WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is reporting another COVID-19 death connected to a nursing home in Steinbach.

Health officials say a woman in her 90s linked to the Bethesda Place home has died, a few days after the death of a woman of a similar age connected to the home.

An outbreak was declared at the facility earlier this month and several staff and residents have tested positive.

The province says a staff member at another nursing home — Rideau Park Personal Care Home in Brandon — has also tested positive, so new rules and visitor restrictions are being implemented there.

The government is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,064, including 14 deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you