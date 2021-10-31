BY IAN PATTISON
World leaders have descended -- quite literally, in their carbon-trailing jets -- on Glasgow for what is certainly the last, best chance to turn the world back from climate disaster. COP26 is the Conference of the Parties, the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change.
The first COP was held in Berlin in 1995. Things have only gotten worse since then, although at COP21 in Paris in 2015, members did sign a treaty to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.
Paris was a landmark, the UN said, because, “for the first time, a binding agreement brings all nations into a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.”
Except that eight countries refused to sign on including Iraq, Iran, Libya and Turkey, a G20 member. (Former president Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from Paris before successor president Joe Biden signed back on with an ambitious climate plan.)
If that wasn’t enough, Russia and China -- countries with terrible climate policies -- are absent from Glasgow.
Lately, a number of governments including Canada’s have updated their pledges under the Paris agreement. But as a new UN report has outlined, those changes would collectively produce just one-seventh of the additional emissions cuts needed this decade to help limit total global warming to 1.5 degrees.
Critics of climate change measures, and those who foolishly deny it entirely, argue that because some of the world’s largest polluters aren’t serious about reducing emissions, Canada shouldn’t either because its contribution is relatively small. But our per-capita emissions are among the world’s highest. The size of our population should not govern the breadth of our effort to avoid the worst of what’s coming.
Relentless flooding and voracious wildfires are the imperatives that our leaders must be serious in Glasgow about the painful measures that are essential to beginning to reverse the tide of climate change. The alternative is unthinkable.
Carbon dioxide from our relentless burning of fossil fuels is trapping more and more heat in a dome above us, pushing predictable weather to extremes. Meanwhile, our razing of forests -- especially rainforests -- plowing of grasslands to pasture larger herds of methane-producing cattle, and plundering of the oceans for a growing variety of fish is creating a biodiversity crisis.
Pollution is killing millions of people and driving entire species of wildlife to extinction.
It is incredible that world leaders have waited this long to get serious (if indeed they do in Glasgow) about their binding commitments at Paris six years ago.
Canada is in a uniquely difficult situation in that so much of our economy depends on our vast oil and gas reserves. Therein lies the great dilemma. Those jurisdictions rightly worry about economic poverty if fossil fuels are phased out.
Yet Alberta is where most of Canada’s research into alternative energy is occurring. Industry sees the writing on the wall even if Premier Jason Kenney does not.
Auto makers are rolling out electric vehicles and charging stations are proliferating. Food producers are introducing plant-based alternatives to meat. Biden has announced plans for wind turbines along the entire U.S. eastern seaboard. Tidal technology holds great promise and Canada has vast river systems for development of more electricity.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has just placed climate activists in charge of the environment and natural resources portfolios. Their performances in the next few months and Trudeau's mandate letters to them will indicate just how serious a player Canada will be in the tough fight ahead.
We have the knowledge to do what’s necessary to create a sustainable future. Will the will to use it show up in Glasgow? We can only pray that it does.
- - -
AN UPDATE on thoughts here two weeks ago about the changing media landscape:
When someone is seen to leave their job prematurely it’s usually due to one of three things. They’re dissatisfied and want out. They were squeezed into an untenable situation by an employer who wanted them gone but had no reason to let them go. They were fired.
Whatever the reason for Carol MacNeil’s departure from CBC News Network on Tuesday (probably a combination of one and two), no one deserves to go out the way she did.
Approaching 5 p.m. during her show, The Rundown, MacNeil began to say her goodbyes following a stellar career of more than 30 years. It was a touching and heartfelt address during which she admitted at one point being nervous; at another she paused to take a drink of water.
Apparently this encroached on the corporation’s schedule because at exactly 5 o’clock, in the middle of her final few words, on came Katie Simpson to begin Power and Politics which was all about that day’s cabinet shuffle.
MacNeil is eight years from retirement age. She’s a genuine on-air presence with a pleasant demeanor but she can be tough when it’s called for. As she said on Tuesday, when a political guest on her show “walks away from a question,” it’s her job to call them back to answer it. Not enough journalists do that anymore.
MacNeil is old-school CBC and she’s one of a vanishing breed. The decision to cut her off in mid-sentence as she said goodbye is indicative of what appears to be the network’s cavalier dispensing of a raft of seasoned employees in favour of a new, much younger group who by and large fit the network’s new priority -- inclusion.
Absolutely bring on board new talent that reflects Canada’s diversity. Just not when it supplants quality and experience.
In that earlier piece on media, this space wondered where CBC Thunder Bay radio’s new morning host was five weeks after the splashy announcement of his hire following a nine-month national search. Have you heard Sean Vanderklis in this, his first week on the air? Clearly, he needed more than five weeks to get up to the calibre of broadcasting for which the CBC is generally noted.
Some people just don’t have what it takes to be in broadcasting. The news employees who’ve been filling in since host Lisa Laco’s departure for health reasons in December are all head and shoulders above the new guy. No offence, but Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario listeners deserve better from their public broadcaster.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
