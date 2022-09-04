BY IAN PATTISON
You might think, given the general state of affairs, that Canadians would be mostly worried about something else. Like climate change. Infectious diseases. The nervous economy. The imminent return of the orange megalomaniac to U.S. politics. Bad guys in Russia/China/North Korea … the list goes on..
No, that’s not it. What concerns Canadians most is online disinformation. Rightly so. Every one of those other pressing matters and more are being misappropriated by people with nefarious agendas who manipulate millions of gullible souls into believing outrageous lies. Belief so strong that many are prompted to act out their weird theories and real fears in ways that offend and endanger everyone else.
Threats against politicians, journalists and other public figures who speak truth to the lies are common and getting worse – online and in person.
Research released this week by the Washington D.C.-based Pew Research Center found 68 per cent of respondents in Canada classified bogus online information as a major threat, followed by climate change at 65 per cent.
The world economy and the spread of infectious disease were cited by 58 and 57 per cent of Canadian participants, respectively.
Disinformation around climate change is itself a global catastrophe in the making if saner heads don’t prevail soon. But that will depend on conservative thinkers coming to their senses.
Pew found that just 46 per cent of those on the Canadian political right called climate change a major threat, compared with 80 per cent on the left and 71 per cent who identified themselves as belonging to the political centre.
By this evening next week Pierre Poilievre will in all likelihood be the Conservative leader of Canada’s official opposition and a major threat to the governing Liberals when next we vote.
With more than half of those in the Conservative camp not all that concerned about the increasingly terrible weather events lashing the planet, and with Poilievre on record as prepared to kill the tough but effective federal carbon tax and green-light new oil and gas pipelines, Canada will take a turn for the worse if he beats Justin Trudeau or whomever succeeds him as Liberal leader.
Climate change and policies to counteract it are favourite targets of online zealots who believe it’s all a big hoax to enrich the green energy sector, or that it’s a natural cycle that will right itself, or that it’s somehow a part of “the great reset” to subjugate us all and turn us into robots controlled by microchips inserted into our bodies with the coronavirus vaccines so that Bill Gates can track us and who knows what else.
If Poilievre does take the Conservative leadership on Sept. 10, “he’ll have won largely by reinforcing his image as a political attack dog, exploiting voters’ fears and anger, fuelling citizen rage, and tacitly emboldening the extremists in his party and the anarchists in our society with cynical promises to restore their ‘freedoms’,” veteran columnist Bob Hepburn wrote in the Toronto Star Thursday.
THE EXTENT of Poilievre’s dalliance with the extreme right was punctuated last weekend when he was photographed with Jeremy MacKenzie, the leader of the Diagolon movement, a far-right militia-style group that was linked to a plot to murder RCMP officers during last winter’s convoy blockade at Coutts, Alta.
MacKenzie has been identified by national counterterrorism officials as a threat to national security.
Poilievre says he didn’t know who MacKenzie was and indeed he can’t know everyone who turns up at his rallies. Yet the Conservative leader-in-waiting keeps turning up in photos with nasty characters.
Elliot McDavid, who was filmed hurling f-bombs at deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland in Grande Prairie, Alta., last week, attended a Poilievre event recently and was pictured speaking with him.
RCMP are investigating the incident and Ottawa is reviewing security for ministers.
Poilievre was only too happy to grin and grip hands with members of the so-called truckers’ “Freedom Convoy” that occupied downtown Ottawa last winter, its leaders intent on overthrowing the government.
In July, Poilievre appeared at the head of a march through a residential area of Ottawa that included key figures from the Ottawa convoy occupation and others with far-right and extreme views.
“End all mandates. Restore our freedoms. Let people take back control of their lives,” Poilievre’s leadership campaign tweeted later that day.
Poilievre is fond of grifting the naive supporters of these causes and certainly doesn’t directly condemn their treasonous practitioners. No, he’s quite happy to stroke supporters’ wounded egos and promise to create a new, golden Canada where all the bad things will magically disappear.
Thankfully, common sense and the law are bearing witness to the truth about absurdities being promulgated by online followers of the likes of Poilievre, Alex Jones and the Fox “News” gang of idolaters of all things Trump.
“Freedom Convoy” organizers are before the courts, Jones has been fined a couple of hundred million bucks for broadcasting his despicable theory that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax, and Fox personalities are being questioned about their roles in the Capitol riot, many of whose participants are in prison with more being tried and convicted all the time.
Yet despite the growing backlash against these zany conspiracy theorists, you can find more of their supporters on social media all the time. No wonder Canadians are worried about it.
THERE’S another poll out this week that mirrors Pew’s finding about concerns with misinformation. Here, too, the results are not what you might expect. Even now, eight months after the “Freedom Convoy” convulsed the nation’s capital, the trucker mischief still generates anger in 64 per cent of Canadians, Pollara finds in a new exercise to measure the country’s “rage index.”
That it has come to this shows just how far the national mood has sunk. That online misinformation and a convoy that used trucker frustration over vaccine mandates to try to achieve far more destructive ends occupy so much of the concern in Canadians’ minds is, in a strange way, cause for hope.
With most Canadians well aware that keyboard anarchists are trying to fool them into believing the worst in people, the best in people is rising to seize the national agenda.
The tin hats are a minority with a loud voice amplified over Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, Snapchat and the rest. The majority of Canadians continue to rely on a variety of trusted news sources to try to make sense of what’s happening, even if on most days it doesn’t make sense at all.
Until it does, we mustn’t let destructive forces seize the agenda for their own bizarre ends. Truth must never be sacrificed to conspiracy.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
