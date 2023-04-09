By Ian Pattison
IMAGINE that you are sitting in your seat at work. Someone walks in, starts causing a disturbance and you suggest that they should leave. Instead, the person walks up to you, swears, punches you, spits on you and throws coffee in your face.
It’s something that most people would hardly expect to happen at work. And if it did, any responsible workplace would initiate safety measures to ensure it didn’t happen again.
For Thunder Bay bus drivers, threats and assaults are a daily occurrence. Incidents often occur when someone boards a bus and is asked to get off when they refuse to pay the fare.
In repeated appearances before city council, transit union personnel have referred to this as a crisis that’s getting worse all the time.
They asked for safety shields around driver seats in December of 2019 after an operator was punched repeatedly in the head after he told a rider to pay the fare.
On Monday of this week, transit union local president Fred Caputo told members of council that transit operators “are under attack.” He said an increasing number of drivers are being diagnosed with mental health disorders while the transit department and, by extension, city council, fail to respond to pleas for protection.
“The words ‘Just let them ride’ have become more and more routinely used by the corporation as a way to not deal with the concerns of the operator,” Caputo said. In other words, let anyone who doesn’t want to pay or is abusive get away with it. What a fine example of leadership.
It sounds like the LCBO policy of letting individuals walk out the door with stolen alcohol rather than have staff get into a confrontation.
An employee at the Cumberland Street location said that one group of men had been stealing 1.75 L bottles of whisky from the outlet nearly every day. A Toronto store worker said some thieves had gone upscale, stuffing duffel bags with Grey Goose vodka and threatening employees whO witnessed it with weapons.
At least store workers can back away. Bus drivers are sitting ducks, so to speak, and the Thunder Bay union wants the City to do something about it.
At Monday’s meeting council authorized its favourite response to so many issues — a study. Administration was told to conduct a review by October. So for the next six months, bus drivers will just have to suck it up, endure repeated harassment and violence and hope that no one gets seriously hurt, or killed.
Ironically, not long after the council meeting let out, someone threw a hammer through the rear window of a bus waiting at the City Hall terminal, injuring a passenger.
Multiple cities across North America have authorized installation of safety shields and hired off-duty police officers to ride buses on the most dangerous routes.
Thunder Bay applied for federal funds in 2019 to buy shields to test on two buses but never got them.
Caputo told councillors that two off-duty police officers had been hired to ride between the especially troublesome City Hall and Water Street terminals but they are no longer assigned to the task.
The same thing happened in Toronto where off-duty cops’ overtime pay was deemed too high to warrant their continued presence at TTC subway stops and on trains after a horrifying rash of assaults and stabbings. Violent incidents against TTC passengers are up 46 per cent this year over last.
Toronto authorities cautioned that simply hiring more security wasn’t the answer, that the all-too familiar ‘underlying causes’ of poverty, addiction, mental health issues and homelessness lie at the root of the rising tide of violence.
It’s a story that Thunder Bay is all too familiar with. A succession of police and politicians has been pleading with the provincial government for years to help the City cope with the problems that are particularly acute here. Mayor Ken Boshcoff has partnered with First Nation chiefs, many of whose members are among an estimated 20,000 people who have moved here (some without a home or a job), to request provincial help — so far with little in the way of meaningful response.
Front-line personnel are the ones who must contend with the desperate measures that so many street people resort to in order to cope with their personal demons or simply get their jollies.
Bus drivers aren’t the only ones subjected to the growing onslaught of harassment and violence.
City police get the worst of it. Their work life is often a daily grind of dealing with one troublemaker after another, all under the glare of scrutiny from authorities called in from out of town to oversee the force after findings of racism. Add to that the emergence of heavily armed drug gangs and it’s not a line of work for the faint-hearted.
The Emergency Medical Service reports a similar rise in assaults on paramedics who have had to co-ordinate with police on 911 calls to try and protect themselves in dangerous situations where they must come to the rescue.
Regional hospital CEO Rhonda Crocker Ellacott said recently that violence against hospital employees is up by 50 per cent, with half the nurses reporting some kind of violence every day. It’s particularly acute in the emergency department, a place that has become simply dreadful, as most city residents will attest.
Taxi drivers are especially vulnerable, alone as they are with passengers that increasingly resort to violence to rob some cash or avoid paying the fare.
Thunder Bay is less and less the place it used to be. There is a sense that we’re alone up here, largely ignored by senior governments with the means and responsibility to help settle the trouble that we find ourselves in. It’s still a city with a lot of great people who work to
keep it from sinking any lower. But to borrow a phrase, it feels broken, and it’s getting worse fast.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.