BY IAN PATTISON
The war in Ukraine has not gone according to anyone’s expectations.
Vladimir Putin thought it would be a cakewalk. Ukraine knew otherwise, but hoped the West would send all of its military might. Much of the rest of the world discounted warnings that Putin lied when he said that massing three-quarters of his ground forces on Ukraine’s eastern border was not a pretext to attack. As if.
The first rule of war is to “know thy enemy.” We already knew about Russia’s vicious capabilities from its adventures in Syria, Chechnya and Crimea. Now we know that its propensity for cruelty knows no bounds.
In the town of Bucha, 350 people were randomly executed, many shot in the head but not before their hands were tied behind their backs to render them helpless and be shown as such. Theirs were among 900 bodies found throughout the Kyiv region after the Russians withdrew. Rape has been common, including an 83-year-old woman and a baby whose assailant filmed the act so reprehensible his own unit arrested him.
Russia’s newly-appointed commander in Ukraine is fittingly known as “the butcher.” He’ll be right at home building on the examples of his predecessor who ordered hospitals and apartment buildings bombed, civilians tortured, cities starved of food and water.
Ukraine’s tough prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, has already opened over 8,000 criminal investigations related to the war and identified over 500 suspects, including Russian ministers, military commanders and propagandists -- even as an array of international war crimes investigations picks up steam.
But we in the West can’t respond directly to any of Russia’s rank aggressions in the way that seems logical. We can’t because Putin can’t be trusted to refrain from using the ultimate, nuclear weapon, plunging us into an unimaginable world conflict that would annihilate millions in the first hours alone.
Russia may already have used chemical weapons on troops and civilians in Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov that is being starved into submission. If that is confirmed, and if it continues, there will be compelling arguments made for western nations to enter the war.
At the very least, NATO forces might protect the skies over civilian escape routes.
The longer this war continues, and the worse it gets for Ukraine, the stronger will be public opinion to get in there and rout the Russians.
If Putin sends his forces beyond Ukraine into neighbouring NATO countries like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – whose presidents visited Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Wednesday – all bets are off. Canada and the rest of the alliance will automatically be at war since an attack on one is an attack on all.
Thus it seems counterintuitive to watch from the sidelines as Ukraine, because it’s not a member of the alliance it and other members have wanted, gets bombarded with tactics that defy any semblance of war with honour, if there even is such a thing.
So what do we do?
Canada has so far acted strongly in league with our allies. Since the war began Canada has given millions of dollars for Red Cross relief, eased the immigration process for Ukrainian refugees, and imposed 700 sanctions against key Russian entities, against rich Russians who are Putin’s friends of necessity – against even his daughters – and lately against the Russian defence industry.
Canada’s greatest contribution to Ukraine might have occurred before the war began. Canadian troops began training counterparts in Ukraine five years ago with a goal that was “deceivingly simple,” wrote Tom Blackwell in The National Post this week.
In place of the usual top-down style of leadership, the 200 Canadian instructors tried to instill the idea of giving small-unit commanders the autonomy to make decisions on the fly.
“The attacks that have helped stall a huge Russian convoy north of Kyiv, for instance, have been made possible partly by small-unit leaders taking the initiative to craft their own ambushes,” writes Blackwell.
Shortly after Russia invaded, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced deployment of 460 additional Canadian Armed Forces members to reinforce the NATO contingent in Latvia and eastern Europe to help deter Putin from advancing beyond Ukraine and to be ready if he does.
Responding to Zelensky’s call for military aid, Canada has sent 4,500 M72 rocket launchers, 7,500 hand grenades, around 1,600 fragmentation vests, 100 Carl Gustav M2 recoilless rifles along with 2,000 rounds of ammunition and $7 million worth of machine guns, sniper rifles, pistols, and carbines with 1.5 million rounds of ammunition.
Defence Minister Anita Anand said last month that the government had exhausted its supplies of rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, grenades, ammunition, sniper rifles, drone cameras, and other military equipment sent to Ukraine. Sending any more, she said, would leave Canadian armed forces under-equipped. So, Canada will talk to other allies and arms manufacturers about securing more military assistance to Ukraine.
This situation underscores just how badly our military is equipped, leaving us vulnerable should we ever come under attack. That may seem far-fetched but Russia’s bold claim to the rich Arctic seabed on Canada’s northern doorstep should give us all pause.
The $8 billion in new military funding in the 2022 budget is nowhere near enough to bring Canada to the NATO goal of two per cent of gross domestic product.
As the Ukraine war offers up repeated horrors in real time, Canadians are growing bolder. A new study from the Angus Reid institute finds half (48 per cent) of Canadians inclined to send more weaponry to the frontlines in Europe. This represents a near tripling of support for Canada supplying Ukraine with lethal aid in the last six weeks.
Most people remain reluctant to confront Russia directly, but there are other steps that we could take, starting with a symbolic visit by Trudeau to Zelensky in Kyiv.
Russia is floundering on the battlefield while Putin is fed falsely optimistic reports on the situation. The loss of the flagship guided-missile cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea Wednesday – to two Ukrainian missiles, according to U.S. intelligence (Russia claims an internal explosion) – is a major symbolic loss. There is an opportunity here to be taken advantage of but time is short.
The Ukrainians have proven themselves to be the experts in fighting Russians. Let’s give them every single thing they need militarily and logistically to keep it up. Don’t wait for further escalation, head it off now.
There are lots of ex-military personnel in Canada with deep experience and special expertise who would jump at the chance to get involved in Zelensky's call for an "international brigade." Rather than discouraging them, as Canada has done, let them find their own ways into the war to stymie the Russians.
Canada would not be officially involved but Canadian skills honed in Afghanistan are legendary. There is already a sizable Canadian contingent in Ukraine's foreign legion among some 20,000 fighters from other western countries.
The Georgian Legion, a battalion of volunteer fighters from the Black Sea country southeast of Ukraine, has troops fighting near Mariupol as does the Donetsk People's Republic militia.
For the time being, Russian forces continue to exceed our understanding of barbarity. Putin has ludicrously denied his troops committed atrocities, and on Tuesday insisted Russia “had no other choice” but to invade to protect its sovereignty from NATO’s proposed expansion into Ukraine
If that’s the case, then Zelensky’s recent acknowledgment that Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership is now hopeless should offer Putin no other choice but to retreat. Until that happens, Canada and its allies must waste no effort to equip Ukraine to fight the battle that we won’t.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
