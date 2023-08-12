By Ian Pattison
You would think that the second-largest country on Earth, with a relatively small population, would have plenty of room for housing. But while there are oodles of vacant land in Canada, it’s not where the powers that be want it to be. And so those powers are intruding on land that has no business being built on.
Ontario’s sleuthing auditor-general has just confirmed earlier news reports that Premier Doug Ford’s government “substantially controlled and directed” the process of removing protected areas from Ontario’s Greenbelt, giving “preferential treatment” to a group of developers.
More than 90 per cent of land where environmental protections were dropped belongs to developers who bought it not long before the change in policy, and who gave land suggestions directly to Housing Minister Steve Clark’s chief of staff, AG Bonnie Lysak said in her report Wednesday.
On Thursday, Ford asked Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake to investigate Ryan Amato, the chief of staff. Ford and Clark insist they were kept in the dark, that Amato alone ran this operation and hid it. Wake might want to ask Amato about that.
“This is mind-boggling,” wrote Campbell Clark in The Globe and Mail. “Ontarians are being told that one political staffer was able to take over the machinery of government to make important determinations that increased the value of certain developers’ private property by billions of dollars. And neither the minister nor the Premier knew.”
The Ford government ignored a required review process and, says Lysak, Amato gave an appointed “Greenbelt Project Team” just three weeks to choose lands for removal. This team was made to sign confidentiality agreements.
The majority of land eventually opened belongs to two developers. The report did not name them but two developers known to be involved asked a court to block or delay Lysak from interviewing them as part of her audit.
Those two developers, the report says, are set to collectively see a property value increase of nearly $8.3 billion. That’s the kind or return you realize when you get an inside track unencumbered by the necessity of competitive bidding.
At no point did Ford or Clark seek advice about this remarkable reversal of signature policy from Greenbelt-area conservation authorities whose powers and mandate the government has drastically reduced.
Lysak has been an effective critic of successive Liberal and Progressive Conservative government operations gone awry. Her term in office ends in December and you can bet, heavily, that Ford will not replace her with someone of equal grit.
THE SHADY Greenbelt swap is part of Ford’s promise to build 1.5 million new homes to take the stress off the overheated and hyper-costly GTA real estate market.
Ford and Clark argue that their plan will swap 7,400 acres of Greenbelt for 9,400 acres elsewhere – a net gain of 2,000 acres. But the 9,400 acres are already protected land. This is bait-and-switch defined, and it sets a dangerous precedent for Ford’s developer friends, some of whom attended his daughter’s recent stag-and-doe (that’s a shag in Northern Ontario), though Ford insists he didn’t tip off anyone.
Integrity Commissioner Wake is already investigating allegations that developers were given inside information.
Young and newcomer families need affordable places to live, Ford cries, and we’re going to build them. Heaven forbid they get built on land not zoned as sensitive or that isn’t being farmed, as is the case in Ford’s broken promise to protect the Greenbelt north and west of Toronto. All of it will need to have services – water, sewer, power – extended to it.
What’s more, says Tim Gray of Environmental Defence – and even the province’s own housing task force – there are thousands of acres available and approved for housing. This gift to powerful developers simply isn’t needed.
MAYBE a part of the Ford housing policy could involve decentralization. Encourage expansion of smaller communities and then encourage people and business to move there. Instead, senior government spends billions of public dollars to pay hugely-profitable enterprises to cram new facilities into crowded municipalities short on housing for all the new employees, let alone immigrants flocking to Canada.
Thunder Bay has a largely-empty industrial park, Innova, just waiting for development. The city has lots of empty downtown buildings that could be converted to, or demolished for, new housing.
Instead, Thunder Bay continues its urban sprawl, most recently approving the seventh stage of the big Parkdale subdivision west of the expressway. The 55 new housing units will further congest a neighbourhood where the single access road already concerns residents.
Further stages will be subject to a plan currently being developed by the city to consider impacts of construction, servicing and density on the environment. Shouldn’t the study have come before the development?
Thunder Bay Field Naturalists have worried and warned about Parkdale’s proximity to the William Bog, a provincially significant wetland that comprises roughly half of the Parkdale plan area and serves as an important water filter and wildlife habitat.
A Field Naturalists member has said the bog appears to be drying out. It’s asked the city for a hydrological study to determine if all those news houses are the problem.
Thank goodness the good people at the Field Naturalists have managed to acquire 400 acres of the bog for eternity, or some new provincial override, whichever comes first.
EXPANDING Parkdale isn’t a Greenbelt scandal by any means. But it does signal a further erosion of the essential concept of urban infill to grow municipalities from the inside, and an extension of the Ontario habit of encouraging development sprawl on sensitive lands.
It has lately upped this encouragement in the form of so-called “strong mayor powers.” In exchange for giving mayors unprecedented and largely undemocratic new powers, the premier has asked municipalities to submit housing strategies to help the government meet its goal of 1.5 million new homes by 2031.
Thunder Bay has been screaming for additional housing, specifically social housing, for years as it struggles to accommodate a flood of immigrants, largely from remote First Nations. Ontario and federal funding has lately begun to flow for that purpose but many more such housing units will be needed.
So too are single-family and semi-detached housing units in big demand. Much of Parkdale is usually sold before houses are even built.
While city administration says Thunder Bay has plenty of serviced land available for developers to use to meet the demand for individual houses, Mayor Ken Boshcoff has said extension of city services further into vacant land is necessary to allow for more development in anticipation of a regional mining boom.
Urban infill alone won’t cut it, he says. In fact, urban infill is happening a lot more slowly than urban sprawl, including large new homes in neighbouring, small municipalities.
New apartment and condominium units are snapped up quickly in Thunder Bay. A dedicated program of repurposing old buildings in the city’s two core areas would be a natural method of continuing their revival and of limiting residential expansion with expensive city services further into outlying areas.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
