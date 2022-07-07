June has shaped up to be much busier than the same time last year
with improved cargo volumes in the Thunder Bay port. Both potash and
general cargo shipments were up, while grain volumes had a modest
rebound.
Tim Heney, CEO of the Thunder Bay Port Authority, says grain
shipments have especially increased which he called, “encouraging.”
“There are good crop reports starting to come out after the seeding
so it looks like this year is going to be, fingers crossed, a lot
better than last year and we should start seeing the effects of
that,” he said.
“They’ve got a tremendous amount of seeding done with significant
acreage covered.”
Heney says there were some worries about the wet spring and drier
weather in June.
“It takes 92 days to grow a proper wheat crop, so as long as we get
92 days of reasonable weather, we should be okay,” he said.
Predictions of stronger grain production for this year will mean
increased port shipments this fall which can impact the high global
grain demand while supplies are tight.
While June grain volumes were higher than a year ago, year-to-date
shipments of grain remained down by one-million metric tons compared
to last year. The poor Prairie grain harvest in 2021 is to blame.
Meanwhile, Keefer Terminal imported 88 large windmill tower sections
and other wind turbine components, which are being staged in the
intermodal yard and eventually will be railed to Western Canadian
wind farm projects.
But it’s the exporting of potash shipments that continues at a strong
pace. For the second consecutive month, more than 150,000 metric tons
of potash have arrived from Saskatchewan and have passed through
Thunder Bay handling facilities.
“It’s because of the Ukrainian situation,” said Heney. “A lot of
potash came out of Ukraine and Russia and now Saskatchewan is trying
to serve some of that market from Thunder Bay.”
In fact, the volume of potash that was shipped from the Thunder Bay
port this year until June 30, exceeds the port’s annual average of
potash. Shipments head to Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and
Latin America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.