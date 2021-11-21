BY IAN PATTISON
An earlier version of this column appeared in the print edition Nov. 20.
COP26 wasn’t exactly “blah, blah, blah,” as the young climate activist, Greta Thunberg, had predicted. Neither, though, was it “rah, rah, rah, let’s do this!” as most had hoped. Rather, the latest Conference of the Parties -- parties to the ongoing destruction of planet Earth -- sounded a rather tepid “yeah, yeah, we’ll get to it, just not right away.” Just not in time to deflect more wicked weather, in other words.
The global climate conference in Glasgow ended on the day another climate disaster pummeled British Columbia with enough rain to sever its connections to the rest of Canada, to force 18,000 people from their flooded homes, and to kill a number of drivers swept off highways by massive mudslides that roared down denuded mountains. Thousands of farm animals have perished.
B.C. has long been considered Canada’s paradise -- Lotusland. Not any more. A summer heat dome set scalding national temperature records, lit forests on fire and virtually destroyed an entire town. More than 600 people died from the heat. And now this. Rain in biblical proportions obliterating everything in its path. The astonishing scale of destruction is what we are used to seeing in the news from faraway places, not here.
We’re watching global heating in real time, and it’s getting worse fast. COP26 did not instill confidence in the willingness of those elected to make the tough decisions, to do more than go home, make plans that may or may not be sufficient, then gather again a year from now to do it all over again.
This is not leadership. This is putting off till tomorrow much of what must be done today to head off the catastrophe that climate scientists have been warning about for decades. If only they hadn’t been ignored.
Granted, we cannot expect that everything necessary can be done all at once. But there was a decided absence of urgency in the wording of the COP communique that suggests nations with the smarts to get things moving in the right direction, starting now, are oddly content to wait a while longer.
Time is running out. Huge carbon emitters the United States and Australia refused the conference idea of hatching fresh plans to beat existing 2030 reduction targets by next year. The leaders of China and Russia, among the very worst polluters, didn’t bother to attend COP in Glasgow, sending lesser emissaries to take notes and report back. Brazil deliberately underreported the extent of clear-cutting in its crucial rainforest. All of this should have been a signal to every other major nation to double down on their commitments to begin to repair the faulty furnace and plumbing that threaten to devour more life and land every year.
Canada has at least said fossil fuel subsidies should end -- along with the sale of gas and diesel vehicles by 2035 -- and committed to setting firm caps on industrial emissions. This should surprise no one since nearly two-thirds of Canadians support caps on oil and gas plant outputs even if it means lost jobs. More and more people get it. Waiting, delaying, avoiding are no longer acceptable. We all have eyes to see what’s happening around the world as climate disasters unfold, one after another.
Not surprisingly, climate change deniers have been relatively silent lately as weather systems act out climate’s agony right in front of us.
COP might have produced more hope if it had agreed to begin to end the use of coal -- the single biggest contributor to climate change. But India waited until the last minute to suggest instead that countries agree to phase it down, not out, and since COP requires consensus, everyone else had to agree or the overall agreement itself would have been waste paper.
It’s been 18 years since Ontario led Canada in beginning to end coal energy. The howls of anger from vested interests and predictions of energy Armageddon did not materialize. Instead, the province and the country have successfully turned to other, cleaner energy sources in the form of hydro-electricity, which still offers much potential, and nuclear, which powers most of Ontario.
Canada is, of course, in a tough spot, relying on its vast reserves of oil and gas which feed large parts of the economy. Ending those uses won’t be easy, but delaying the inevitable transition to solar, wind, geothermal, tidal -- and other power forms not yet thought of -- is simply foolish and ultimately dangerous, the irresponsible whining of two western premiers notwithstanding.
One day, every form of motorized locomotion will be either electric or powered by hydrogen and other fuels that don’t produce the carbon that forms heat domes like the one that fried much of Canada this summer. This caused massive forest fires that, in B.C., cleared the land for the “atmospheric river” that flowed over it this week.
As the climate warms, these 500-km-wide rivers in the sky that pull moisture from warming ocean waters are expected to form in more rapid succession and grow more intense as they become wetter, longer, and wider.
If only COP had seen leaders eagerly embrace the idea of challenging their scientists to a race for climate cleansing instead of pulling up at the finish. The winner would be all of us.
It should not take those leaders another year to announce plans that could have been made years ago and be well under way now. We need to think big and act quickly, not merely think about how to get started.
This includes all levels of government, including municipalities. Thunder Bay can take its cue from Ontario’s newfound determination to be an electric vehicle leader, and take its lead from Dundee, Scotland. There, the local government has invested heavily in EV charging stations where people live and work, and is well on its way to converting its municipal fleet of 180 vehicles over to zero-emission vehicles.
The COP agreement states -- and Canada agrees -- that global emissions need to fall by 45 per cent by 2030 compared with 2010 levels in order to limit global heating to 1.5C, the target set by the Paris agreement of 2015. We’re already at one degree and despite our tendency to minimize small numbers, there is a huge difference between 1 and 1.5.
Hitting that 1.5 level will mean even worse storms, more acidic oceans with far fewer fish, entire land masses with changing ecosystems, potentially irreversible melting of polar ice sheets inundating low-lying coastal countries and setting off mass human migrations the likes of which we’ve never seen.
Hitting 2C is unthinkable, so we need to restrict further warming to a mere half a degree before things get out of hand.
The good news is that a 1.5-degree world is one we can live in while working strenuously to minimize current pollution, adapt to the ‘new weather,’ and plan for mass energy transitions.
Climate heating is coming on strong, coming for all of us. Let’s not wait for it to get here in full force.
