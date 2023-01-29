By Ian Pattison
‘What’s the matter with kids today?” sang Dick Van Dyke and Paul Lynde in the Broadway play Bye Bye Birdie. “Why can't they be like we were, perfect in every way?” That was a bit of a stretch when the play opened in 1960 and today it’s a lot of a stretch. Kids are a product of the world around them and the world in 2023 is a scary place thanks in large part to the adults in charge of it.
Consider news reports this week alone.
New York Times: In the hours before a 6-year-old boy shot his first-grade teacher in Virginia this month, school leaders were warned three times that the boy might have a gun, including requests from employees to search the boy’s pockets – refused by the principal – and a report from another child who said that the boy had shown him the gun at recess.
The student had previously threatened to light a teacher on fire and, in one incident, threw furniture and other items in class. Urgent requests for intervention from school employees were ignored because hard discipline and – gasp – failing marks are just not done any more.
Thunder Bay media reports this week detail the John Street Road murder of a city man by a 17-year-old youth from Hamilton. Det. Insp. Jeremy Pearson said, “It’s a matter of grave concern when you have young people, and I would argue the fact that we are now encountering firearm violence as the rule as opposed to the exception, the fact that it is now so common in our community, is a source of concern above and beyond the shocking fact that it is a youth accused.”
Toronto Star: Two Toronto Transit Commission drivers were swarmed by 10-15 teenagers on a bus. “I am … very concerned about the increasing number of criminal acts involving young people,” said Mayor John Tory. “I strongly believe this is something all governments have to work together to urgently address with social and mental health experts.”
A TTC driver waiting to take over a bus was shot with a BB gun last Saturday. Police have described the suspects as possibly male teenagers.
Toronto police say eight teenage girls 16 and under who met through social media are responsible for the stabbing murder of a 59-year-old man after they “swarmed” him last month, apparently looking for alcohol. They are charged with second-degree murder and their lives are changed forever.
Last fall, Thunder Bay police charged seven youths aged 14-16 with assault after a 15-year-old student was attacked outside Hammarskjold High School and again in a school washroom.
The school was the subject of a dozen forced closures in 2019 due to 31 threats of explosives or mass shootings in which police charged two students – a boy, 14, and an 18-year-old girl.
Though it is more distressing given their youthfulness, dangerously aberrant behaviour is hardly limited to teens these days.
A boy was left with serious injuries after a stabbing on a transit bus in Toronto’s west end Wednesday, marking the fourth case of violence in five days on the city’s transit system. Police are looking for a suspect in his 20s who fled the scene.
A 21-year-old man was arrested in December for two “unprovoked” stabbing attacks in Toronto, with his victims including a man sleeping outside.
In December, a woman was stabbed to death and another was wounded in a random attack on a subway train. Also that month, police charged a woman after six people were allegedly assaulted in a spree of random attacks on a streetcar, subway platforms and trains.
On Wednesday, a person was arrested after allegedly chasing two TTC workers with a syringe.
We needn’t dwell further on this dilemma other than to say Canadians are oddly fortunate not to live over the border where a ridiculously permissive gun culture has led to a growing number of mass attacks and killings in every imaginable public venue, most notably schools.
What on earth is going on?
KIM Curry, executive director of the charity Seeds of Hope — which works to help people facing homelessness in Toronto — fears that public perspectives on homelessness have been hardening, as housing insecurity and other challenges such as mental illness and opioid addiction become plainly evident. It’s a situation she blames on systemic barriers to access health care, supports and shelter.
Thunder Bay leads the province in opioid deaths per capita. Imported mainly by well-armed gangs that have come from larger centres to an isolated market that suits their purpose, these drugs have moved beyond the homeless to previously stable families whose heart-wrenching obituaries lay bare a social dilemma that cries out for attention.
Aside from crushing drug issues, Thunder Bay is beset by homelessness that mirrors other communities but differs in one key respect – a population explosion that is trying resources and, in some cases, public patience.
This is not a regulated immigration system. It’s a headlong rush from mainly remote First Nations by up to 25,000 undocumented individuals looking for a better life. With challenges ranging from racism to housing costs to addictions, many of them find trouble instead. Police reports document an astonishing number of aboriginals charged with a variety of crimes. Indigenous residents account for 85 to 90 per cent of Thunder Bay’s homeless. Much of this is residual fallout of Canada’s past, including the harm done at residential schools — impacts that remain far from being rectified.
Mayor Ken Boshcoff has asked the province to grant Thunder Bay “special status” recognizing its role as a regional hub. He’s met with regional mayors and First Nation Chiefs to present a united front that so far has been largely ignored.
Boshcoff led a delegation to the Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference this week to press the province for help to build a mental health and addictions centre. The offer they got , from Michael Tibollo, associate minister of mental health and addictions, was for “programs and strategies,” not a building fund that will now be pursued instead with Ontario’s infrastructure and health ministries. Let’s see how long that takes.
Society’s descent into despair is occurring while government offers more 'thoughts and prayers’ than hard spending and focused attention on major trouble spots like Thunder Bay. The U.S. is letting it happen. We mustn’t let that happen here.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
