By Dan Oldfield
For a third time in four years, the Ford government has chosen to attack the most fundamental rights guaranteed to all Canadians. Rights that should never be so easily and cavalierly denied.
The target of this action is the 55,000 Ontario education workers who gave notice of a potential provincewide strike if a new collective agreement isn’t reached.
Instead of stepping up efforts to get a deal done, the government chose to introduce back-to-work legislation — with a twist.
In this case, not only was it denying the right to strike but the government also announced it would use the “notwithstanding clause” to override the constitutional rights of working people. An overt case of playing politics with people’s livelihoods.
If the government believed in the legitimacy of its legislation, it would simply pass the law and allow the courts to decide if it was valid should that become necessary. That is the normal process in this country.
But the Ford administration knows its abuse of the Constitution is flawed and is doubling down by exempting the back-to-work legislation from judicial review, and is cynically misusing the Charter to do so. No other jurisdiction has made such a habit of passing bad laws and then protecting them from any form of review.
Legislators in Canada routinely pass laws without making pained efforts to shield them from scrutiny.
Also worth noting is that the Ford government has never hesitated to exercise its rights to question the constitutionality of federal law through a referral to the Supreme Court for review.
It seems more than a bit hypocritical and disingenuous for the government to use the courts to challenge such things as a carbon tax while denying its citizens their right to challenge the right to strike, now affirmed twice by the courts.
Rights under the Charter are not absolute. The courts apply a test which assesses the importance of a law’s objective and whether there is proportionality between the objective and the means used to achieve it.
If the test is satisfied, the violation of the Charter right is regarded as legally justified and the law is constitutional. In this case, the back-to-work legislation is based on political convenience and it’s fairly obvious the government knows its legislation would fail in the courts.
If the Ford government is prepared to set aside the rights of 55,000 education workers for the sake of political convenience, whose rights are next?
It would not be too great a stretch to suggest this could mean the end of free and fair collective bargaining in Ontario. After all, what’s to stop the government from simply imposing a contract on every unionized worker in the province and enforce it with the notwithstanding clause?
This gross abuse of power should send a clear and chilling message to every citizen in the province.
Canada has the fairest and most comprehensive Charter of Rights and Freedoms in the world. The Charter is the supreme set of laws in Canada. To deny the rights it guarantees is to endanger democracy for all Canadians.
Dan Oldfield is a former CBC reporter and lead negotiator for the Canadian Media Guild and currently a partner in Syzygy Learning and Facilitation. He has a home in the Thunder Bay area.
