alcohol from its shelves in symbolic support of Ukraine, this newspaper used a photo of a bottle of Smirnoff vodka. Smirnoff is popular and while it began as a Russian product it is now owned by a British conglomerate and is made in many countries.
Given the name, it is likely that many people assume it is Russian. That is why the photo was used. But, as the caption accompanying it said, “Contrary to its Russian-sounding name, Smirnoff vodka is not a Russian product. It’s made in Canada and is still available on LCBO shelves.”
Nevertheless, the first of nearly 200 comments on the story was, “Smirnoff isn’t made in Russia,” prompting one of those ha-ha emojis from someone who seemed to delight in the fact this “error” was instantly discovered. The very next commenter pointed out, “It does say that (Smirnoff isn’t Russian) right in the article.”
No matter. A flood of similar comments followed, taking the newspaper to task for a mistake it hadn’t made.
One person wrote, “Luv how article said made in canada thats fake news.” In fact, the LCBO website confirms that among other countries, Smirnoff is made in Canada by Schenley for owner Diageo.
This modern habit of skimming news stories without reading them is the root of a good deal of misinformation that lands on unsuspecting readers and those out to confirm their own beliefs.
One of those beliefs is that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is personally responsible for much of what ails the country.
He didn’t know what he was doing at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Canada has weathered COVID-19 better than most countries because of government policy.
He had no business invoking the Emergencies Act in response to the occupation of downtown Ottawa. In fact, he waited weeks for the city and province to act before briefly using the legislation to head off bigger trouble orchestrated by dark forces that used the truckers’ convoy to try to further divide the country.
Any day now, there will be a swell of online aspersions cast at Trudeau for rising gas prices which will be blamed on the pending federal carbon tax increase of three cents a litre on April 1. While there is a good argument to be made for holding off on a higher gas tax while Canadians struggle with soaring inflation, there is a lot more behind the higher pump prices.
Big Oil companies are pulling out of Russia, one of the world’s largest producers, leaving Putin far fewer places to sell his oil. Gas prices were already high due to increasing gas use by Canadians getting out and about in vehicles, planes and ships as pandemic restrictions ease. Oil producers are scrambling to catch up.
None of this will matter to the assertions of keyboarders who already detest Trudeau. Many of this same subset of Canadians will believe anything that makes just about anyone politically in charge of anything look bad.
Reasonable Canadians follow the news from a variety of legitimate, trusted sources, listen to commentary by knowledgeable observers and bona fide experts, and decide where their conclusions fall.
With Ukraine, there is no shortage of mangled misinformation online. Countering that are major news organizations providing real-time coverage by experienced reporters without preconceived notions of conspiracies afoot. Unfortunately, under threat of prison for reporting that is not state-sanctioned, CBC, BBC, CNN and Bloomberg have opted to withdraw reporters from within Russia for the time being.
Putin is a modern war criminal. Most of the rest of the world is standing up to him, standing with Ukraine. Let’s start there. Let’s not cloud the situation with “alternate facts,” in the infamous phrase used by presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway defending White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s falsehood about attendance numbers at Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president in 2017.
Good grief, we’ll have enough lies to sort through if and when Trump takes a second run at the American presidency. He, for one, thinks Putin’s a great guy, and a surprising number of misguided souls are perfectly willing to believe him.
Trump is currently trying to take credit for Ukraine’s resistance against Russia, days after calling Putin a “genius” for invading. As Rolling Stone magazine put it this week, “Trump boasted that he sent Ukraine weapons, conveniently ignoring that he was impeached for delaying military aid to the country.”
In the war against misinformation, it’s generally a good idea to see where Donald Trump stands, and then look the other way.
