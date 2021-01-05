KELOWNA, B.C. - Interior Health is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 linked to a cluster at Big White ski resort where 136 people have tested positive so far.
The health authority says in a news release 27 infections are active and 109 people have recovered since the cluster was identified last month.
Eighty-eight of the cases are in people who live on the mountain and Interior Health has said most of the spread related to gatherings in shared housing.
It says the risk remains low for families and individuals who stick to their so-called household bubbles and practise physical distancing while visiting.
Interior Health is also warning the public of increasing COVID-19 activity in the Revelstoke area with 29 new cases identified in the last two weeks.
The health authority says the cumulative total in the area is now "above 85 cases" since the start of the pandemic, up from 50 in early December.
The weekly case numbers in Revelstoke are now higher than many other areas of B.C. on a per capita basis, it says in the news release issued Tuesday.
Because there is no specific source for the new cases, the authority says it's important that everyone follow public health rules and get tested at the first sign of symptoms.
Interior Health previously warned of a "community cluster" of COVID-19 in Revelstoke in late November that involved 46 cases as of Dec. 1.
In Vancouver, meanwhile, an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared in the heart centre at St. Paul's Hospital after patients tested positive.
Vancouver Coastal Health says the unit is closed to new admissions and only end-of-life visits are allowed, while the rest of the hospital remains open.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said there were 135 cases linked to Big White.
