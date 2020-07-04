Thunder Bay police are investigating the death of a man in the William Street area.
Police arrived at the scene after a passerby found what looked like a deceased person around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Superior North EMS paramedics tried to revive the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination was completed on Friday and police have released the scene.
Police say no further details will be released at this time but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call police at 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.
