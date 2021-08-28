BY IAN PATTISON
A parting, personal word or two about Charlie Watts, if you will indulge a fan. Rock music has lost its best drummer. The Rolling Stones have lost their simple but signature heartbeat. I’ve lost my favourite musician. What that man could do with a basic four-piece kit is, in my life view at least, unmatched in the 65 years since DJ Fontana grabbed my attention on skins behind Elvis Presley on one of rock’s greatest records -- Hound Dog backed with Don’t Be Cruel.
Watts and bassist Bill Wyman formed a fluid rhythm section that perfectly matched Stones’ founder Brian Jones’ vision of a blues band with a rock edge. “White blokes from England playing black American music," in Charlie’s words.
Neither was a “star.” Both seemed uncomfortable with the fame that Mick Jagger and Keith Richards personify. And yet they were absolutely essential to the sound that the Glimmer Twins created and built on Watts’ foundational backbeat.
Rock’s best-known front men had admired Watts’ playing early on, in Alexis Korner’s band in London. Together with Jones and pianist Ian Stewart they went to some lengths to persuade him to join their fledgling group. The rest is rock lore writ large.
Jagger liked to call Watts the Wembley Whammer, named for the London district where Charles Robert Watts grew up. It’s a term of affection but it completely misses the effectiveness of this essential drummer.
The beauty of Watts’ playing is that it is the polar opposite of the wham-bam-crash of flashy drummers of the British Invasion like Ginger Baker, Keith Moon or John Bonham. Which is not to understate their ability. Only to say that Watts was much more selective in what to play when, and then to choose carefully and creatively.
“I don’t like drum solos,” he once said. “I admire some people that do them, but generally I prefer drummers playing with the band. The challenge with rock ’n’ roll is the regularity of it. My thing is to make it a dance sound – it should swing and bounce.”
From the earliest recordings, Watts’ abilities were evident, honed since age 12 with a grounding in the jazz that he loved and pursued on the side. Listen to the Stones’ superb rendition of Willie Dixon’s Little Red Rooster on the essential third LP, Rolling Stones Now. Jem Aswad put it nicely in Variety this week. “Watts anchors the song with characteristic subtlety, his busy brushstrokes contrasting with gentle rimshots and unhurried bass drum.”
Having purchased a Gretsch Jazz kit just like Charlie’s in my musical youth in a band laden with early Stones music I must concur with music writer Michael Dwyer when he says that drummers everywhere rave about Charlie’s impeccable groove and his unique fills. “The bomb he put under Midnight Rambler. The spine-cracking intro to Start Me Up.”
Equally comfortable with the frenetic Rip This Joint or the slow, cymbalic Moonlight Mile, Watts knew instinctively how to support and propel the music of his mates. They relied on his instinctive snare drum snap (in which he uniquely lays off the high hat for that one note*) and casual tom-tom swing to underpin the Stones’ unmatched performances on record and in concert. There the band can still capture a crowd unlike any other, 59 years after their first show on a summer’s night at London’s Marquee Club.
Other than a brief 1980s dalliance with heroin and the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle Watts preferred a quiet life with Shirley, his wife of 52 years. He’s a vintage car collector, though he doesn’t drive, and lately the Watts’ have raised Arabian horses on their estate in rural Devon.
A regular on Savile Row, Watts was the best-dressed man in rock. Self-effacing and utterly decent, he seemed genuinely perplexed by the status and success of the Stones as The Greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll Band In the World. He said at the start that he thought they’d last six months. All these years later they still set attendance records wherever they play.
The 1972 shows in Toronto and Minneapolis hold particularly fond memories with the band at its creative peak on the strength of its greatest album, Exile On Main Street. The 1975 tour that followed was equally mesmerizing.
Over the course of six decades, the Stones have defied the afflictions of age and the excesses of life on the road. Thus, Watts’ bout with throat cancer in 2004 brought mortality to the core band for the first time since the delicate Jones’ untimely drowning in 1969. Watts’ shocking death this week after emergency surgery for a still undisclosed medical procedure drove that home unlike any since Beatle George Harrison died from lung cancer in 2001.
In typical fashion, Watts said of missing the upcoming tour, "For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while."
This could be the last time, I thought. And it was.
As a fan since 1963’s debut LP that snatched one’s attention right from the opening bars of Not Fade Away, Buddy Holly’s take on the Bo Diddley beat, Charlie’s playing has always been noticeable. Not overly so, just perpetually “there,” with inventive touches where you might not expect them, impeccable style notes that became signature features of a vast playlist that has lasted generations.
Reviewing a 2019 Stones show, Variety said: “Sitting at a minimalist kit and moving even more minimally with his casual jazz grip, [Watts looks] like the mild-mannered banker who no one in the heist movie realizes is the guy actually blowing up the vault.”
That’s it, really. Few realized how essential the mild-mannered, wry and wiry Watts was to the sound of the seminal band that continues to define rock and defy the odds.
The Stones are scheduled to return to the road this fall with former Late Show drummer Steve Jordan in place of Watts, at Watts’ request. Jordan joins Daryl Jones who replaced Wyman on bass to form the Stones’ new rhythm section behind rock’s ultimate stalwarts, Jagger and Richards, and Ronnie Wood, himself a two-time cancer survivor.
The show must go on. But it will never be the same without Charlie.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs. He’s seen the Stones six times.
* In a 2018 DrumChannel.com interview featuring Jim Keltner, Hal Blaine and Charlie, Keltner says he first saw Band drummer Levon Helm hold back on the high-hat and subconsciously copied it and said he noticed Watts started doing it after watching Keltner on George Harrison’s Concert For Bangladesh. Watts said he wasn’t even aware he did it but theorized it was to allow room for a more forceful downbeat on the snare drum in louder songs.
