This is 10-year-old Makenna Lee Elrod, a 4th-grader at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas. Makenna liked to sing and dance and play baseball. She loved animals and was fond of giving her friends friendship bracelets. She was one of 19 pupils and two teachers shot to death in their classroom Tuesday. Minimal gun safety legislation is again being introduced by Democrats in the Senate, but even in the face of the slaughter of children like Makenna, Republicans seem unlikely to agree to it.