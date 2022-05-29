BY IAN PATTISON
This is an updated and expanded version of a column that appeared in the print edition May 28.
Children across the world go to school every day thinking of the lessons they’ll learn, the friends they’ll see and maybe the girl or boy they like. In the United States, when children get to school they often wonder, “Will someone walk into my classroom and shoot me today?”
Is that what the youngsters at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas were thinking when they got to school on Tuesday? As little fourth-graders huddled in their classroom, whimpering in terror as a teenage gunman opened fire, pleading for police on 911 calls, did they wonder what kind of country would allow this to happen to them?
Imagine children having to practise active shooter drills as part of their school day. What must they think while pretend-hiding from a killer they are forced to imagine stalking them.
Imagine kids robbed of their innocence by sadistic shooters enabled by politicians who should be made to look grieving mothers in the eye and tell them this is normal.
This is not normal. This is about as abnormal as it can possibly get.
All Americans should be ashamed of this latest mass shooting. Instead, many tell themselves that this is the way it is, the way it has to be because this is the way it’s always been.
For every Buffalo, Boulder, Columbine or Parkland there are 10 more that have faded from memory, blurs in a nightmare that begs to awaken a country to its eternal shame.
Since the worst shooting of all at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 that killed 20 first-graders and six adults, there have been more than 900 incidents of gunfire on school grounds. That’s one every four days.
The leading cause of death in Americans 19 and under is firearms and the majority of those are homicides.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” asked President Joe Biden hours after Uvalde.
Good question. He should walk into the NRA convention in Houston today and do just that. Stand up and tell NRA head Wayne LaPierre, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, presidential wannabe Donald Trump and others to stand down and smarten up. (Guns were banned inside the hall for Trump’s appearance. Gun control, in other words.)
In this important moment of reckoning, can Americans agree that no one should be able to own an assault rifle, that no one under 21 should be able to buy a firearm, and that those over 21 should be subject to checks and training?
In fact, most Americans do support those ideas. It is 50 gutless Republican senators - with millions of supporters - who, time and again, deny the required super-majority necessary to pass even background check legislation that is now being re-introduced by Democrats.
Let’s call traditional Republican red states what they are – redneck outliers inhabited by callous individuals who are apt to pose their kids with their guns for Christmas card photos.
This is madness. It is as preventable as it is predictable. Why in heaven’s name does our neighbour of 300 million people need nearly 400 million guns in private hands or 120 firearms per 100 people – more than any other country?
Most Canadians take gun control seriously and Prime Minister Trudeau said Wednesday that the government will take “new steps in the coming weeks on gun control.” But the United States border is where most criminal firearms are thought to enter this country. We are captive to our neighbour’s belief in the ‘right to bear arms.’
To repeat, this is not a blanket allowance for unfettered gun ownership. The second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution reads, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
This is not a “well-regulated militia,” but a giant army of private arms owners, from those who keep a shotgun by the front door to those who amass arms caches with which to live out deadly dreams of infamy.
No one needs a handgun and the right to conceal it while shopping at Walmart, as our neighbour Minnesotans can do.
No one needs an assault rifle with repeater action and 30-bullet clips. And yet the young man who shot 19 kids and two brave teachers Tuesday was able to walk into a gun store and buy two assault rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition just after his 18th birthday. He’d have needed to wait another three years to legally buy beer or cigarettes.
These weapons are designed to inflict maximum damage. Some parents in Uvalde had to provide DNA swabs to confirm their relationship to their children whose bodies were so shredded they were unidentifiable.
What is wrong with these people? And by that I don’t just mean the troubled souls who so easily get their hands on guns and indulge their anger and fantasies. The Uvalde school shooter was reportedly obsessed with the violent video game, Call Of Duty, and liked to shoot strangers with a BB gun.
The real question is what’s wrong with the people elected to ensure the safety and security of the American people. How can these “leaders” possibly still cling to the notion that guns themselves aren’t dangerous?
A country that possesses the world’s largest armed force to protect its people from attack from abroad is unwilling to protect its people from attacks from within. What a twisted outlook.
It needs to stop, but we know that it won’t. Americans’ love affair with guns means that no tragedy is too shocking to budge them from their stunted belief in the ‘right to bear arms.’ It’s hopeless. Sad and tragic and hopeless.
God help the children of the United States because their government sure as hell won’t.
* * *
NOT a single public opinion poll gives Progressive Conservative candidates in the two Thunder Bay ridings a hope of winning in Ontario’s election Thursday. Which is good because we don’t know how they respond to the issues in real life.
We know what Kevin Holland and Peng You say in their advertising but that material is vetted if not written by the party. We know they go door-knocking but we don’t know what they tell those voters.
Holland and You didn’t bother to attend all-candidate meetings hosted by labour and business groups. They refused to participate in CBC radio’s candidate profiles. They failed to turn up for Thunder Bay Television forums despite having confirmed participation.
It is unlikely that these two popular municipal politicians decided on their own to skip nearly every opportunity to be widely accountable in public. In Ottawa, for instance, the party ordered its candidates to drop out of scheduled media interviews.
This disservice to democracy takes voters for granted. If these candidates were to be elected, what chance would there be that they would serve local interests above those of the PC party?
It’s a good thing that You and Holland probably won’t have to make that decision. Soon, barring enormous election upsets – and polls have been very wrong before – they can return to their positions on Thunder Bay and Conmee councils where they have done good work out in the open.
THE 338canada.com compilation of election polls has changed in the past week to show an interesting race in Thunder Bay-Superior North and a close one in Thunder Bay-Atikokan. Liberals were favoured in both cases (still are in the Toronto Star poll) but lately, Liberal fortunes are falling while those of the NDP are on the rise.
TBA is now seen as a tossup between and Liberal newcomer Rob Barrett (34 per cent) and NDP incumbent Judith Monteith-Farrell who’s caught up to 33 per cent. PC candidate Holland is at 22 per cent with Eric Arner of the Greens at 4 per cent.
In TBSN a Liberal “hold” is now only “leaning” that way. Last-minute Liberal candidate Shelby Ch’ng is running in place of the ever-popular Michael Gravelle, sidelined with cancer. Lise Vaugeois nearly beat Gravelle last time and is six points behind Ch’ng (39-33) in 338canada polling with PC You at 18 per cent.
Name recognition and experience make You and Holland more credible options than the parachute or sacrificial-lamb candidates the Tories usually muster locally. Strong and consistent numbers for the governing Tories provincially just might provide a surprise, particularly in TBSN, Premier Doug Ford’s record of cutting essential services notwithstanding.
Elsewhere in the region:
- Kenora-Rainy River is seen as only a “likely hold” for PC incumbent cabinet minister Greg Rickford with the NDP second.
- Algoma-Manitoulin is seen as a “likely hold” for NDP incumbent Michael Mantha with the PCs in second.
- Keewetinoong is only “leaning” toward a hold for NDP incumbent Sol Mamakwa with the PCs just six points behind.
- Mushkegowuk-James Bay is also only “leaning” toward a hold for NDP incumbent Guy Bourgouin. Here, too, the PCs are only six points back.
The provincial polling cited here has wide margins of error. Party polling at the riding level could well show something quite different.
The Greens are polling better than they used to. This could draw support from the NDP which hasn’t been helped by leader Andrea Horwath’s uninspired campaign performance.
The Liberal campaign in the North hasn’t been any great shakes either and that could boost the NDP’s chances.
With five days to go and things in flux, local candidates will be making a hard push to the finish. There are no real foregone conclusions here which means that every vote really will count.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
