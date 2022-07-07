Busy port

The Labrador bulk carrier is seen at the Thunder Bay port.

 Submitted photo

June has shaped up to be much busier than the same time last year

with improved cargo volumes in the Thunder Bay port. Both potash and

general cargo shipments were up, while grain volumes had a modest

rebound.

Tim Heney, CEO of the Thunder Bay Port Authority, says grain

shipments have especially increased which he called, “encouraging.”

“There are good crop reports starting to come out after the seeding

so it looks like this year is going to be, fingers crossed, a lot

better than last year and we should start seeing the effects of

that,” he said.

“They’ve got a tremendous amount of seeding done with significant

acreage covered.”

Heney says there were some worries about the wet spring and drier

weather in June.

“It takes 92 days to grow a proper wheat crop, so as long as we get

92 days of reasonable weather, we should be okay,” he said.

Predictions of stronger grain production for this year will mean

increased port shipments this fall which can impact the high global

grain demand while supplies are tight.

While June grain volumes were higher than a year ago, year-to-date

shipments of grain remained down by one-million metric tons compared

to last year. The poor Prairie grain harvest in 2021 is to blame.

Meanwhile, Keefer Terminal imported 88 large windmill tower sections

and other wind turbine components, which are being staged in the

intermodal yard and eventually will be railed to Western Canadian

wind farm projects.

But it’s the exporting of potash shipments that continues at a strong

pace. For the second consecutive month, more than 150,000 metric tons

of potash have arrived from Saskatchewan and have passed through

Thunder Bay handling facilities.

“It’s because of the Ukrainian situation,” said Heney. “A lot of

potash came out of Ukraine and Russia and now Saskatchewan is trying

to serve some of that market from Thunder Bay.”

In fact, the volume of potash that was shipped from the Thunder Bay

port this year until June 30, exceeds the port’s annual average of

potash. Shipments head to Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and

Latin America.